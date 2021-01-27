 

Altabancorp Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.01.2021, 23:19  |  57   |   |   

AltabancorpTM (Nasdaq: ALTA) (the “Company” or “Alta”), the parent company of AltabankTM, reported net income of $11.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $11.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, and $11.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Diluted earnings per common share were $0.58 for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $0.60 for the third quarter of 2020, and $0.61 for the fourth quarter of 2019. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 net income was $43.5 million, or $2.29 per diluted common share, compared with $44.3 million, or $2.33 per diluted common share, for the same period a year earlier.

Annualized return on average assets was 1.34% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with 1.47% for the third quarter of 2020, and 1.92% for the fourth quarter of 2019. Annualized return on average equity was 12.06% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with 12.62% for the third quarter of 2020, and 14.10% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, return on average assets was 1.52% and return on average equity was 12.44% compared with 1.93% and 14.14% for the same period a year earlier.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend payment of $0.15 per common share. The dividend will be payable on February 16, 2021 to shareholders of record as of February 9, 2021. The dividend payout ratio for earnings for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 25.5%. This continues the over 50-year trend of paying dividends by the Company.

“2020 was a challenging year for our organization, our associates, and our clients as we collectively managed the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Len Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer of AltabancorpTM. “Many of our associates have been working from home since March 2020. Most of our branch lobbies have been available by appointment only for most of the year, while our drive-up windows have remained open. We have provided substantial financial relief to our clients through participation in government programs as well as our own payment relief programs. We provided payment accommodations to almost twenty percent of our clients, and we offered first round Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program Loans (“SBA PPP”) to over 300 clients. We are offering additional funding for the second round of SBA PPP loans. We will continue to work together with our clients to ensure that we can provide financial solutions to assist them on their path to recovery as we all work to overcome the pandemic.”

Mr. Williams continued, “Our strong balance sheet continues to provide safety and security to our stakeholders. We believe our balance sheet strength is reflected in the level of allowance for credit losses held by us, and our strong regulatory capital position. In addition, our focus to reduce loan concentrations in our ADC and commercial real estate portfolios and the tightening of our overall underwriting standards over the last several years will help to mitigate the potential negative effects the economic shutdown from the pandemic may have on our loan portfolio. Lastly, our strong liquidity position provides us the flexibility to aggressively grow our loan portfolio as the economy begins to recover.”

COVID-19 Pandemic and Utah Economy

The State of Utah has developed a COVID-19 Transmission Index (“Transmission Index”), which categorizes levels of transmission as High, Moderate, or Low. Each county receives a rating every week. The Company’s COVID-19 pandemic response plan directly correlates to the State’s Transmission Index. The counties where our branches are located presently have a Transmission Index of High. As a result, all of our branch lobbies are available by appointment only, while our drive-up windows remain open. To ensure the safety of our associates and clients, we require masks to be worn in all branch locations and in our back office locations, when associates are unable to socially distance from other associates. Approximately 60% of our workforce remains working from home and will continue to do so until the Transmission Index in the corresponding county moves to Low.

The Company is fortunate to operate in a region that appears to be weathering the COVID-19 pandemic fairly well economically. The Utah economy has performed better than the nation as a whole during the pandemic with an unemployment rate at 3.6% at the end of December 2020 compared with 6.7% for the nation for the same period. Commercial and consumer construction activities remain strong with overall construction jobs increasing 5.4% year-over-year. Utah’s total personal income rose 8.8% for all of 2020. Utah’s growth rate ranked seventh in the nation. Nationally, personal income only increased 7.4% over the same period. Utah’s house prices were up 9.1% for all of 2020. The Company expects that the Utah economy will continue to perform better than most states in the U.S.

Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (“SBA PPP”)

The Company funded 333 loans, totaling $84.6 million under the SBA‘s PPP loan program. As of the date of this earnings release, the Company has filed 150 forgiveness applications, (approximately 45%) with the SBA, totaling $39.7 million and has received loan forgiveness on 121 loans, totaling $28.2 million, or 33% of all SBA PPP loans funded. As of the date of this earnings release, the Company has not received a denial on any application submitted to the SBA for loan forgiveness. The Company is participating in the PPPL facility offered by the Federal Reserve to fund SBA PPP loans and to receive regulatory capital relief for such loans. The Company expects to have most of its SBA PPP first round loans forgiven by the end of the second quarter 2021. The Company is participating in the SBA PPP second round loan program.

Loan Accommodations

The Company offered a temporary loan payment relief program of deferments up to six months to clients impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Under rare circumstances, deferred loans will be re-evaluated at the end of the deferral period. To qualify for a second loan deferral, the Company will require a full re-underwriting of the credit.

As of the date of this earnings release, the Company offered temporary loan payment relief to 415 businesses and 106 individuals totaling approximately $320 million, or 19% of total loans, excluding SBA PPP loans, to address cash flow challenges for those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. To the date of this earning release, the deferral period had ended for 439 clients, or 84%, for loans totaling $278 million. This leaves only 81 clients, or 16%, for loans totaling $42.0 million still on deferral.

