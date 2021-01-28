Customers Bancorp Reports Record Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: CUBI), the parent company of Customers Bank (collectively “Customers” or "CUBI"), today reported fourth quarter 2020 ("Q4 2020") net income to common shareholders of $52.8 million or $1.65 per diluted share, up from third quarter 2020 ("Q3 2020") net income to common shareholders of $47.1 million or $1.48 per diluted share. Core earnings for Q4 2020 totaled $52.6 million or $1.65 per diluted share, up from Q3 2020 core earnings of $38.2 million or $1.20 per diluted share (non-GAAP measures). Net interest margin, tax equivalent ("NIM") expanded 28 basis points during Q4 2020 to 2.78% from 2.50% in Q3 2020 (non-GAAP measures). NIM excluding PPP loans expanded 18 basis points to 3.04% in Q4 2020 from 2.86% in Q3 2020 (non-GAAP measures). ROAA for Q4 2020 was 1.23%, up 11 basis points from Q3 2020 ROAA of 1.12%. ROCE for Q4 2020 was 24.26%, up 121 basis points from Q3 2020 ROCE of 23.05%.
Full year 2020 ("FY 2020") net income to common shareholders was $118.5 million or $3.74 per diluted share, up from full year 2019 ("FY 2019") net income to common shareholders of $64.9 million or $2.05 per diluted share. Core earnings for FY 2020 totaled $110.6 million or $3.49 per diluted share, compared to core earnings of $72.0 million or $2.28 per diluted share for FY 2019 (non-GAAP measures). FY 2020 NIM declined 4 basis points to 2.71% from FY 2019 NIM of 2.75% (non-GAAP measures). FY 2020 NIM excluding PPP loans expanded 21 basis points to 2.96% from FY 2019 NIM of 2.75% (non-GAAP measures). ROAA for FY 2020 was 0.85%, up 11 basis points from FY 2019 ROAA of 0.74%. ROCE for FY 2020 was 14.55%, up 625 basis points from FY 2019 ROCE of 8.30%.
“In a year of extraordinary circumstances, our institution rose to the challenge of supporting our team members and their families, our communities and our clients by providing outstanding customer service and responsiveness at a time when it was needed most,” remarked Customers Bancorp Chairman and CEO, Jay Sidhu. “In providing approximately 100,000 small businesses and nonprofits access to Paycheck Protection Program loans, we were able to help save thousands of jobs in the communities we serve and improve the financial position of Customers Bank at the same time. We generated record earnings in 2020, driven by expansion of NIM as well as PPP related income and expansion in our core net interest margin. We achieved these results while maintaining superior asset quality during the pandemic and significantly improving the quality of our funding mix. And in early January, as promised, we successfully completed the divestiture of BankMobile, and are pleased to provide a special distribution of BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) stock to our shareholders with current market value of about $75 million,” Mr. Sidhu concluded.
Key Balance Sheet Trends
Total loans and leases increased $5.8 billion, or 57.5%, to $15.8 billion at December 31, 2020 compared to the year-ago period. PPP loans originated directly or through fintech partnerships were $4.6 billion at December 31, 2020. Additionally, the loan mix improved year-over-year as commercial loans to mortgage companies increased $1.4 billion to $3.7 billion, commercial and industrial loans and leases increased $473.1 million to $2.3 billion, construction loans increased $23.3 million to $140.9 million, and commercial real estate owner occupied loans increased $20.4 million to $572.3 million. The commercial loans to mortgage companies trend has been a function of greater refinance activity due to sharply lower interest rates, an increase in home purchase volumes, and market share gains from other banks. These increases in loans and leases were partially offset by planned decreases in multi-family loans of $628.9 million to $1.8 billion and residential mortgages of $62.8 million to $323.3 million. “Looking ahead, we see continued growth in core C&I loans offsetting some of the expected decreases in loans to mortgage companies," stated Sidhu.
Total deposits increased $2.7 billion, or 30.8%, to $11.3 billion at December 31, 2020 compared to the year-ago period. Total demand deposits increased $2.2 billion, or 83.9%, to $4.7 billion, money market deposits increased $1.1 billion, or 32.1%, to $4.6 billion, and savings deposits increased $395.6 million, or 43.0%, to $1.3 billion. These increases were offset, in part, by a decrease in time deposits of $1.0 billion, or 60.9%, to $651.9 million. The total cost of deposits declined by 107 basis points to 0.58% in Q4 2020 from 1.65% in the year-ago quarter.
Customers' experienced moderate declines in regulatory capital ratios in 2020, driven by strong growth in commercial loans to mortgage companies of $1.4 billion. However, Customers Bancorp's tangible common equity (a non-GAAP measure) increased by $65.2 million to $885 million at December 31, 2020 from $820 million at December 31, 2019, and the tangible book value per common share (a non-GAAP measure) increased to $27.92 at December 31, 2020 from $26.17 at December 31, 2019. "This increase in tangible common equity and tangible book value per common share was achieved in spite of a decrease in retained earnings of $61 million recorded on January 1, 2020 upon the adoption of CECL," commented Mr. Sidhu. Customers remains well capitalized by all regulatory measures. At the Customers Bancorp level, the total risk based capital ratio (estimate) and tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio ("TCE ratio"), excluding PPP loans (a non-GAAP measure), were 11.9% and 6.4%, respectively, at December 31, 2020. At September 30, 2020, Customers Bancorp's total risk based capital ratio and TCE ratio, excluding PPP loans (a non-GAAP measure), were 11.3% and 5.9%, respectively. "As a consequence of PPP related income and a potential cyclical decline in residential mortgage activity, we expect our capital levels to increase sharply in 2021 and be in the 7.5% or higher range by December 31, 2021," commented Customers Bancorp CFO, Carla Leibold.
Loan Portfolio Management During the COVID-19 Crisis
Over the last decade, Customers has developed a suite of commercial and retail loan products with one particularly important common denominator: relatively low credit risk assumption. The Bank’s multifamily, mortgage warehouse, and specialty finance lines of business, for example, are characterized by conservative underwriting standards and low loss rates. Because of this emphasis, the Bank’s credit quality to-date has been healthy despite a highly adverse economic environment. Maintaining strong asset quality also requires a highly active portfolio monitoring process. In addition to frequent client outreach and monitoring at the individual loan level, Customers employs a bottom-up data driven approach to analyze its commercial portfolio.
Strong commercial loan portfolio with very low concentration in COVID-19 impacted industries and CRE
- Total commercial deferments declined to $202.1 million or 1.8% of total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans (a non-GAAP measure), at December 31, 2020, down from $277 million, or 2.4% of total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans, at September 30, 2020. Of the $202.1 million in total commercial deferments, $107.4 million or 53.1% were principal only deferments. Customers' commercial deferments peaked at about $1.2 billion earlier this year.
- Exposure to industry segments significantly impacted by COVID-19 is not substantial. At December 31, 2020, Customers had $87 million in energy and utilities exposure; $62 million in colleges and universities (no deferments requested); $72 million in CRE retail sales exposure (mostly auto sales; with no deferments); $30 million in franchise restaurants and dining (with no deferments); and $27 million in entertainment only businesses (with no deferments).
- At year-end, the hospitality portfolio was $406 million or 3.6% of total loans and leases excluding PPP loans, with $126 million in deferment. Approximately 79% ($318 million) represents “flagged” facilities, with the majority of the non-flagged being high-end destination hotels in Cape May (NJ), Avalon (NJ), and Long Island (NY). The majority of the hotels, based on our recent assessment, have sufficient cash resources to get through the COVID-19 crisis and, for those who may need assistance, the Bank is working with them to bridge any potential cash flow gaps.
- At December 31, 2020, the healthcare portfolio was approximately $359 million, comprised predominantly of skilled nursing, which has been deemed an essential business and through a number of federal and state actions has been provided immunity from liability for COVID-19 related deaths. No deferments have been requested and there are no delinquencies.
- The multi-family portfolio is highly seasoned, with an average loan to value of 61% as of quarter-end. 55% of the portfolio was in New York City, of which 69% was in rent controlled/regulated properties. As of December 31, 2020, $11 million of the portfolio was on deferment.
- At December 31, 2020, investment CRE had a loan to value of 64%, with approximately 30% of the portfolio housed in the New York, Philadelphia, and Boston metro and surrounding markets. As of December 31, 2020, $29 million of the portfolio was on deferment.
Consumer installment, mortgage and home equity loan portfolio continues to perform well
- Total consumer-related deferments declined to $16.4 million, or 0.1% of total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans (a non-GAAP measure), at December 31, 2020, down from $25 million, or 0.2% of total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans, at September 30, 2020.
- The $1.2 billion consumer installment loan portfolio outperformed industry peers with deferments dropping to 0.8% and 30+ DPD delinquency at only 1.1%. Strong credit quality (avg. FICO at origination: 740), low concentration in at-risk job segments, and outstanding performance of CB Direct originations have resulted in solid results through the end of Q4 2020.
- The consumer installment portfolio has been managed to moderate growth and strengthening credit quality, by replacing run-off with CB Direct originations with strong FICO scores.
Aggressively addressing non-performing assets
- During January 2021, Customers sold a collateral dependent loan secured by a hotel property in Massachusetts. This loan made up approximately 24% of non-performing assets as of December 31, 2020. “We expect our credit quality to improve or stay unchanged over the next few quarters,” stated Sidhu.
