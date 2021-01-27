 

American Campus Communities, Inc. Announces Board Refreshment and Governance Enhancements

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) (“ACC” or the “Company”), the largest owner and manager of high-quality student housing properties in the U.S., today announced the appointment of Herman Bulls, Alison Hill and Craig Leupold to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. The Company also announced that Edward Lowenthal is retiring from the Board at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) and Carla Piñeyro Sublett is stepping down from the Board, effective immediately, after accepting an exciting new career opportunity. As such, the ACC Board will temporarily increase to 11 directors and then reduce to 10 directors following the Annual Meeting. Upon Mr. Lowenthal’s retirement, Ms. Cydney Donnell will be appointed as the new Chair of the Board.

“I am proud of the Company’s accomplishments and track record of value creation during my 16 years on the board, having grown its portfolio from 16 properties at its IPO to the industry leader with 166 owned properties today, while generating a total shareholder return of approximately 400%. Continued Board refreshment reflects ACC’s commitment to ensuring the best possible mix of qualified directors to oversee the Company as it continues to drive growth and shareholder value creation,” said Mr. Lowenthal. “The new directors we have identified bring fresh perspectives that will be invaluable as management executes the Company’s strategic plan and capitalizes on the opportunities before it. ACC has an outstanding portfolio of student housing, a proven strategy, and a talented team that position it for continued growth and success in the years ahead. I look forward to working with our new directors over the next few months to ensure a seamless transition.”

“In Alison, Craig and Herman, the Company has identified three outstanding independent directors who bring extensive real estate and capital allocation experience,” said Bill Bayless, American Campus Communities CEO. “On behalf of the entire Board, I’d like to thank Ed and Carla for their service and the role they have played in the Company’s success. We are grateful for Ed’s years of service to the Board, including five as Chair, and his tireless dedication to advancing our company for the benefit of all our stakeholders. We also appreciate Carla’s significant contributions and wish her the best in her new role.”