At December 31, 2020, there were only three clients with small balance loans totaling $0.02 million, who have not made a subsequent loan payment for 30 days or greater, after their payment deferment agreement expired. We entered into another loan payment deferment agreement with two clients, who had an initial loan payment deferment agreement. Total dollars outstanding for these two clients is $8.4 million. Since these loans were performing loans that were current on their payments prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, these modifications are not considered to be troubled debt restructurings pursuant to applicable accounting and regulatory guidance.

Loan Credit Quality Trends

Non-performing loans increased to $9.1 million at December 31, 2020, compared with $8.8 million at December 31, 2019. Non-performing loans to total loans were 0.54% at December 31, 2020, compared with 0.53% at December 31, 2019. Non-performing assets increased to $9.1 million at December 31, 2020, compared with $8.8 million at December 31, 2019. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.27% at December 31, 2020, compared with 0.37% at December 31, 2019.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The allowance for credit losses increased $9.8 million, or 31.22%, to $41.2 million at December 31, 2020, compared with $31.4 million the same period a year ago. The allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment was 2.43% at December 31, 2020, compared with 1.87% at December 31, 2019.

Loans

Loans held for investment grew $14.6 million, or 0.87%, to $1.70 billion at December 31, 2020, compared with $1.68 billion at December 31, 2019. Year-to-date average loans increased $8.9 million, or 0.53%, to $1.69 billion for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared with $1.68 billion for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. Loans were flat year-over-year primarily as a result of the Company aggressively managing overall loan concentrations and tightening credit underwriting standards. The Company expects that overall loan growth will be strong during 2021 as it focuses on deploying excess liquidity.

Deposits and Liabilities

Total deposits increased $860 million, or 41.82%, to $2.92 billion at December 31, 2020, compared with $2.06 billion at December 31, 2019. Non-interest bearing deposits increased, $320 million, or 44.54%, to $1.04 billion at December 31, 2020, compared with the same period a year earlier, and interest bearing deposits increased, $540 million, or 40.35%, to $1.88 billion at December 31, 2020, compared with the same period a year ago. Non-interest-bearing deposits to total deposits were 35.66% as of December 31, 2020, compared with 34.98% as of December 31, 2019.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity increased by $38.8 million, or 11.67%, to $371 million at December 31, 2020, compared with $332 million at December 31, 2019. The increase resulted primarily from net income earned during the intervening periods, change in accumulated other comprehensive income resulting from changes in the fair market value of investment securities available for sale, due to a decline in overall interest rates; offset by share repurchases and cash dividends paid to shareholders.

The Company’s leverage capital ratio was 10.38% at December 31, 2020, compared with 12.67% at December 31, 2019. The total risk-based capital ratio was 19.17% at December 31, 2020 compared with 18.43% at December 31, 2019. The Company’s regulatory capital ratios were negatively impacted by the adoption of ASU 2016-13 (“CECL”) and the Company election to take the full impact of such adoption against its regulatory capital ratios during the first quarter of 2020.

Net Interest Income and Margin

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, net interest income decreased $2.2 million, or 8.07%, to $24.9 million, compared with $27.1 million for the same period a year earlier. The decrease is primarily the result of net interest margins narrowing 152 basis points to 3.18% for the same comparable periods. The narrowing of net interest margins is primarily the result of the Federal Reserve reducing benchmark rates to almost zero and an increase in the average amount of lower yielding cash and investment securities held by the Company stemming from average core deposits increasing $747 million, or 36.13%, for the same respective periods. Average interest earning assets increased $830 million, or 36.27%, to $3.12 billion for the same comparable periods. The percentage of average loans to total average interest earning assets decreased to 54.54% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared with 73.73% for the same period a year earlier.

Yields on interest earning assets declined 171 basis points to 3.38% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared with 5.09% for the same period a year earlier. The decline in yields on interest earning assets is primarily the result of the average amount of cash and investment securities held by the Company increasing $816 million, or 136%, to $1.41 billion for the same comparable periods with the yield on cash and securities declining 103 basis points to 0.96% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with 1.99% for the same comparable periods. In addition, the yield on loans declined 80 basis points to 5.40% compared with 6.20% for the same comparable periods. Average loans outstanding increased $13.6 million, or 0.81%, to $1.70 billion for the same comparable periods.

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, total cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased 33 basis points to 0.34%, compared with 0.67% for the same period a year earlier. For the three months ended December 31, 2020, the total cost of funds decreased 22 basis points to 0.22%, compared with 0.44% for the same period a year ago.

