UGI Appoints VP, ESG; Continues to Advance its Commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance Function

UGI has promoted Brendan M. Heck to Vice President, Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) to lead the ESG initiatives. Mr. Heck joined UGI in 2014 and most recently served as Director, Investor Relations. During his time with the Company, he has held various positions in corporate finance and treasury, business development, and strategic pricing. Mr. Heck received his MBA from Duke University and his bachelor’s degree in economics from Lafayette College.

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) announced today that it created a dedicated ESG function to lead UGI’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) initiatives. The creation of this officer-level position, supported by a dedicated team, is an important step in driving sustainability efforts across the company and enhancing the quality of disclosure and reporting for its stakeholders. Over the past two years, UGI has published two ESG reports, launched a number of key corporate-wide social initiatives such as BIDE (Belonging, Inclusion, Diversity, & Equity), continued to make investments that support the communities we serve, and established methane and GHG emission reduction targets at UGI Utilities. Information about UGI’s ESG program can be found on the website: https://ugiesg.com/ .

John L. Walsh, President and Chief Executive Officer of UGI Corporation, said, “We are excited to announce the formal creation of an ESG function and build on our recent progress. Brendan has gained an in-depth understanding of our Company and our values through his prior roles, was part of the team that launched our ESG initiatives and led the effort to publish our first two ESG reports. We think his background will support our ESG efforts across the Company and facilitate enhanced disclosure of our progress for all stakeholders. UGI is proud of the work we’ve accomplished on our ESG initiatives, and we remain energized to make further progress and deliver on our commitments to stakeholders. We expect to announce ambitious GHG reduction and safety targets later this year and will continue to enhance our non-financial disclosure so all of our stakeholders can evaluate UGI on progress beyond our traditional financial commitments. We have a long history of delivering on our financial commitments to investors and we look forward to communicating additional progress on our ESG initiatives in the future.”

About UGI Corporation

UGI Corporation is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services. Through subsidiaries, UGI operates natural gas and electric utilities in Pennsylvania, distributes LPG both domestically (through AmeriGas) and internationally (through UGI International), manages midstream energy assets in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia and electric generation assets in Pennsylvania, and engages in energy marketing, including renewable natural gas, in twelve states and the District of Columbia and internationally in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK.

Comprehensive information about UGI Corporation is available on the Internet at https://www.ugicorp.com.