Key Profitability Trends
Net Interest Income
Net interest income totaled $122.9 million in Q4 2020, an increase of $15.5 million from Q3 2020, primarily due to a $480.9 million increase in average interest-earning assets. Earning assets were driven by increases in commercial loans to mortgage companies, commercial and industrial loans and leases, and investment securities. The benefit of this growth resulted in a 28 basis point linked-quarter increase in NIM (a non-GAAP measure) to 2.78%. Compared to Q3 2020, total loan yields increased 21 basis points to 3.62%. The increase is attributable to increased originations of commercial loans to mortgage companies, commercial and industrial loans and leases, and PPP loan forgiveness which accelerated the recognition of net deferred loan origination fees. This increase is partially offset by lower market interest rates due to the Federal Reserve's forecast of interest rates at zero through 2023. The cost of interest-bearing deposits in Q4 2020 decreased by 9 basis points to 0.76% due to the decline in market interest rates and strategic decisions to reallocate deposit funding to lower cost deposits. Borrowing costs decreased by 3 basis points to 0.94% primarily due to the utilization of the FRB PPP Liquidity Facility, costing 0.35%, to fund PPP loans.
Provision for Credit Losses
The provision for credit losses on loans and leases in Q4 2020, which was calculated under the CECL accounting standard effective January 1, 2020, was a $2.9 million benefit to (or release from) the provision, compared to a $13.0 million provision in Q3 2020. The decrease in Q4 2020 primarily resulted from an improvement in forecasts of macroeconomic conditions since Q3 2020. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases represented 1.9% of total loans and leases receivable, excluding PPP loans (a non-GAAP measure) at December 31, 2020, compared to just over 2.0% at September 30, 2020, and 0.8% at December 31, 2019. Customers' non-performing loans at December 31, 2020 were only 0.45% of total loans and leases. Our Q4 2020 non-performing loans were impacted by one commercial real estate credit, which was resolved during January 2021, reducing the non performing asset ratio to 0.30% of the assets (a non-GAAP measure).
Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income totaled $23.8 million for Q4 2020, a decrease of $10.0 million compared to Q3 2020. The decrease in non-interest income primarily resulted from decreases of $11.7 million in gain on sale of investment securities, $0.7 million in mortgage banking income, $0.4 million in interchange and card revenue, and $0.7 million in other non-interest income, partially offset by increases of $1.4 million in gain on sale of SBA and other loans, a $1.1 million increase in unrealized gains on equity securities issued by a foreign entity, $0.4 million in mortgage warehouse transactional fees, and $0.3 million in commercial lease income.
The decrease in gain on sale of investment securities primarily resulted from the sale of $58.4 million of agency-guaranteed mortgage-backed securities and $70.0 million in corporate notes in Q3 2020, compared to sales of $10 million in corporate notes during Q4 2020. The decrease in mortgage banking income was mainly related to unrealized losses on derivatives. The decrease in interchange and card revenue primarily resulted from lower debit card spending volume. The decrease in other non-interest income was driven by an unrealized loss on a loan held for sale of $1.1 million during Q4 2020, partially offset by a net derivative valuation adjustment of $0.2 million due to changes in market interest rates and increased SERP income of $0.3 million. The increase in gain on sale of SBA and other loans was driven by increased sales volume. The increase in unrealized gains on equity securities issued by a foreign entity primarily resulted from an increase in the valuation of those securities. The increase in mortgage warehouse transactional fees primarily resulted from an increase in transaction volume due to continued low market interest rates. The increase in commercial lease income was driven by continued organic growth in volume.
Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense totaled $71.2 million for Q4 2020, an increase of $5.6 million compared to Q3 2020. The increase in non-interest expense primarily resulted from increases of $5.3 million in other non-interest expense, $1.1 million in salaries and employee benefits, $0.9 million in provision for operating losses, and $0.3 million in commercial lease depreciation, partially offset by decreases of $1.1 million in FDIC assessments, $0.7 million in loan workout expenses, and $0.4 million in occupancy expenses. The increase in other non-interest expense primarily resulted from a decrease in operating cost reimbursements from Customers' white label partnership. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was primarily due to lower stock based compensation expense in Q3 2020. The increase in provision for operating losses primarily resulted from an increase in the estimate for fraud related losses. The increase in commercial lease depreciation was driven by continued organic growth in volume. The decrease in FDIC assessments, non-income taxes and regulatory fees was a function of an increase in FDIC assessment rates due to the temporary utilization of brokered deposits to fund PPP loans in Q3 2020. The decrease in loan workout expenses primarily resulted from lower costs related to the workout of two commercial relationships in Q3 2020. The decrease in occupancy expenses primarily resulted from a decrease in rent expense as we continue to reassess our office spaces and branches.
Taxes
Income tax expense increased by $10 million to $22.2 million in Q4 2020 from $12.2 million in Q3 2020 due to higher pre-tax income and effective tax rate. The effective tax rate increased to 28.3% for Q4 2020 compared to 19.5% for Q3 2020 primarily due to a lower annual benefit from investment tax credits than what was estimated in Q3 2020. Customers expects the full-year 2021 effective tax rate to be approximately 21% to 22%.
Outlook
“Looking ahead, we are very optimistic about the prospects of our company. The ongoing digital transformation of Customers Bancorp has positioned us well to be a major participant in the second round of PPP and to incubate new lines of businesses that leverage our fintech relationships. We expect our tangible common equity and regulatory capital levels to achieve targeted levels within the next 18 months and our credit quality to remain in line with or better than peers. The financial benefits of PPP aside, we project our recurring earnings power to expand well above the $4.00 level during 2021 and remain on track to achieve $6.00 in core EPS in 2026,” concluded Mr. Sidhu.
Our updated financial guidance is as follows:
- Loan growth, excluding PPP and mortgage warehouse balances, is expected to average in the mid-to-high single digits over the next several quarters.
- The balance of commercial loans to mortgage companies is expected to decline to $2.8-$3.2 billion at March 31, 2021 and $1.6-$2.4 billion at December 31, 2021.
- The Total Capital Ratio is expected to exceed 13.0% by year-end 2021. The TCE-to-TA ratio excluding PPP loans is expected to be 7.5-8.0% by year-end 2021.
- We project the NIM excluding PPP loans to expand into the 3.10%-3.30% range by Q4 2021.
- Impacted by the divestiture of BankMobile, we project non-interest income of $9.0-11.0 million and operating expenses of $59.0-$61.0 million in Q1 2021 (excluding BankMobile related severance expense).
- We project an effective tax rate for 2021 of 21.0%-22.0%, down from 24.7% in 2020.
- Our earnings trend is likely to be volatile over the next several quarters owing to our participation in PPP. We expect to earn at least $4.00 in core EPS in 2021, at least $4.50 in core EPS in 2023, and remain on track to earn $6.00 in core EPS in 2026. Our core EPS guidance includes the net interest income expected to be earned on the PPP loans.
2021 NIM expansion is expected to be achieved by:
- Remixing the loan portfolio away from commercial loans to mortgage companies toward other C&I categories and consumer loans.
- Bringing our cost of deposits to around 40 basis points during 2021.
BankMobile Technologies, Inc.:
- On January 4, 2021, Customers completed the previously announced divestiture of BankMobile Technologies Inc. (“BMT”), the technology arm of the BankMobile segment, to Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., a Delaware corporation ("Megalith"). In connection with the closing of the divestiture, Megalith changed its name to “BM Technologies, Inc.” ("BMTX"). Beginning in first quarter of 2021, BMT’s historical financial results for periods prior to the divestiture will be reflected in Customers consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations.
- All Customers Bancorp shareholders on record on December 18, 2020 received approximately $73 million in value of BMTX stock at closing date of the transaction in the form of special distribution.
Status Report on Main Strategic Priorities Articulated at Last Analysts Day
|
|
Goal #1: Top Quartile Profitability with 1.25% Core ROAA in 2-3 years.
Result: Achieved 1.22% in Core ROAA (a non-GAAP measure) in Q4 2020.
|
|
Goal #2: Achieve NIM expansion to 2.75% or greater by Q4 2019, with full year 2019 NIM above 2.70%, through an expected shift in asset and funding mix.
Result: Achieved NIM of 2.78% in Q4 2020. NIM, excluding PPP loans (a non-GAAP measure), was 3.04% in Q4 2020.
|
|
Goal #3: BankMobile growth and maturity was expected with profitability achieved by year end 2019.
Result: BankMobile was profitable, and BMT was divested on January 4, 2021 resulting in the special distribution of approximately 4.9 million shares of BMTX common stock to Customers Bancorp shareholders.
|
|
Goal #4: Efficiency improvement.
Result: Customers' efficiency ratio was 48.98% in Q4 2020, down from 50.71% in Q3 2020 and 56.98% in Q4 2019.
|
|
Goal #5: Growth in core deposits.
Result: Demand Deposit Accounts ("DDAs") grew 84% year-over-year.
|
|
Goal #6: Maintain strong credit quality and superior risk management.
Result: Non-performing loans ("NPLs") were only 0.45% of total loans and leases at December 31, 2020. NPLs decreased by $17 million in January 2021. We remain very focused on a strong Risk Management culture throughout our company.
Webcast
Date: Thursday, January 28, 2021
Time: 9:00 AM EDT
The live audio webcast, presentation slides, and earnings press release will be made available at https://www.customersbank.com/investor-relations/ and at the Customers Bancorp 4th Quarter Earnings Webcast.
The fourth quarter 2020 earnings press release will be issued after the market close on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.
You may submit questions in advance of the live webcast by emailing Customers' Communications & Marketing Director, David Patti at dpatti@customersbank.com; questions may also be asked during the webcast through the webcast application.
The webcast will be archived for viewing on the Customers Bancorp Investor Relations page and available beginning approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.