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, acquisition accounting adjustments, including the accretion of loan discounts and fair value amortization on time deposits, added 3 basis points to net interest margin.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, net interest income decreased $6.2 million, or 5.64%, to $104 million compared with $110 million for the same period a year earlier. The decrease is primarily the result of net interest margins narrowing 127 basis points to 3.79% for the same comparable periods. The narrowing of net interest margins is primarily the result of the Federal Reserve reducing benchmark rates to almost zero and an increase in the average amount of lower yielding cash and investment securities held by the Company stemming from average core deposits increasing $492 million, or 25.03%, for the same respective periods. Average interest earning assets increased $562 million, or 25.83%, to $2.74 billion for the same comparable periods. The percentage of average loans to total average interest earning assets decreased to 61.86% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 compared with 77.43% for the same period a year earlier.

Yields on interest earning assets declined 143 basis points to 4.05% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 compared with 5.48% for the same period a year earlier. The decline in yields on interest earning assets is primarily the result of the average amount of cash and investment securities held by the Company increasing $553 million, or 113%, to $1.04 billion for the same comparable periods with the yield on cash and securities decreasing 69 basis points to 1.45% compared with 2.14% a year ago. In addition, the yield on loans declined 80 basis points to 5.65% compared with 6.45% for the same period a year earlier. Average loans outstanding increased $8.9 million, or 0.53%, to $1.69 billion for the same comparable periods.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the total cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased 27 basis points to 0.44% compared with 0.71% for the same period a year earlier. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the total cost of funds decreased 18 basis points to 0.28% compared with 0.46% for the same period a year ago.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, acquisition accounting adjustments, including the accretion of loan discounts and fair value amortization on time deposits, added 7 basis points to net interest margin.

Provision for Credit Losses

The Company did not record any provision for credit losses for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared with $1.2 million for the same period a year earlier as calculated under the prior incurred loss methodology. The provisions for the current and preceding three quarters reflect expected lifetime credit losses based upon the current conditions and the potential effects from forecasted deterioration of economic metrics due to the COVID-19 pandemic based on the outlook as of December 31, 2020. The decrease in provision for credit losses in the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared with the same period a year earlier is due primarily to a $33 million, or 70.07%, decline in loans individually evaluated for impairment to $14.2 million and the related allowance for impairment of $9.4 million offset by a $36.7 million, or 2.23%, increase in loans collectively evaluated for impairment to $1.7 billion and the related allowance of $31.9 million. For the three months ended December 31, 2020, the Company incurred net charge-offs of $0.3 million, compared with net recoveries of $0.2 million for the same period a year ago.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, provision for credit losses was $2.8 million compared with $7.0 million for the same period a year earlier as calculated under the prior incurred loss methodology. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the Company incurred net charge-offs of $2.4 million compared with net charge-offs of $0.8 million for the same period a year ago.

“Our overall asset quality trends have improved throughout 2020 and charge-offs across our portfolios have remained relatively low,” said Mark Olson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of AltabancorpTM. “We expect to see asset quality trends begin to deteriorate and charge-offs to increase beginning in 2021 as the positive effects of government stimulus and loan payment relief programs come to an end. We believe the allowance for credit losses is adequate to cover our current expected credit losses. However, we will continue to closely monitor macroeconomic conditions and the overall performance of our loan portfolio to determine if we should adjust our expectations of credit losses.”

Noninterest Income

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, noninterest income increased $2.7 million, or 70.79%, to $6.5 million, compared with $3.8 million the same period a year ago. The increase was primarily due to a $2.5 million, or 153%, increase in mortgage banking income to $4.1 million compared with $1.6 million for the same period a year ago resulting from higher volume and wider margins on loans sold, which was favorably impacted by an increase in mortgage loan refinances, as overall interest rates declined. Total mortgage loans sold increased $60.9 million, or 98.9%, to $122 million for the fourth quarter compared with the same period a year ago.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, noninterest income increased $7.2 million, or 47.73%, to $22.4 million compared with $15.2 million for the same period a year earlier. The increase in noninterest income was primarily due to a $5.9 million, or 87.55%, increase in mortgage banking income and a $1.4 million gain on the sale of investment securities. Total mortgage loans sold increased $120 million, or 54.0%, to $341 million for all of 2020 compared with the same period a year ago.

“We expect to continue to see improving noninterest income as we expand our mortgage banking operations both in Utah and surrounding states and reap the benefits of stronger leadership; and a significant investment in the technology used in our mortgage operations from an operational efficiency and enhanced client experience perspective,” said Mr. Williams.

Noninterest Expense

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, noninterest expense was $16.8 million, compared with $14.6 million for the same period a year earlier. For the three months ended December 31, 2020, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 53.70% compared with 47.25% for the same period a year ago.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, noninterest expense was $66.1 million, compared with $60.3 million for the same period a year earlier. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 52.44% compared with 48.18% for the same period a year ago.

