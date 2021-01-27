BeiGene Announces Positive Topline Results for Global Phase 3 Trial of Tislelizumab in Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative medicines worldwide, today announced that the global Phase 3 RATIONALE 302 trial of its anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab versus investigator’s choice chemotherapy in patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) who have received prior systemic treatment met its primary endpoint of overall survival (OS). In the trial results, tislelizumab demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in OS in the intention-to-treat (ITT) population, when compared to chemotherapy. The safety profile of tislelizumab was consistent with its known risks, with no new safety signals identified.

“We are excited to announce the improved overall survival observed in another Phase 3 trial for tislelizumab when compared to chemotherapy standard of care. This is our fourth positive Phase 3 readout for tislelizumab and the first from our large Phase 3 program in gastrointestinal cancers that also include liver, stomach cancers as well as esophageal cancer,” commented Yong (Ben) Ben, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Immuno-Oncology at BeiGene. “With our ongoing evaluation of tislelizumab across multiple tumor types, we are working to provide clinical evidence and bring this potentially differentiated anti-PD-1 antibody to far more patients around the world.”

BeiGene plans to discuss the RATIONALE 302 data with health authorities globally and present data at an upcoming medical conference.

“Esophageal cancer represents a significant unmet medical need with rapid progression and high mortality. Recent years have seen a paradigm-shift in advanced ESCC treatment from chemotherapy and radiation to immunotherapy. The positive topline results from the RATIONALE 302 trial demonstrated that tislelizumab may offer a new treatment option for those living with this devastating disease and bring hope to patients and their families,” said Lin Shen, M.D., Vice President of Clinical Oncology at Beijing Cancer Hospital and lead investigator for the trial.

RATIONALE 302 Trial of Tislelizumab Versus Chemotherapy in Advanced ESCC

RATIONALE 302 is a randomized, open-label, multicenter global Phase 3 trial (NCT03430843) designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of tislelizumab when compared to investigator’s choice chemotherapy in patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic ESCC who have received prior systemic treatment.