Institutional Background
Customers Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company located in West Reading, Pennsylvania engaged in banking and related businesses through its bank subsidiary, Customers Bank. Customers Bank is a community-based, full-service bank with assets of approximately $18.4 billion at December 31, 2020. A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families through offices in Pennsylvania, Illinois, New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and New Jersey. Committed to fostering customer loyalty, Customers Bank uses a High Tech/High Touch strategy that includes use of industry-leading technology to provide customers better access to their money, as well as Concierge Banking by appointment at customers’ homes or offices 12 hours a day, seven days a week. Customers Bank offers a continually expanding portfolio of loans to small businesses, multi-family projects, mortgage companies and consumers.
Customers Bancorp, Inc.'s voting common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CUBI. Additional information about Customers Bancorp, Inc. can be found on the Company’s website, www.customersbank.com.
“Safe Harbor” Statement
In addition to historical information, this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the ”safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s strategies, goals, beliefs, expectations, estimates, intentions, capital raising efforts, financial condition and results of operations, future performance and business. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “pro forma,” “looking forward,” “would,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” or similar expressions generally indicate a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which, in whole or in part, are beyond Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s control). Numerous competitive, economic, regulatory, legal and technological events and factors, among others, could cause Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s financial performance to differ materially from the goals, plans, objectives, intentions and expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements, including: the adverse impact on the U.S. economy, including the markets in which we operate, of the coronavirus outbreak, and the impact of a slowing U.S. economy and increased unemployment on the performance of our loan and lease portfolio, the market value of our investment securities, the demand for our products and services and the availability of sources of funding; the effects of actions by the federal government, including the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and other government agencies, that effect market interest rates and the money supply; actions that we and our customers take in response to these developments and the effects such actions have on our operations, products, services and customer relationships; and the effects of changes in accounting standards or policies, including Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2016-13, Financial Instruments—Credit Losses ("CECL"). Customers Bancorp, Inc. cautions that the foregoing factors are not exclusive, and neither such factors nor any such forward-looking statement takes into account the impact of any future events. All forward-looking statements and information set forth herein are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions as of the date hereof and speak only as of the date they are made. For a more complete discussion of the assumptions, risks and uncertainties related to our business, you are encouraged to review Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, including any amendments thereto, that update or provide information in addition to the information included in the Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings, if any. Customers Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by Customers Bancorp, Inc. or by or on behalf of Customers Bank, except as may be required under applicable law.
Q4 2020 Overview
The following table presents a summary of key earnings and performance metrics for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and the preceding four quarters:
|
CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
EARNINGS SUMMARY - UNAUDITED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data and stock price data)
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q2
|
Q1
|
Q4
|
Year Ended
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Profitability Metrics:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$
|
52,831
|
|
$
|
47,085
|
|
$
|
19,137
|
|
$
|
(515
|
)
|
$
|
23,911
|
|
$
|
118,537
|
|
$
|
64,868
|
|
Per share amounts:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share - basic
|
$
|
1.67
|
|
$
|
1.49
|
|
$
|
0.61
|
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
|
$
|
0.76
|
|
$
|
3.76
|
|
$
|
2.08
|
|
Earnings per share - diluted
|
$
|
1.65
|
|
$
|
1.48
|
|
$
|
0.61
|
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
|
$
|
0.75
|
|
$
|
3.74
|
|
$
|
2.05
|
|
Book value per common share (1)
|
$
|
28.37
|
|
$
|
26.43
|
|
$
|
25.08
|
|
$
|
23.74
|
|
$
|
26.66
|
|
$
|
28.37
|
|
$
|
26.66
|
|
CUBI stock price (1)
|
$
|
18.18
|
|
$
|
11.20
|
|
$
|
12.02
|
|
$
|
10.93
|
|
$
|
23.81
|
|
$
|
18.18
|
|
$
|
23.81
|
|
CUBI stock price as % of book value (1)
|
64
|
%
|
42
|
%
|
48
|
%
|
46
|
%
|
89
|
%
|
64
|
%
|
89
|
%
|
Average shares outstanding - basic
|
31,638,447
|
|
31,517,504
|
|
31,477,591
|
|
31,391,151
|
|
31,306,813
|
|
31,506,699
|
|
31,183,841
|
|
Average shares outstanding - diluted
|
31,959,100
|
|
31,736,311
|
|
31,625,771
|
|
31,391,151
|
|
31,876,341
|
|
31,727,784
|
|
31,646,216
|
|
Shares outstanding (1)
|
31,705,088
|
|
31,555,124
|
|
31,510,287
|
|
31,470,026
|
|
31,336,791
|
|
31,705,088
|
|
31,336,791
|
|
Return on average assets ("ROAA")
|
1.23
|
%
|
1.12
|
%
|
0.62
|
%
|
0.11
|
%
|
0.97
|
%
|
0.85
|
%
|
0.74
|
%
|
Return on average common equity ("ROCE")
|
24.26
|
%
|
23.05
|
%
|
9.97
|
%
|
(0.26
|
)%
|
11.58
|
%
|
14.55
|
%
|
8.30
|
%
|
Efficiency ratio
|
48.98
|
%
|
50.71
|
%
|
58.44
|
%
|
66.03
|
%
|
56.98
|
%
|
55.11
|
%
|
65.15
|
%
|
Non-GAAP Profitability Metrics (2):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Core earnings
|
$
|
52,648
|
|
$
|
38,210
|
|
$
|
19,174
|
|
$
|
603
|
|
$
|
23,843
|
|
$
|
110,634
|
|
$
|
72,013
|
|
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net income
|
$
|
74,883
|
|
$
|
64,176
|
|
$
|
50,766
|
|
$
|
38,595
|
|
$
|
44,676
|
|
$
|
228,420
|
|
$
|
135,558
|
|
Per share amounts:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Core earnings per share - diluted
|
$
|
1.65
|
|
$
|
1.20
|
|
$
|
0.61
|
|
$
|
0.02
|
|
$
|
0.75
|
|
$
|
3.49
|
|
$
|
2.28
|
|
Tangible book value per common share (1)
|
$
|
27.92
|
|
$
|
25.97
|
|
$
|
24.62
|
|
$
|
23.27
|
|
$
|
26.17
|
|
$
|
27.92
|
|
$
|
26.17
|
|
CUBI stock price as % of tangible book value (1)
|
65
|
%
|
43
|
%
|
49
|
%
|
47
|
%
|
91
|
%
|
65
|
%
|
91
|
%
|
Core ROAA
|
1.22
|
%
|
0.93
|
%
|
0.62
|
%
|
0.15
|
%
|
0.97
|
%
|
0.80
|
%
|
0.81
|
%
|
Core ROCE
|
24.17
|
%
|
18.71
|
%
|
9.99
|
%
|
0.30
|
%
|
11.55
|
%
|
13.58
|
%
|
9.21
|
%
|
Adjusted ROAA - pre-tax and pre-provision
|
1.63
|
%
|
1.43
|
%
|
1.39
|
%
|
1.34
|
%
|
1.57
|
%
|
1.46
|
%
|
1.27
|
%
|
Adjusted ROCE - pre-tax and pre-provision
|
32.82
|
%
|
29.74
|
%
|
24.59
|
%
|
17.41
|
%
|
19.89
|
%
|
26.31
|
%
|
15.49
|
%
|
Net interest margin, tax equivalent
|
2.78
|
%
|
2.50
|
%
|
2.65
|
%
|
2.99
|
%
|
2.89
|
%
|
2.71
|
%
|
2.75
|
%
|
Net interest margin, tax equivalent, excluding PPP loans
|
3.04
|
%
|
2.86
|
%
|
2.97
|
%
|
2.99
|
%
|
2.89
|
%
|
2.96
|
%
|
2.75
|
%
|
Core efficiency ratio
|
47.97
|
%
|
49.81
|
%
|
55.39
|
%
|
63.33
|
%
|
56.76
|
%
|
53.40
|
%
|
62.78
|
%
|
Asset Quality:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net charge-offs
|
$
|
8,472
|
|
$
|
17,299
|
|
$
|
10,325
|
|
$
|
18,711
|
|
$
|
4,362
|
|
$
|
54,807
|
|
$
|
7,820
|
|
Annualized net charge-offs to average total loans and leases
|
0.21
|
%
|
0.45
|
%
|
0.32
|
%
|
0.79
|
%
|
0.18
|
%
|
0.41
|
%
|
0.08
|
%
|
Non-performing loans ("NPLs") to total loans and leases (1)
|
0.45
|
%
|
0.38
|
%
|
0.56
|
%
|
0.49
|
%
|
0.21
|
%
|
0.45
|
%
|
0.21
|
%
|
Reserves to NPLs (1)
|
204.48
|
%
|
244.70
|
%
|
185.36
|
%
|
296.44
|
%
|
264.67
|
%
|
204.48
|
%
|
264.67
|
%
|
Non-performing assets ("NPAs") to total assets
|
0.39
|
%
|
0.34
|
%
|
0.48
|
%
|
0.53
|
%
|
0.19
|
%
|
0.39
|
%
|
0.19
|
%
|
Customers Bank Capital Ratios (3):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
|
10.61
|
%
|
10.12
|
%
|
10.64
|
%
|
10.60
|
%
|
11.32
|
%
|
10.61
|
%
|
11.32
|
%
|
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
|
10.61
|
%
|
10.12
|
%
|
10.64
|
%
|
10.60
|
%
|
11.32
|
%
|
10.61
|
%
|
11.32
|
%
|
Total capital to risk-weighted assets
|
12.06
|
%
|
11.62
|
%
|
12.30
|
%
|
12.21
|
%
|
12.93
|
%
|
12.06
|
%
|
12.93
|
%
|
Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio)
|
9.21
|
%
|
9.29
|
%
|
9.59
|
%
|
9.99
|
%
|
10.38
|
%
|
9.21
|
%
|
10.38
|
%
|
(1) Metric is a spot balance for the last day of each quarter presented.