The increase in noninterest expense for both the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was primarily the result of higher salaries and associate benefits resulting primarily from higher incentive payments, particularly in the mortgage banking division. In addition, the Company has incurred higher data processing expenses due to investments made in new technologies for the mortgage banking division; technology investments made in the commercial banking division, including costs for its cloud-based, commercial loan origination application (nCino), including automated processes for smaller ticket commercial loans (titled AltaexpressTM), costs for the implementation of a Salesforce CRM solution, costs for a new cloud-based, commercial client treasury management solution; and costs for a new cloud-based, construction budget, draw and inspection management solution for both commercial and consumer clients. The Company expects to continue to make significant investments in new technologies to enhance the client experience and empower clients to transact more business on the Company’s mobile platform; to lower the overall costs of its operating platform; and to become more scalable as the Company aggressively evaluates acquisition opportunities.

“We anticipate overall interest rates to remain near zero for the foreseeable future,” said Mr. Olson. “As a result, we continue to review our overall operating costs to determine how we can better leverage our platform, while retaining our high-touch client experience. We anticipate making changes over the next several quarters to improve our overall operating leverage.”

Income Tax Provision

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, income tax expense was $3.5 million, compared with $3.4 million for the same period a year earlier. For the three months ended December 31, 2020, the effective tax rate was 23.91% compared with 22.50% for the same period a year ago.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, income tax expense was $13.7 million, compared with $13.5 million for the same period a year earlier. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the effective tax rate was 24.01% compared with 23.35% for the same period a year ago.

Conference Call and Webcast

Management will host a conference call on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. MDT (12:00 p.m. EDT) to discuss the Company’s financial performance.

Investment professionals who wish to ask questions regarding the Company’s financial performance will need to register to participate in the call by January 27, 2021 by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6513568. Upon registering, you will receive a confirmation with dial-in details.

Other interested parties may listen to the call via a live webcast. Additional information and a link to the webcast can be found on the Company’s website at www.altabancorp.com.

An audio archive and written transcript of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor website within 24 hours after the end of the call. Interested parties may listen to the audio archive and read the written transcript for one month after the call. Forward-looking statements may be made and other material information may be discussed on this conference call.  

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding the Company’s financial performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could” or “may.” Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s expectations for its financial performance, the Company’s ability to respond to negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company’s ability to grow its loan portfolio, expected trends in asset quality, the Company’s ability to grow and the effects of expanding its mortgage banking operations, and the Company’s ability to improve its operating leverage in response to low overall interest rates. Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters, general economic conditions, economic uncertainty in the United States, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values, costs or effects of acquisitions, competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, legislation or regulation, and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors (including external fraud and cybersecurity threats) affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products and services. These and other important factors are detailed in the Company’s Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs, and various other securities law filings made periodically by the Company, copies of which are available from the Company’s website. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

About AltabancorpTM

AltabancorpTM (Nasdaq: ALTA) is the bank holding company for AltabankTM, a full-service bank, providing loans, deposit and cash management services to businesses and individuals through 26 branch locations from Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. AltabankTM is the largest community bank in Utah with total assets of $3.4 billion. Our clients have direct access to bankers and decision-makers, who work with clients to understand their specific needs and offer customized financial solutions. AltabankTM has been serving communities in Utah and southern Idaho for more than 100 years. More information about AltabankTM is available at www.altabank.com. More information about AltabancorpTM is available at www.altabancorp.com.

 

ALTABANCORPTM

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Year Ended

 

(Dollars in thousands, except share

 

December 31,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

and per share amounts)

 

2020

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Interest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and fees on loans

 

$

23,095

 

 

$

22,896

 

 

$

26,378

 

 

$

95,565

 

 

$

108,530

 

Interest and dividends on investments

 

 

3,416

 

 

 

4,551

 

 

 

2,988

 

 

 

15,179

 

 

 

10,519

 

Total interest income

 

 

26,511

 

 

 

27,447

 

 

 

29,366

 

 

 

110,744

 

 

 

119,049

 

Interest expense

 

 

1,599

 

 

 

1,651

 

 

 

2,266

 

 

 

7,026

 

 

 

9,131

 

Net interest income

 

 

24,912

 

 

 

25,796

 

 

 

27,100

 

 

 

103,718

 

 

 

109,918

 

Provision for credit losses

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,200

 

 

 

2,750

 

 

 

7,000

 

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

 

 

24,912

 

 

 

25,796

 

 

 

25,900

 

 

 

100,968

 

 

 

102,918

 

Non-interest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mortgage banking

 

 

4,129

 

 

 

3,850

 

 

 

1,631

 

 

 

12,725

 

 

 

6,785

 

Card processing

 

 

995

 

 

 

986

 

 

 

837

 

 

 

3,605

 

 

 

3,242

 

Service charges on deposit accounts

 

 

855

 

 

 

813

 

 

 

701

 

 

 

3,211

 

 

 

2,807

 

Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

1,441

 

 

 

(4

)

Other

 

 

475

 

 

 

468

 

 

 

614

 

 

 

1,445

 

 

 

2,351

 

Total non-interest income

 

 

6,454

 

 

 

6,117

 

 

 

3,779

 

 

 

22,427

 

 

 

15,181

 

Non-interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

 

10,226

 

 

 

11,107

 

 

 

8,680

 

 

 

42,963

 

 

 

38,502

 

Occupancy, equipment and depreciation

 

 

1,321

 

 

 

1,155

 

 

 

1,581

 

 

 

4,846

 

 

 

6,034

 

Data processing

 

 

1,895

 

 

 

1,647

 

 

 

1,214

 

 

 

7,061

 

 

 

4,476

 

Marketing and advertising

 

 

291

 

 

 

584

 

 

 

681

 

 

 

1,646

 

 

 

1,828

 

FDIC premiums

 

 

221

 

 

 

183

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

569

 

 

 

249

 

Other

 

 

2,889

 

 

 

2,193

 

 

 

2,428

 

 

 

9,063

 

 

 

9,183

 

Total non-interest expense

 

 

16,843

 

 

 

16,869

 

 

 

14,589

 

 

 

66,148

 

 

 

60,272

 

Income before income tax expense

 

 

14,523

 

 

 

15,044

 

 

 

15,090

 

 

 

57,247

 

 

 

57,827

 

Income tax expense

 

 

3,472

 

 

 

3,704

 

 

 

3,395

 

 

 

13,745

 

 

 

13,503

 

Net income

 

$

11,051

 

 

$

11,340

 

 

$

11,695

 

 

$

43,502

 

 

$

44,324

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.59

 

 

$

0.60

 

 

$

0.62

 

 

$

2.31

 

 

$

2.35

 

Diluted

 

$

0.58

 

 

$

0.60

 

 

$

0.61

 

 

$

2.29

 

 

$

2.33

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

18,814,970

 

 

 

18,796,401

 

 

 

18,859,994

 

 

 

18,821,361

 

 

 

18,822,103

 

Diluted

 

 

18,958,163

 

 

 

18,934,123

 

 

 

19,041,273

 

 

 

18,965,624

 

 

 

19,017,047

 

 

ALTABANCORPTM

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

June 30,

 

 

December 31,

 

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)

 

2020

 

 

2020

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

 

$

39,312

 

 

$

44,137

 

 

$

47,088

 

 

$

38,987

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

 

197,769

 

 

 

180,773

 

 

 

275,920

 

 

 

171,955

 

Federal funds sold

 

 

2,793

 

 

 

74

 

 

 

829

 

 

 

1,039

 

Total cash and cash equivalents

 

 

239,874

 

 

 

224,984

 

 

 

323,837

 

 

 

211,981

 

Investment securities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Available for sale, at fair value

 

 

1,320,393

 

 

 

1,123,051

 

 

 

973,457

 

 

 

405,995

 

Non-marketable equity securities

 

 

2,890

 

 

 

2,890

 

 

 

2,890

 

 

 

2,623

 

Loans held for sale

 

 

14,152

 

 

 

31,872

 

 

 

29,264

 

 

 

18,669

 

Loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans held for investment

 

 

1,695,496

 

 

 

1,697,135

 

 

 

1,659,018

 

 

 

1,680,918

 

Allowance for credit losses

 

 

(41,236

)

 

 

(41,495

)

 

 

(42,683

)

 

 

(31,426

)

Total loans held for investment, net

 

 

1,654,260

 

 

 

1,655,640

 

 

 

1,616,335

 

 

 

1,649,492

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

 

37,380

 

 

 

37,966

 

 

 

38,673

 

 

 

39,474

 

Goodwill

 

 

25,673

 

 

 

25,673

 

 

 

25,673

 

 

 

25,673

 

Bank-owned life insurance

 

 

42,720

 

 

 

42,312

 

 

 

27,330

 

 

 

27,037

 

Deferred income tax assets

 

 

7,389

 

 

 

7,842

 

 

 

8,586

 

 

 

9,716

 

Accrued interest receivable

 

 

11,336

 

 

 

14,117

 

 

 

11,682

 

 

 

7,904

 

Other intangibles

 

 

2,528

 

 

 

2,638

 

 

 

2,749

 

 

 

2,970

 

Other real estate owned

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Other assets

 

 

7,633

 

 

 

6,376

 

 

 

5,169

 

 

 

4,800

 

Total assets

 

$

3,366,228

 

 

$

3,175,361

 

 

$

3,065,645

 

 

$

2,406,334

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest bearing deposits

 

$

1,039,844

 

 

$

1,037,970

 

 

$

985,455

 

 

$

719,410

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

 

1,876,464

 

 

 

1,678,809

 

 

 

1,627,884

 

 

 

1,336,957

 

Total deposits

 

 

2,916,308

 

 

 

2,716,779

 

 

 

2,613,339

 

 

 

2,056,367

 