|
(2) Non-GAAP measures exclude unrealized gains (losses) on loans HFS, investment securities gains and losses, severance expense, merger and acquisition-related expenses, losses realized from the sale of non-QM residential mortgage loans, loss upon acquisition of interest-only GNMA securities, legal reserves, credit valuation adjustments on derivatives, risk participation agreement mark-to-market adjustments, and goodwill and intangible assets. These notable items are not included in Customers' disclosures of core earnings and other core profitability metrics. Please note that not each of the aforementioned adjustments affected the reported amount in each of the periods presented. Customers' reasons for the use of these non-GAAP measures and a detailed reconciliation between the non-GAAP measures and the comparable GAAP amounts are included at the end of this document.
|
(3) Regulatory capital ratios are estimated for Q4 2020 and actual for the remaining periods. In accordance with regulatory capital rules, Customers elected an option to delay the estimated impact of CECL on its regulatory capital over a five-year transition period ending January 1, 2025. As a result, capital ratios and amounts as of Q4 2020 exclude the impact of the increased allowance for credit losses on loans and leases and unfunded loan commitments attributed to the adoption of CECL and 25% of the quarterly provision for credit losses for subsequent quarters through Q4 2021.
|CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - UNAUDITED
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
Q4
|
|
Q3
|
|
Q2
|
|
Q1
|
|
Q4
|
|
December 31,
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Interest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans and leases
|
$
|
145,414
|
|
|
$
|
132,107
|
|
|
$
|
118,447
|
|
|
$
|
116,080
|
|
|
$
|
116,365
|
|
|
$
|
512,048
|
|
|
$
|
431,491
|
|
Investment securities
|
6,777
|
|
|
6,297
|
|
|
6,155
|
|
|
4,977
|
|
|
5,125
|
|
|
24,206
|
|
|
23,713
|
|
Other
|
902
|
|
|
1,246
|
|
|
616
|
|
|
4,286
|
|
|
2,505
|
|
|
7,050
|
|
|
8,535
|
|
Total interest income
|
153,093
|
|
|
139,650
|
|
|
125,218
|
|
|
125,343
|
|
|
123,995
|
|
|
543,304
|
|
|
463,739
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
16,107
|
|
|
18,347
|
|
|
23,238
|
|
|
34,353
|
|
|
35,992
|
|
|
92,045
|
|
|
141,464
|
|
FHLB advances
|
5,749
|
|
|
5,762
|
|
|
4,736
|
|
|
5,390
|
|
|
6,056
|
|
|
21,637
|
|
|
26,519
|
|
Subordinated debt
|
2,688
|
|
|
2,689
|
|
|
2,689
|
|
|
2,689
|
|
|
1,930
|
|
|
10,755
|
|
|
6,983
|
|
Federal funds purchased and other borrowings
|
5,603
|
|
|
5,413
|
|
|
2,573
|
|
|
1,590
|
|
|
2,424
|
|
|
15,179
|
|
|
11,463
|
|
Total interest expense
|
30,147
|
|
|
32,211
|
|
|
33,236
|
|
|
44,022
|
|
|
46,402
|
|
|
139,616
|
|
|
186,429
|
|
Net interest income
|
122,946
|
|
|
107,439
|
|
|
91,982
|
|
|
81,321
|
|
|
77,593
|
|
|
403,688
|
|
|
277,310
|
|
Provision for credit losses on loans and leases
|
(2,913
|
)
|
|
12,955
|
|
|
20,946
|
|
|
31,786
|
|
|
9,689
|
|
|
62,774
|
|
|
24,227
|
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses on loans and leases
|
125,859
|
|
|
94,484
|
|
|
71,036
|
|
|
49,535
|
|
|
67,904
|
|
|
340,914
|
|
|
253,083
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interchange and card revenue
|
3,671
|
|
|
4,081
|
|
|
6,478
|
|
|
6,809
|
|
|
6,506
|
|
|
21,039
|
|
|
28,941
|
|
Deposit fees
|
3,615
|
|
|
3,439
|
|
|
3,321
|
|
|
3,460
|
|
|
3,616
|
|
|
13,835
|
|
|
12,815
|
|
Commercial lease income
|
4,853
|
|
|
4,510
|
|
|
4,508
|
|
|
4,268
|
|
|
3,839
|
|
|
18,139
|
|
|
12,051
|
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
1,744
|
|
|
1,746
|
|
|
1,757
|
|
|
1,762
|
|
|
1,795
|
|
|
7,009
|
|
|
7,272
|
|
Mortgage warehouse transactional fees
|
3,681
|
|
|
3,320
|
|
|
2,582
|
|
|
1,952
|
|
|
1,983
|
|
|
11,535
|
|
|
7,128
|
|
Gain (loss) on sale of SBA and other loans
|
1,689
|
|
|
286
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
2,770
|
|
|
2,009
|
|
|
2,770
|
|
Mortgage banking income (loss)
|
346
|
|
|
1,013
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
296
|
|
|
(635
|
)
|
|
1,693
|
|
|
66
|
|
Loss upon acquisition of interest-only GNMA securities
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(7,476
|
)
|
Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities
|
44
|
|
|
11,707
|
|
|
4,353
|
|
|
3,974
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
20,078
|
|
|
1,001
|
|
Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities
|
1,387
|
|
|
238
|
|
|
1,200
|
|
|
(1,378
|
)
|
|
310
|
|
|
1,447
|
|
|
1,299
|
|
Other
|
2,745
|
|
|
3,453
|
|
|
(2,024
|
)
|
|
776
|
|
|
5,629
|
|
|
4,950
|
|
|
15,071
|
|
Total non-interest income
|
23,775
|
|
|
33,793
|
|
|
22,236
|
|
|
21,930
|
|
|
25,813
|
|
|
101,734
|
|
|
80,938
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
33,726
|
|
|
32,676
|
|
|
31,296
|
|
|
28,310
|
|
|
27,697
|
|
|
126,008
|
|
|
107,632
|
|
Technology, communication and bank operations
|
13,290
|
|
|
13,215
|
|
|
13,310
|
|
|
13,050
|
|
|
10,370
|
|
|
52,865
|
|
|
43,481
|
|
Professional services
|
7,490
|
|
|
7,253
|
|
|
4,552
|
|
|
7,670
|
|
|
6,470
|
|
|
26,965
|
|
|
25,109
|
|
Occupancy
|
3,188
|
|
|
3,632
|
|
|
3,025
|
|
|
3,032
|
|
|
3,470
|
|
|
12,877
|
|
|
13,098
|
|
Commercial lease depreciation
|
3,982
|
|
|
3,663
|
|
|
3,643
|
|
|
3,427
|
|
|
2,840
|
|
|
14,715
|
|
|
9,473
|
|
FDIC assessments, non-income taxes and regulatory fees
|
2,642
|
|
|
3,784
|
|
|
2,368
|
|
|
2,867
|
|
|
2,492
|
|
|
11,661
|
|
|
5,861
|
|
Provision for operating losses
|
2,115
|
|
|
1,186
|
|
|
1,068
|
|
|
912
|
|
|
1,415
|
|
|
5,281
|
|
|
9,638
|
|
Advertising and promotion
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
582
|
|
|
1,641
|
|
|
899
|
|
|
2,223
|
|
|
4,044
|
|
Merger and acquisition related expenses
|
996
|
|
|
1,035
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
2,106
|
|
|
100
|
|
Loan workout
|
123
|
|
|
846
|
|
|
1,808
|
|
|
366
|
|
|
230
|
|
|
3,143
|
|
|
1,687
|
|
Other real estate owned
|
52
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
247
|
|
|
79
|
|
|
398
|
|
Other
|
3,560
|
|
|
(1,736
|
)
|
|
1,817
|
|
|
5,126
|
|
|
2,510
|
|
|
8,767
|
|
|
11,380
|
|
Total non-interest expense
|
71,164
|
|
|
65,561
|
|
|
63,506
|
|
|
66,459
|
|
|
58,740
|
|
|
266,690
|
|
|
231,901
|
|
Income before income tax expense
|
78,470
|
|
|
62,716
|
|
|
29,766
|
|
|
5,006
|
|
|
34,977
|
|
|
175,958
|
|
|
102,120
|
|
Income tax expense
|
22,225
|
|
|
12,201
|
|
|
7,048
|
|
|
1,906
|
|
|
7,451
|
|
|
43,380
|
|
|
22,793
|
|
Net income
|
56,245
|
|
|
50,515
|
|
|
22,718
|
|
|
3,100
|
|
|
27,526
|
|
|
132,578
|
|
|
79,327
|
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
3,414
|
|
|
3,430
|
|
|
3,581
|
|
|
3,615
|
|
|
3,615
|
|
|
14,041
|
|
|
14,459
|
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$
|
52,831
|
|
|
$
|
47,085
|
|
|
$
|
19,137
|
|
|
$
|
(515
|
)
|
|
$
|
23,911
|
|
|
$
|
118,537
|
|
|
$
|
64,868
|
|
Basic earnings per common share
|
$
|
1.67
|
|
|
$
|
1.49
|
|
|
$
|
0.61
|
|
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.76
|
|
|
$
|
3.76
|
|
|
$
|
2.08
|
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
$
|
1.65
|
|
|
$
|
1.48
|
|
|
$
|
0.61
|
|
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.75
|
|
|
$
|
3.74
|
|
|
$
|
2.05
|
|
CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET - UNAUDITED
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
78,090
|
|
|
$
|
5,822
|
|
|
$
|
44,577
|
|
|
$
|
18,842
|
|
|
$
|
33,095
|
|
Interest earning deposits
|
615,264
|
|
|
325,594
|
|
|
1,022,753
|
|
|
237,390
|
|
|