Short-term borrowings

 

 

64,554

 

 

 

83,490

 

 

 

83,490

 

 

 

-

 

Accrued interest payable

 

 

616

 

 

 

487

 

 

 

408

 

 

 

546

 

Other liabilities

 

 

13,612

 

 

 

14,315

 

 

 

18,278

 

 

 

17,059

 

Total liabilities

 

 

2,995,090

 

 

 

2,815,071

 

 

 

2,715,515

 

 

 

2,073,972

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred shares, $0.01 par value

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Common shares, $0.01 par value

 

 

188

 

 

 

188

 

 

 

188

 

 

 

189

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

87,574

 

 

 

87,116

 

 

 

86,721

 

 

 

87,913

 

Retained earnings

 

 

269,157

 

 

 

260,929

 

 

 

252,032

 

 

 

242,878

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

 

14,219

 

 

 

12,057

 

 

 

11,189

 

 

 

1,382

 

Total shareholders’ equity

 

 

371,138

 

 

 

360,290

 

 

 

350,130

 

 

 

332,362

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

$

3,366,228

 

 

$

3,175,361

 

 

$

3,065,645

 

 

$

2,406,334

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common shares outstanding

 

 

18,828,522

 

 

 

18,802,635

 

 

 

18,793,217

 

 

 

18,870,498

 

 

ALTABANCORPTM

SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

June 30,

 

 

December 31,

 

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)

 

2020

 

 

2020

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Selected Balance Sheet Information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per share

 

$

19.71

 

 

$

19.16

 

 

$

18.63

 

 

$

17.61

 

Tangible book value per share

 

$

18.21

 

 

$

17.66

 

 

$

17.12

 

 

$

16.09

 

Non-performing loans to total loans

 

 

0.54

%

 

 

0.41

%

 

 

0.39

%

 

 

0.53

%

Non-performing assets to total assets

 

 

0.27

%

 

 

0.22

%

 

 

0.21

%

 

 

0.37

%

Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment

 

 

2.43

%

 

 

2.45

%

 

 

2.57

%

 

 

1.87

%

Loans to deposits

 

 

57.21

%

 

 

62.11

%

 

 

62.97

%

 

 

81.12

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset Quality Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-performing loans

 

$

9,064

 

 

$

6,944

 

 

$

6,388

 

 

$

8,814

 

Non-performing assets

 

$

9,064

 

 

$

6,944

 

 

$

6,388

 

 

$

8,814

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tier 1 leverage capital (1)

 

 

10.38

%

 

 

10.87

%

 

 

11.68

%

 

 

12.67

%

Total risk-based capital (1)

 

 

19.17

%

 

 

19.13

%

 

 

19.20

%

 

 

18.43

%

Average equity to average assets

 

 

11.15

%

 

 

11.68

%

 

 

12.57

%

 

 

13.63

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)

 

 

10.27

%

 

 

10.55

%

 

 

10.59

%

 

 

12.77

%

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Selected Financial Information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share

 

$

0.59

 

 

$

0.60

 

 

$

0.62

 

 

$

2.31

 

 

$

2.35

 

Diluted earnings per share

 

$

0.58

 

 

$

0.60

 

 

$

0.61

 

 

$

2.29

 

 

$

2.33

 

Net interest margin (3)

 

 

3.18

%

 

 

3.52

%

 

 

4.70

%

 

 

3.79

%

 

 

5.06

%

Efficiency ratio

 

 

53.70

%

 

 

52.86

%

 

 

47.25

%

 

 

52.44

%

 

 

48.18

%

Non-interest income to average assets

 

 

0.79

%

 

 

0.79

%

 

 

0.62

%

 

 

0.78

%

 

 

0.66

%

Non-interest expense to average assets

 

 

2.05

%

 

 

2.19

%

 

 

2.40

%

 

 

2.30

%

 

 

2.62

%

Annualized return on average assets

 

 

1.34

%

 

 

1.47

%

 

 

1.92

%

 

 

1.52

%

 

 

1.93

%

Annualized return on average equity

 

 

12.06

%

 

 

12.62

%

 

 

14.10

%

 

 

12.44

%

 

 

14.14

%

Net charge-offs

 

$

259

 

 

$

1,188

 

 

$

245

 

 

$

2,406

 

 

$

819

 

Annualized net charge-offs to average loans

 

 

0.06

%

 

 

0.28

%

 

 

0.06

%

 

 

0.14

%

 

 

0.05

%

________________________________

(1) Tier 1 leverage capital and Total risk-based capital as of December 31, 2020 are estimates.
(2) Represents the sum of total shareholders’ equity less intangible assets all divided by the sum of total assets less intangible assets. Intangible assets were $28.2 million, $28.3 million, $28.4 million, and $28.6 million at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively.
(3) Net interest margin is defined as net interest income divided by average earning assets.