179,410
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
693,354
|
|
|
331,416
|
|
|
1,067,330
|
|
|
256,232
|
|
|
212,505
|
|
Investment securities, at fair value
|
1,210,285
|
|
|
1,133,831
|
|
|
681,382
|
|
|
712,657
|
|
|
595,876
|
|
Loans held for sale
|
79,086
|
|
|
26,689
|
|
|
464,164
|
|
|
450,157
|
|
|
486,328
|
|
Loans receivable, mortgage warehouse, at fair value
|
3,616,432
|
|
|
3,913,593
|
|
|
2,793,164
|
|
|
2,518,012
|
|
|
2,245,758
|
|
Loans receivable, PPP
|
4,561,365
|
|
|
4,964,105
|
|
|
4,760,427
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Loans and leases receivable
|
7,575,368
|
|
|
7,700,892
|
|
|
7,272,447
|
|
|
7,353,262
|
|
|
7,318,988
|
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
|
(144,176
|
)
|
|
(155,561
|
)
|
|
(159,905
|
)
|
|
(149,283
|
)
|
|
(56,379
|
)
|
Total loans and leases receivable, net of allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
|
15,608,989
|
|
|
16,423,029
|
|
|
14,666,133
|
|
|
9,721,991
|
|
|
9,508,367
|
|
FHLB, Federal Reserve Bank, and other restricted stock
|
71,368
|
|
|
70,387
|
|
|
91,023
|
|
|
87,140
|
|
|
84,214
|
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
80,412
|
|
|
65,668
|
|
|
49,911
|
|
|
40,570
|
|
|
38,072
|
|
Bank premises and equipment, net
|
11,626
|
|
|
11,744
|
|
|
8,380
|
|
|
8,890
|
|
|
9,389
|
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
280,067
|
|
|
277,826
|
|
|
275,842
|
|
|
273,576
|
|
|
272,546
|
|
Other real estate owned
|
57
|
|
|
131
|
|
|
131
|
|
|
131
|
|
|
173
|
|
Goodwill and other intangibles
|
14,298
|
|
|
14,437
|
|
|
14,575
|
|
|
14,870
|
|
|
15,195
|
|
Other assets
|
389,706
|
|
|
423,569
|
|
|
584,247
|
|
|
452,585
|
|
|
298,052
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
18,439,248
|
|
|
$
|
18,778,727
|
|
|
$
|
17,903,118
|
|
|
$
|
12,018,799
|
|
|
$
|
11,520,717
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Demand, non-interest bearing deposits
|
$
|
2,356,998
|
|
|
$
|
2,327,017
|
|
|
$
|
1,879,789
|
|
|
$
|
1,435,151
|
|
|
$
|
1,343,391
|
|
Interest bearing deposits
|
8,952,931
|
|
|
8,512,060
|
|
|
9,086,086
|
|
|
6,978,492
|
|
|
7,305,545
|
|
Total deposits
|
11,309,929
|
|
|
10,839,077
|
|
|
10,965,875
|
|
|
8,413,643
|
|
|
8,648,936
|
|
FRB advances
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
175,000
|
|
|
—
|
|
Federal funds purchased
|
250,000
|
|
|
680,000
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
705,000
|
|
|
538,000
|
|
FHLB advances
|
850,000
|
|
|
850,000
|
|
|
850,000
|
|
|
1,260,000
|
|
|
850,000
|
|
Other borrowings
|
124,037
|
|
|
123,935
|
|
|
123,833
|
|
|
123,732
|
|
|
123,630
|
|
Subordinated debt
|
181,394
|
|
|
181,324
|
|
|
181,255
|
|
|
181,185
|
|
|
181,115
|
|
FRB PPP liquidity facility
|
4,415,016
|
|
|
4,811,009
|
|
|
4,419,967
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|
191,786
|
|
|
241,891
|
|
|
354,341
|
|
|
195,603
|
|
|
126,241
|
|
Total liabilities
|
17,322,162
|
|
|
17,727,236
|
|
|
16,895,271
|
|
|
11,054,163
|
|
|
10,467,922
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock
|
217,471
|
|
|
217,471
|
|
|
217,471
|
|
|
217,471
|
|
|
217,471
|
|
Common stock
|
32,986
|
|
|
32,836
|
|
|
32,791
|
|
|
32,751
|
|
|
32,617
|
|
Additional paid in capital
|
455,592
|
|
|
452,965
|
|
|
450,665
|
|
|
446,840
|
|
|
444,218
|
|
Retained earnings
|
438,581
|
|
|
385,750
|
|
|
338,665
|
|
|
319,529
|
|
|
381,519
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(5,764
|
)
|
|
(15,751
|
)
|
|
(9,965
|
)
|
|
(30,175
|
)
|
|
(1,250
|
)
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
(21,780
|
)
|
|
(21,780
|
)
|
|
(21,780
|
)
|
|
(21,780
|
)
|
|
(21,780
|
)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
1,117,086
|
|
|
1,051,491
|
|
|
1,007,847
|
|
|
964,636
|
|
|
1,052,795
|
|
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
|
$
|
18,439,248
|
|
|
$
|
18,778,727
|
|
|
$
|
17,903,118
|
|
|
$
|
12,018,799
|
|
|
$
|
11,520,717
|
|
CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET / NET INTEREST MARGIN - UNAUDITED
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
September 30, 2020
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
Average
|
Average
|
|
Average
|
Average
|
|
Average
|
Average
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest earning deposits
|
$
|
413,381
|
|
0.12%
|
|
$
|
686,928
|
|
0.12%
|
|
$
|
150,382
|
|
2.21%
|
Investment securities (1)
|
1,120,491
|
|
2.42%
|
|
950,723
|
|
2.65%
|
|
584,955
|
|
3.50%
|
Loans and leases:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial loans to mortgage companies
|
3,518,371
|
|
3.06%
|
|
2,847,169
|
|
2.90%
|
|
2,158,626
|
|
4.16%
|
Multi-family loans
|
1,871,956
|
|
3.70%
|
|
1,989,074
|
|
3.72%
|
|
2,654,919
|
|
3.96%
|
Commercial and industrial loans and leases (2)
|
2,801,172
|
|
3.96%
|
|
2,599,806
|
|
3.82%
|
|
2,318,313
|
|
4.79%
|
Loans receivable, PPP
|
4,782,606
|
|
2.45%
|
|
4,909,197
|
|
1.97%
|
|
—
|
|
—%
|
Non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans
|
1,358,541
|
|
3.80%
|
|
1,388,306
|
|
3.70%
|
|
1,325,630
|
|
4.55%
|
Residential mortgages
|
400,771
|
|
3.80%
|
|
414,781
|
|
3.97%
|
|
631,370
|
|
4.05%
|
Installment loans
|
1,253,679
|
|
8.50%
|
|
1,255,505
|
|
8.37%
|
|
765,765
|
|
9.11%
|
Total loans and leases (3)
|
15,987,096
|
|
3.62%
|
|
15,403,838
|
|
3.41%
|
|
9,854,623
|
|
4.68%
|
Other interest-earning assets
|
81,031
|
|
3.80%
|
|
79,656
|
|
5.23%
|
|
86,770
|
|
7.63%
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
17,601,999
|
|
3.46%
|
|
17,121,145
|
|
3.25%
|
|
10,676,730
|
|
4.61%
|
Non-interest-earning assets
|
648,720
|
|
|
|
744,429
|
|
|
|
580,477
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
18,250,719
|
|
|
|
$
|
17,865,574
|
|
|
|
$
|
11,257,207
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest checking accounts
|
$
|
2,240,959
|
|
0.86%
|
|
$
|
2,370,709
|
|
0.78%
|
|
$
|
1,152,349
|
|
1.65%
|
Money market deposit accounts
|
4,166,635
|
|
0.60%
|
|
3,786,032
|
|
0.65%
|
|
3,190,543
|
|
2.01%
|
Other savings accounts
|
1,205,592
|
|
0.74%
|
|
1,125,273
|
|
1.06%
|
|
722,487
|
|
2.09%
|
Certificates of deposit
|
833,689
|
|
1.30%
|
|
1,344,134
|
|
1.35%
|
|
2,012,497
|
|
2.21%
|
Total interest-bearing deposits (4)
|
8,446,875
|
|
0.76%
|
|
8,626,148
|
|
0.85%
|
|
7,077,876
|
|
2.02%
|
FRB PPP liquidity facility
|
4,684,756
|
|
0.35%
|
|
4,479,036
|
|
0.35%
|
|
—
|
|
—%
|
Borrowings
|
1,276,212
|
|
3.09%
|
|
1,236,127
|
|
3.19%
|
|
1,424,550
|
|
2.91%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
14,407,843
|
|
0.83%
|
|
14,341,311
|
|
0.89%
|
|
8,502,426
|
|
2.17%
|
Non-interest-bearing deposits (4)
|
2,543,529
|
|
|
|
2,194,689
|
|
|
|
1,580,050
|
|
|
Total deposits and borrowings
|
16,951,372
|
|
0.71%
|
|
16,536,000
|
|
0.78%
|
|
10,082,476
|
|
1.83%
|
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
|
215,465
|
|
|
|
299,526
|
|
|
|
138,242
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
17,166,837
|
|
|
|
16,835,526
|
|
|
|
10,220,718
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
1,083,882
|
|
|
|
1,030,048
|
|
|
|
1,036,489
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
18,250,719
|
|
|
|
$
|
17,865,574
|
|
|
|
$
|
11,257,207
|
|
|
Interest spread
|
|
2.75%
|
|
|
2.47%
|
|
|
2.78%
|
Net interest margin
|
|
2.78%
|
|
|
2.50%
|
|
|
2.89%
|
Net interest margin tax equivalent (5)
|
|
2.78%
|
|
|
2.50%
|
|
|
2.89%
|
Net interest margin tax equivalent excl. PPP (6)
|
|
3.04%
|
|
|
2.86%
|
|
|
2.89%
|
(1) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average yields for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts.