 

ALTABANCORPTM

SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

December 31, 2020

 

 

December 31, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest

 

 

Average

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest

 

 

Average

 

 

 

Average

 

 

Income/

 

 

Yield/

 

 

Average

 

 

Income/

 

 

Yield/

 

(Dollars in thousands, except footnotes)

 

Balance

 

 

Expense

 

 

Rate

 

 

Balance

 

 

Expense

 

 

Rate

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-earning deposits in other banks and federal funds sold

 

$

258,138

 

 

$

56

 

 

 

0.09

%

 

$

255,637

 

 

$

1,059

 

 

 

1.64

%

Securities: (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxable securities

 

 

1,118,681

 

 

 

3,146

 

 

 

1.12

%

 

 

288,209

 

 

 

1,638

 

 

 

2.25

%

Non-taxable securities (2)

 

 

38,094

 

 

 

192

 

 

 

2.01

%

 

 

54,834

 

 

 

270

 

 

 

1.95

%

Total securities

 

 

1,156,775

 

 

 

3,338

 

 

 

1.15

%

 

 

343,043

 

 

 

1,908

 

 

 

2.21

%

Loans (3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Real estate term

 

 

1,003,395

 

 

 

13,051

 

 

 

5.17

%

 

 

940,033

 

 

 

13,928

 

 

 

5.88

%

Construction and land development

 

 

234,103

 

 

 

3,775

 

 

 

6.42

%

 

 

282,212

 

 

 

5,334

 

 

 

7.50

%

Commercial and industrial

 

 

268,856

 

 

 

4,089

 

 

 

6.05

%

 

 

276,417

 

 

 

4,489

 

 

 

6.44

%

Residential and home equity

 

 

185,324

 

 

 

1,994

 

 

 

4.28

%

 

 

171,652

 

 

 

2,380

 

 

 

5.50

%

Consumer and other

 

 

9,425

 

 

 

186

 

 

 

7.86

%

 

 

17,193

 

 

 

247

 

 

 

5.70

%

Total loans

 

 

1,701,103

 

 

 

23,095

 

 

 

5.40

%

 

 

1,687,507

 

 

 

26,378

 

 

 

6.20

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-marketable equity securities

 

 

2,890

 

 

 

22

 

 

 

3.05

%

 

 

2,623

 

 

 

21

 

 

 

3.25

%

Total interest-earning assets

 

 

3,118,906

 

 

 

26,511

 

 

 

3.38

%

 

 

2,288,810

 

 

 

29,366

 

 

 

5.09

%

Allowance for credit losses

 

 

(41,715

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(30,544

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest earning assets

 

 

192,032

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

156,198

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total average assets

 

$

3,269,223

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

2,414,464

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Demand and savings accounts

 

$

1,089,552

 

 

 

603

 

 

 

0.22

%

 

$

838,627

 

 

 

880

 

 

 

0.42

%

Money market accounts

 

 

519,644

 

 

 

446

 

 

 

0.34

%

 

 

329,570

 

 

 

782

 

 

 

0.94

%

Certificates of deposit

 

 

166,028

 

 

 

486

 

 

 

1.16

%

 

 

171,592

 

 

 

604

 

 

 

1.40

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

 

1,775,224

 

 

 

1,535

 

 

 

0.34

%

 

 

1,339,789

 

 

 

2,266

 

 

 

0.67

%

Short-term borrowings

 

 

76,577

 

 

 

64

 

 

 

0.33

%

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

0.00

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

1,851,801

 

 

 

1,599

 

 

 

0.34

%

 

 

1,339,789

 

 

 

2,266

 

 

 

0.67

%

Non-interest bearing deposits

 

 

1,038,128

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

726,850

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total funding

 

 

2,889,929

 

 

 

1,599

 

 

 

0.22

%

 

 

2,066,639

 

 

 

2,266

 

 

 

0.44

%

Other non-interest bearing liabilities

 

 

14,870

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

18,730

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

364,424

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

329,095

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total average liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

$

3,269,223

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

2,414,464

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

 

 

 

 

$

24,912

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

27,100

 

 

 

 

 

Interest rate spread

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.04

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4.42

%

Net interest margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.18

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4.70

%

________________________________

(1) Excludes average unrealized gains of $13.8 million and $1.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
(2) Does not include tax effect on tax-exempt investment security income of $64,000 and $90,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
(3) Loan interest income includes loan fees of $2.3 million and $1.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

 

ALTABANCORPTM

SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS

 

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

December 31, 2020

 

 

December 31, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest

 

 

Average

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest

 

 

Average

 

 

 

Average

 

 

Income/

 

 

Yield/

 

 

Average

 

 

Income/

 

 

Yield/

 

(Dollars in thousands, except footnotes)

 

Balance

 

 

Expense

 

 

Rate

 

 

Balance

 

 

Expense

 

 

Rate

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-earning deposits in other banks and federal funds sold

 

$

201,819

 

 

$

475

 

 

 

0.24

%

 

$

149,452

 

 

$

2,950

 

 

 

1.97

%

Securities: (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxable securities

 

 

795,000

 

 

 

13,739

 

 

 

1.73

%

 

 

275,482

 

 

 

6,274

 

 

 

2.28

%

Non-taxable securities (2)

 

 

43,703

 

 

 

879

 

 

 

2.01

%

 

 

63,074

 

 

 

1,198

 

 

 

1.90

%

Total securities

 

 

838,703

 

 

 

14,618

 

 

 

1.74

%

 

 

338,556

 

 

 

7,472

 

 

 

2.21

%

Loans (3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Real estate term

 

 

963,449

 

 

 

52,980

 

 

 

5.50

%

 

 

910,396

 

 

 

54,302

 

 

 

5.96

%

Construction and land development

 

 

252,614

 

 

 

16,831

 

 

 

6.66

%

 

 

302,735

 

 

 

23,889

 

 

 

7.89

%

Commercial and industrial

 

 

287,212

 

 

 

16,758

 

 

 

5.83

%

 

 

287,358

 

 

 

19,746

 

 

 

6.87

%

Residential and home equity

 

 

177,069

 

 

 

8,168

 

 

 

4.61

%

 

 

165,903

 

 

 

9,580

 

 

 

5.77

%

Consumer and other

 

 

11,874

 

 

 

828

 

 

 

6.97

%

 

 

16,907

 

 

 

1,013

 

 

 

5.99

%

Total loans

 

 

1,692,218

 

 

 

95,565

 

 

 

5.65

%

 

 

1,683,299

 

 

 

108,530

 

 

 

6.45

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-marketable equity securities

 

 

2,828

 

 

 

86

 

 

 

3.04

%

 

 

2,703

 

 

 

97

 

 

 

3.60

%

Total interest-earning assets

 

 

2,735,568

 

 

 

110,744

 

 

 

4.05

%

 

 

2,174,010

 

 

 

119,049

 

 

 

5.48

%

Allowance for credit losses

 

 

(42,226

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(27,675

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest earning assets

 

 

176,846

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

152,402

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total average assets

 

$

2,870,188

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

2,298,737

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Demand and savings accounts

 

$

961,761

 

 

 

2,512

 

 

 

0.26

%

 

$

814,635

 

 

 

3,790

 

 

 

0.47

%

Money market accounts

 

 

436,475

 

 

 

2,191

 

 

 

0.50

%

 

 

291,045

 

 

 

2,822

 

 

 

0.97

%

Certificates of deposit

 

 

170,034

 

 

 

2,164

 

 

 

1.27

%

 

 

177,629

 

 

 

2,455

 

 

 

1.38

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

 

1,568,270

 

 

 

6,867

 

 

 

0.44

%

 

 

1,283,309

 

 

 

9,067

 

 

 

0.71

%

Short-term borrowings

 

 

46,304

 

 

 

159

 

 

 

0.34

%

 

 

2,420

 

 

 

64

 

 

 

2.63

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

1,614,574

 

 

 

7,026

 

 

 

0.44

%

 

 

1,285,729

 

 

 

9,131

 

 

 

0.71

%

Non-interest bearing deposits

 

 

889,274

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

682,284

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total funding

 

 

2,503,848

 

 

 

7,026

 

 

 

0.28

%

 

 

1,968,013

 

 

 

9,131

 

 

 

0.46

%

Other non-interest bearing liabilities

 

 

16,634

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

17,299

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

349,706

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

313,425

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total average liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

$

2,870,188

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

2,298,737

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

 

 

 

 

$

103,718

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

109,918

 

 

 

 

 

Interest rate spread

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.61

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4.77

%

Net interest margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.79

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5.06

%

________________________________

(1) Excludes average unrealized gains (losses) of $11.3 million and ($1.2) million for the year-ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
(2) Does not include tax effect on tax-exempt investment security income of $293,000 and $399,000 for the year-ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
(3) Loan interest income includes loan fees of $7.3 million and $6.6 million for the year-ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Altabancorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Altabancorp Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results AltabancorpTM (Nasdaq: ALTA) (the “Company” or “Alta”), the parent company of AltabankTM, reported net income of $11.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $11.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, and $11.7 million for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Closing of Its CDN $2,122,500 (equiv US$1,650,000) Private ...
AT&T Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
Apple Reports First Quarter Results
Walgreens Boots Alliance Appoints Rosalind Brewer as Chief Executive Officer, and Stefano Pessina ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
FSD Provides Corporate Update
Moderna Confirms Discussions with U.S. Government for Additional 100 Million Doses of the Moderna ...
TransferWise and Visa Announce Global Partnership Following Successful Collaboration on Cloud ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Cresco Labs Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
The GEO Group Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
Altabancorp Board Confirms Receipt of Letter From Gunther Family 13D Group
08.01.21
Altabancorp Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call