|
(2) Includes owner occupied commercial real estate loans.
|
(3) Includes non-accrual loans, the effect of which is to reduce the yield earned on loans and leases, and deferred loan fees.
|
(4) Total costs of deposits (including interest bearing and non-interest bearing) were 0.58%, 0.67% and 1.65% for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
|
(5) Non-GAAP tax-equivalent basis, using an estimated marginal tax rate of 26% for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, presented to approximate interest income as a taxable asset. Management uses non-GAAP measures to present historical periods comparable to the current period presentation. In addition, management believes the use of these non-GAAP measures provides additional clarity when assessing Customers’ financial results. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for results determined to be in accordance with U.S. GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other entities.
|
(6) Non-GAAP tax-equivalent basis, as described in note (5) for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, excluding net interest income from PPP loans and related borrowings, along with the related PPP loan balances and PPP fees receivable from interest-earning assets. Management uses non-GAAP measures to present historical periods comparable to the current period presentation. In addition, management believes the use of these non-GAAP measures provides additional clarity when assessing Customers’ financial results. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for results determined to be in accordance with U.S. GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other entities.
|CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET / NET INTEREST MARGIN - UNAUDITED
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
Average
|
Average
|
|
Average
|
Average
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest earning deposits
|
$
|
564,218
|
|
0.59%
|
|
$
|
103,833
|
|
2.68%
|
Investment securities (1)
|
836,815
|
|
2.89%
|
|
653,694
|
|
3.63%
|
Loans and leases:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial loans to mortgage companies
|
2,668,642
|
|
3.11%
|
|
1,799,489
|
|
4.58%
|
Multi-family loans
|
2,020,640
|
|
3.85%
|
|
2,982,185
|
|
3.87%
|
Commercial and industrial loans and leases (2)
|
2,581,119
|
|
4.12%
|
|
2,111,181
|
|
5.08%
|
Loans receivable, PPP
|
3,121,157
|
|
2.10%
|
|
—
|
|
—%
|
Non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans
|
1,368,684
|
|
3.91%
|
|
1,243,236
|
|
4.53%
|
Residential mortgages
|
422,696
|
|
3.82%
|
|
694,889
|
|
4.15%
|
Installment loans
|
1,264,255
|
|
8.68%
|
|
445,166
|
|
9.28%
|
Total loans and leases (3)
|
13,447,193
|
|
3.81%
|
|
9,276,146
|
|
4.65%
|
Other interest-earning assets
|
85,091
|
|
4.41%
|
|
90,035
|
|
6.39%
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
14,933,317
|
|
3.64%
|
|
10,123,708
|
|
4.58%
|
Non-interest-earning assets
|
671,484
|
|
|
|
543,962
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
15,604,801
|
|
|
|
$
|
10,667,670
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest checking accounts
|
$
|
2,098,138
|
|
0.89%
|
|
$
|
955,630
|
|
1.82%
|
Money market deposit accounts
|
3,657,422
|
|
0.96%
|
|
3,151,328
|
|
2.18%
|
Other savings accounts
|
1,162,472
|
|
1.44%
|
|
538,375
|
|
2.12%
|
Certificates of deposit
|
1,357,688
|
|
1.58%
|
|
1,943,361
|
|
2.26%
|
Total interest-bearing deposits (4)
|
8,275,720
|
|
1.11%
|
|
6,588,694
|
|
2.15%
|
FRB PPP liquidity facility
|
2,537,744
|
|
0.35%
|
|
—
|
|
—%
|
Borrowings
|
1,504,760
|
|
2.57%
|
|
1,523,171
|
|
2.95%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
12,318,224
|
|
1.13%
|
|
8,111,865
|
|
2.30%
|
Non-interest-bearing deposits (4)
|
2,052,376
|
|
|
|
1,430,149
|
|
|
Total deposits and borrowings
|
14,370,600
|
|
0.97%
|
|
9,542,014
|
|
1.95%
|
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
|
201,961
|
|
|
|
126,325
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
14,572,561
|
|
|
|
9,668,339
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
1,032,240
|
|
|
|
999,331
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
15,604,801
|
|
|
|
$
|
10,667,670
|
|
|
Interest spread
|
|
2.67%
|
|
|
2.63%
|
Net interest margin
|
|
2.70%
|
|
|
2.74%
|
Net interest margin tax equivalent (5)
|
|
2.71%
|
|
|
2.75%
|
Net interest margin tax equivalent (6)
|
|
2.96%
|
|
|
2.75%
|
(1) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average yields for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts.
|
(2) Includes owner occupied commercial real estate loans.
|
(3) Includes non-accrual loans, the effect of which is to reduce the yield earned on loans and leases, and deferred loan fees.
|
(4) Total costs of deposits (including interest bearing and non-interest bearing) were 0.89% and 1.76% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
|
(5) Non-GAAP tax-equivalent basis, using an estimated marginal tax rate of 26% for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, presented to approximate interest income as a taxable asset. Management uses non-GAAP measures to present historical periods comparable to the current period presentation. In addition, management believes the use of these non-GAAP measures provides additional clarity when assessing Customers’ financial results. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for results determined to be in accordance with U.S. GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other entities.
|
(6) Non-GAAP tax-equivalent basis as described in noted (5), for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, excluding net interest income from PPP loans and related borrowings, along with the related PPP loan balances and PPP fees receivable from interest-earning assets. Management uses non-GAAP measures to present historical periods comparable to the current period presentation. In addition, management believes the use of these non-GAAP measures provides additional clarity when assessing Customers’ financial results. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for results determined to be in accordance with U.S. GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other entities.
|CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
SEGMENT REPORTING - UNAUDITED
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
The following tables present Customers' business segment results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019:
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
|
|
Customers
|
|
BankMobile
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
Customers
|
|
BankMobile
|
|
Consolidated
|
Interest income (1)
|
$
|
138,209
|
|
|
$
|
14,884
|
|
|
$
|
153,093
|
|
|
$
|
112,212
|
|
|
$
|
11,783
|
|
|
$
|
123,995
|
|
Interest expense
|
29,230
|
|
|
917
|
|
|
30,147
|
|
|
46,111
|
|
|
291
|
|
|
46,402
|
|
Net interest income
|
108,979
|
|
|
13,967
|
|
|
122,946
|
|
|
66,101
|
|
|
11,492
|
|
|
77,593
|
|
Provision for credit losses on loans and leases
|
(3,912
|
)
|
|
999
|
|
|
(2,913
|
)
|
|
6,846
|
|
|
2,843
|
|
|
9,689
|
|
Non-interest income
|
13,413
|
|
|
10,362
|
|
|
23,775
|
|
|
14,964
|
|
|
10,849
|
|
|
25,813
|
|
Non-interest expense
|
50,098
|
|
|
21,066
|
|
|
71,164
|
|
|
41,494
|
|
|
17,246
|
|
|
58,740
|
|
Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)
|
76,206
|
|
|
2,264
|
|
|
78,470
|
|
|
32,725
|
|
|
2,252
|
|
|
34,977
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
21,600
|
|
|
625
|
|
|
22,225
|
|
|
6,892
|
|
|
559
|
|
|
7,451
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
54,606
|
|
|
1,639
|
|
|
56,245
|
|
|
25,833
|
|
|
1,693
|
|
|
27,526
|
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
3,414
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
3,414
|
|
|
3,615
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
3,615
|
|
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
|
$
|
51,192
|
|
|
$
|
1,639
|
|
|
$
|
52,831
|
|
|
$
|
22,218
|
|
|
$
|
1,693
|
|
|
$
|
23,911
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings (loss) per common share
|
$
|
1.62
|
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
|
$
|
1.67
|
|
|
$
|
0.71
|
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
|
$
|
0.76
|
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
|
$
|
1.60
|
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
|
$
|
1.65
|
|
|
$
|
0.70
|
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
|
$
|
0.75
|
|
(1) Amounts reported include funds transfer pricing of $3.9 million and $0.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, credited to BankMobile for the value provided to the Customers Bank Business Banking segment for the use of excess low/no cost deposits.
|
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020
|
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019
|
|
Customers
|
|
BankMobile
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
Customers
|
|
BankMobile
|
|
Consolidated
|
Interest income (1)
|
$
|
490,028
|
|
|
$
|
53,276
|
|
|
$
|
543,304
|
|
|
$
|
422,094
|
|
|
$
|
41,645
|
|
|
$
|
463,739
|
|
Interest expense
|
137,480
|
|
|
2,136
|
|
|
139,616
|
|
|
185,513
|
|
|
916
|
|
|
186,429
|
|
Net interest income
|
352,548
|
|
|
51,140
|
|
|
403,688
|
|
|
236,581
|
|
|
40,729
|
|
|
277,310
|
|
Provision for credit losses on loans and leases
|
51,708
|
|
|
11,066
|
|
|
62,774
|
|
|
10,091
|
|
|
14,136
|
|
|
24,227
|
|
Non-interest income
|
57,834
|
|
|
43,900
|
|
|
101,734
|
|
|
35,268
|
|
|
45,670
|
|
|
80,938
|
|
Non-interest expense
|
187,153
|
|
|
79,537
|
|
|
266,690
|
|
|
153,333
|
|
|
78,568
|
|
|
231,901
|
|
Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)
|
171,521
|
|
|
4,437
|
|
|
175,958
|
|
|
108,425
|
|
|
(6,305
|
)
|
|
102,120
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
42,307
|
|
|
1,073
|
|
|
43,380
|
|
|
24,215
|
|
|
(1,422
|
)
|
|
22,793
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
129,214
|
|
|
3,364
|
|
|
132,578
|
|
|
84,210
|
|
|
(4,883
|
)
|
|
79,327
|
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
14,041
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
14,041
|
|
|
14,459
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
14,459
|
|
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
|
$
|
115,173
|
|
|
$
|
3,364
|
|
|
$
|
118,537
|
|
|
$
|
69,751
|
|
|
$
|
(4,883
|
)
|
|
$
|
64,868
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings (loss) per common share
|
$
|
3.65
|
|
|
$
|
0.11
|
|
|
$
|
3.76
|
|
|
$
|
2.24
|
|
|
$
|
(0.16
|
)
|
|
$
|
2.08
|
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
|
$
|
3.63
|
|
|
$
|
0.11
|
|
|
$
|
3.74
|
|
|
$
|
2.20
|
|
|
$
|
(0.15
|
)
|
|
$
|
2.05
|
|
As of December 31, 2020 and 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill and other intangibles
|
$
|
3,629
|
|
|
$
|
10,669
|
|
|
$
|
14,298
|
|
|
$
|
3,629
|
|
|
$
|
11,566
|
|
|
$
|
15,195
|
|
Total assets (2)
|
$
|
17,821,665
|
|
|
$
|
617,583
|
|
|
$
|
18,439,248
|
|
|
$
|
10,990,550
|
|
|
$
|
530,167
|
|
|
$
|
11,520,717
|
|
Total deposits
|
$
|
10,350,028
|
|
|
$
|
959,901
|
|
|
$
|
11,309,929
|
|
|
$
|
8,247,836
|
|
|
$
|
401,100
|
|
|
$
|
8,648,936
|
|
Total non-deposit liabilities (2)
|
$
|
5,982,010
|
|
|
$
|
30,223
|
|
|
$
|
6,012,233
|
|
|
$
|
1,789,329
|
|
|
$
|
29,657
|
|
|
$
|
1,818,986
|
|
(1) Amounts reported include funds transfer pricing of $9.3 million and $8.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, credited to BankMobile for the value provided to the Customers Bank Business Banking segment for the use of excess low/no cost deposits.
|
(2) Amounts reported exclude inter-segment receivables and payables.
The following tables present Customers' business segment results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the preceding four quarters, and the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively:
|
Customers Bank Business Banking:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
Q4 2020
|
|
Q3 2020
|
|
Q2 2020
|
|
Q1 2020
|
|
Q4 2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Interest income (1)
|
|
$
|
138,209
|
|
|
$
|
126,648
|
|
|
$
|
112,455
|
|
|
$
|
112,717
|
|
|
$
|
112,212
|
|
|
$
|
490,028
|
|
|
$
|
422,094
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
29,230
|
|
|
31,718
|
|
|
32,856
|
|
|
43,678
|
|
|
46,111
|
|
|
137,480
|
|
|
185,513
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
108,979
|
|
|
94,930
|
|
|
79,599
|
|
|
69,039
|
|
|
66,101
|
|
|
352,548
|
|
|
236,581
|
|
Provision for credit losses on loans and leases
|
|
(3,912
|
)
|
|
8,699
|
|
|
19,623
|
|
|
27,298
|
|
|
6,846
|
|
|
51,708
|
|
|
10,091
|
|
Non-interest income
|
|
13,413
|
|
|
21,603
|
|
|
11,683
|
|
|
11,136
|
|
|
14,964
|
|
|
57,834
|
|
|
35,268
|
|
Non-interest expense
|
|
50,098
|
|
|
48,926
|
|
|
44,270
|
|
|
43,860
|
|
|
41,494
|
|
|
187,153
|
|
|
153,333
|
|
Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
76,206
|
|
|
58,908
|
|
|
27,389
|
|
|
9,017
|
|
|
32,725
|
|
|
171,521
|
|
|
108,425
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
21,600
|
|
|
11,374
|
|
|
6,611
|
|
|
2,722
|
|
|
6,892
|
|
|
42,307
|
|
|
24,215
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
54,606
|
|
|
47,534
|
|
|
20,778
|
|
|
6,295
|
|
|
25,833
|
|
|
129,214
|
|
|
84,210
|
|
Preferred stock dividends
|
|
3,414
|
|
|
3,430
|
|
|
3,581
|
|
|
3,615
|
|
|
3,615
|
|
|
14,041
|
|
|
14,459
|
|
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
|
|
$
|
51,192
|
|
|
$
|
44,104
|
|
|
$
|
17,197
|
|
|
$
|
2,680
|
|
|
$
|
22,218
|
|
|
$
|
115,173
|
|
|
$
|
69,751
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings (loss) per common share
|
|
$
|
1.62
|
|
|
$
|
1.40
|
|
|
$
|
0.55
|
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
|
|
$
|
0.71
|
|
|
$
|
3.65
|
|
|
$
|
2.24
|
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
|
|
$
|
1.60
|
|
|
$
|
1.39
|
|
|
$
|
0.54
|
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
|
|
$
|
0.70
|
|
|
$
|
3.63
|
|
|
$
|
2.20
|
|
(1) Amounts reported include funds transfer pricing of $3.9 million, $2.2 million, $1.6 million, $1.4 million and $0.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively. Amounts reported also include funds transfer pricing of $9.3 million and $8.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. These amounts are credited to BankMobile for the value provided to the Customers Bank Business Banking segment for the use of excess low/no cost deposits.
|
BankMobile:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
Q4 2020
|
|
Q3 2020
|
|
Q2 2020
|
|
Q1 2020
|
|
Q4 2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Interest income (2)
|
|
$
|
14,884
|
|
|
$
|
13,002
|
|
|
$
|
12,763
|
|
|
$
|
12,626
|
|
|
$
|
11,783
|
|
|
$
|
53,276
|
|
|
$
|
41,645
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
917
|
|
|
493
|
|
|
380
|
|
|
344
|
|
|
291
|
|
|
2,136
|
|
|
916
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
13,967
|
|
|
12,509
|
|
|
12,383
|
|
|
12,282
|
|
|
11,492
|
|
|
51,140
|
|
|
40,729
|
|
Provision for credit losses on loans and leases
|
|
999
|
|
|
4,256
|
|
|
1,323
|
|
|
4,488
|
|
|
2,843
|
|
|
11,066
|
|
|
14,136
|
|
Non-interest income
|
|
10,362
|
|
|
12,190
|
|
|
10,553
|
|
|
10,794
|
|
|
10,849
|
|
|
43,900
|
|
|
45,670
|
|
Non-interest expense
|
|
21,066
|
|
|
16,635
|
|
|
19,236
|
|
|
22,599
|
|
|
17,246
|
|
|
79,537
|
|
|
78,568
|
|
Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
2,264
|
|
|
3,808
|
|
|
2,377
|
|
|
(4,011
|
)
|
|
2,252
|
|
|
4,437
|
|
|
(6,305
|
)
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
625
|
|
|
827
|
|
|
437
|
|
|
(816
|
)
|
|
559
|
|
|
1,073
|
|
|
(1,422
|
)
|
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
|
|
$
|
1,639
|
|
|
$
|
2,981
|
|
|
$
|
1,940
|
|
|
$
|
(3,195
|
)
|
|
$
|
1,693
|
|
|
$
|
3,364
|
|
|
$
|
(4,883
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic income (loss) per common share
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
|
$
|
(0.10
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
|
$
|
0.11
|
|
|
$
|
(0.16
|
)
|
Diluted income (loss) per common share
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
|
|
$
|
0.06
|
|
|
$
|
(0.10
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.05
|
|
|
$
|
0.11
|
|
|
$
|
(0.15
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposit balances (3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disbursements business deposits
|
|
$
|
404,601
|
|
|
$
|
644,658
|
|
|
$
|
500,072
|
|
|
$
|
502,711
|
|
|
$
|
319,263
|
|
|
|
|
|
White label deposits
|
|
555,300
|
|
|
299,091
|
|
|
162,691
|
|
|
107,054
|
|
|
81,837
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total deposits
|
|
$
|
959,901
|
|
|
$
|
943,749
|
|
|
$
|
662,763
|
|
|
$
|
609,765
|
|
|
$
|
401,100
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Amounts reported include funds transfer pricing of $3.9 million, $2.2 million, $1.6 million, $1.4 million and $0.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively. Amounts reported also include funds transfer pricing of $9.3 million and $8.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. These amounts are credited to BankMobile for the value provided to the Customers Bank Business Banking segment for the use of excess low/no cost deposits.
|
(3) As of December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019.
|
CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
PERIOD END LOAN AND LEASE COMPOSITION - UNAUDITED
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Commercial:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Multi-family
|
$
|
1,761,301
|
|
|
$
|
1,950,300
|
|
|
$
|
2,023,571
|
|
|
$
|
2,069,077
|
|
|
$
|
2,390,204
|
|
Mortgage warehouse
|
3,657,350
|
|
|
3,947,828
|
|
|
2,832,112
|
|
|
2,573,397
|
|
|
2,305,784
|
|
Commercial & industrial
|
2,304,206
|
|
|
2,186,480
|
|
|
2,060,494
|
|
|
2,017,567
|
|
|
1,831,126
|
|
Commercial real estate owner occupied
|
572,338
|
|
|
557,595
|
|
|
544,772
|
|
|
543,945
|
|
|
551,948
|
|
Loans receivable, PPP
|
4,561,365
|
|
|
4,964,105
|
|
|
4,760,427
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Commercial real estate non-owner occupied
|
1,213,815
|
|
|
1,233,882
|
|
|
1,262,373
|
|
|
1,252,826
|
|
|
1,222,772
|
|
Construction
|
140,905
|
|
|
122,963
|
|
|
128,834
|
|
|
115,448
|
|
|
117,617
|
|
Total commercial loans and leases
|
14,211,280
|
|
|
14,963,153
|
|
|
13,612,583
|
|
|
8,572,260
|
|
|
8,419,451
|
|
Consumer:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residential
|
323,322
|
|
|
343,775
|
|
|
352,941
|
|
|
364,760
|
|
|
386,089
|
|
Manufactured housing
|
62,243
|
|
|
64,638
|
|
|
66,865
|
|
|
69,240
|
|
|
71,359
|
|
Installment
|
1,235,406
|
|
|
1,233,713
|
|
|
1,257,813
|
|
|
1,315,171
|
|
|
1,174,175
|
|
Total consumer loans
|
1,620,971
|
|
|
1,642,126
|
|
|
1,677,619
|
|
|
1,749,171
|
|
|
1,631,623
|
|
Total loans and leases
|
$
|
15,832,251
|
|
|
$
|
16,605,279
|
|
|
$
|
15,290,202
|
|
|
$
|
10,321,431
|
|
|
$
|
10,051,074
|
|
CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
PERIOD END DEPOSIT COMPOSITION - UNAUDITED
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Demand, non-interest bearing
|
$
|
2,356,998
|
|
|
$
|
2,327,017
|
|
|
$
|
1,879,789
|
|
|
$
|
1,435,151
|
|
|
$
|
1,343,391
|
|
Demand, interest bearing
|
2,384,691
|
|
|
2,308,627
|
|
|
2,666,209
|
|
|
1,577,034
|
|
|
1,235,292
|
|
Total demand deposits
|
4,741,689
|
|
|
4,635,644
|
|
|
4,545,998
|
|
|
3,012,185
|
|
|
2,578,683
|
|
Savings
|
1,314,817
|
|
|
1,173,641
|
|
|
1,144,788
|
|
|
1,168,121
|
|
|
919,214
|
|
Money market
|
4,601,492
|
|
|
4,057,366
|
|
|
3,404,709
|
|
|
2,833,990
|
|
|
3,482,505
|
|
Time deposits
|
651,931
|
|
|
972,426
|
|
|
1,870,380
|
|
|
1,399,347
|
|
|
1,668,534
|
|
Total deposits
|
$
|
11,309,929
|
|
|
$
|
10,839,077
|
|
|
$
|
10,965,875
|
|
|
$
|
8,413,643
|
|
|
$
|
8,648,936
|
|
CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
ASSET QUALITY - UNAUDITED
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
As of December 31, 2020
|
As of September 30, 2020
|
As of December 31, 2019
|
|
Total loans
|
Non
|
Allowance
|
Total NPLs
|
Total
|
Total loans
|
Non
|
Allowance
|
Total NPLs
|
Total
|
Total loans
|
Non
|
Allowance
|
Total NPLs
|
Total
|
|
Loan type
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Multi-family
|
$
|
1,761,301
|
|
$
|
21,728
|
|
$
|
12,620
|
|
1.23
|
%
|
58.08
|
%
|
$
|
1,950,300
|
|
$
|
11,710
|
|
$
|
15,026
|
|
0.60
|
%
|
128.32
|
%
|
$
|
1,907,331
|
|
$
|
4,117
|
|
$
|
6,157
|
|
0.22
|
%
|
149.55
|
%
|
Commercial & industrial(1)
|
2,289,441
|
|
8,453
|
|
12,239
|
|
0.37
|
%
|
144.79
|
%
|
2,220,715
|
|
9,633
|
|
12,926
|
|
0.43
|
%
|
134.18
|
%
|
1,891,152
|
|
4,531
|
|
16,010
|
|
0.24
|
%
|
353.34
|
%
|
Commercial real estate owner occupied
|
572,338
|
|
3,411
|
|
9,512
|
|
0.60
|
%
|
278.86
|
%
|
557,595
|
|
3,599
|
|
9,552
|
|
0.65
|
%
|
265.41
|
%
|
551,948
|
|
1,963
|
|
1,781
|
|
0.36
|
%
|
90.73
|
%
|
Commercial real estate non-owner occupied
|
1,196,564
|
|
2,356
|
|
19,452
|
|
0.20
|
%
|
825.64
|
%
|
1,215,516
|
|
2,408
|
|
20,200
|
|
0.20
|
%
|
838.87
|
%
|
1,222,772
|
|
76
|
|
6,243
|
|
0.01
|
%
|
8214.47
|
%
|
Construction
|
140,905
|
|
—
|
|
5,871
|
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
122,963
|
|
—
|
|
6,423
|
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
117,617
|
|
—
|
|
1,262
|
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
Total commercial loans and leases receivable
|
5,960,549
|
|
35,948
|
|
59,694
|
|
0.60
|
%
|
166.06
|
%
|
6,067,089
|
|
27,350
|
|
64,127
|
|
0.45
|
%
|
234.47
|
%
|
5,690,820
|
|
10,687
|
|
31,453
|
|
0.19
|
%
|
294.31
|
%
|
Residential
|
317,170
|
|
9,911
|
|
3,977
|
|
3.12
|
%
|
40.13
|
%
|
335,452
|
|
10,634
|
|
4,649
|
|
3.17
|
%
|
43.72
|
%
|
382,634
|
|
6,128
|
|
3,218
|
|
1.60
|
%
|
52.51
|
%
|
Manufactured housing
|
62,243
|
|
2,969
|
|
5,189
|
|
4.77
|
%
|
174.77
|
%
|
64,638
|
|
2,778
|
|
5,625
|
|
4.30
|
%
|
202.48
|
%
|
71,359
|
|
1,655
|
|
1,178
|
|
2.32
|
%
|
71.18
|
%
|
Installment
|
1,235,406
|
|
3,211
|
|
75,316
|
|
0.26
|
%
|
2345.56
|
%
|
1,233,713
|
|
3,118
|
|
81,160
|
|
0.25
|
%
|
2602.95
|
%
|
1,174,175
|
|
1,551
|
|
20,648
|
|
0.13
|
%
|
1331.27
|
%
|
Total consumer loans receivable
|
1,614,819
|
|
16,091
|
|
84,482
|
|
1.00
|
%
|
525.03
|
%
|
1,633,803
|
|
16,530
|
|
91,434
|
|
1.01
|
%
|
553.14
|
%
|
1,628,168
|
|
9,334
|
|
25,044
|
|
0.57
|
%
|
268.31
|
%
|
Loans and leases receivable(1)
|
7,575,368
|
|
52,039
|
|
144,176
|
|
0.69
|
%
|
277.05
|
%
|
7,700,892
|
|
43,880
|
|
155,561
|
|
0.57
|
%
|
354.51
|
%
|
7,318,988
|
|
20,021
|
|
56,497
|
|
0.27
|
%
|
282.19
|
%
|
Loans receivable, PPP
|
4,561,365
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
4,964,105
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
Loans receivable, mortgage warehouse, at fair value
|
3,616,432
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
3,913,593
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,245,758
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
Total loans held for sale
|
79,086
|
|
18,469
|
|
—
|
|
23.35
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
26,689
|
|
19,691
|
|
—
|
|
73.78
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
486,328
|
|
1,325
|
|
—
|
|
0.27
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
Total portfolio
|
$
|
15,832,251
|
|
$
|
70,508
|
|
$
|
144,176
|
|
0.45
|
%
|
204.48
|
%
|
$
|
16,605,279
|
|
$
|
63,571
|
|
$
|
155,561
|
|
0.38
|
%
|
244.70
|
%
|
$
|
10,051,074
|
|
$
|
21,346
|
|
$
|
56,497
|
|
0.21
|
%
|
264.67
|
%
|
(1) Excluding loans receivable, PPP from total loans and leases receivable is a non-GAAP measure. Management believes the use of these non-GAAP measures provides additional clarity when assessing Customers' financial results. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for results determined to be in accordance with U.S. GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other entities. Please refer to the reconciliation schedules that follow this table.
|
CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
NET CHARGE-OFFS/(RECOVERIES) - UNAUDITED
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q4
|
|
Q3
|
|
Q2
|
|
Q1
|
|
Q4
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Loan type
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Multi-family
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
534
|
|
Commercial & industrial
|
155
|
|
|
(55
|
)
|
|
(4
|
)
|
|
43
|
|
|
(224
|
)
|
|
139
|
|
|
(518
|
)
|
Commercial real estate owner occupied
|
12
|
|
|
44
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
51
|
|
|
(117
|
)
|
Commercial real estate non-owner occupied
|
(35
|
)
|
|
8,923
|
|
|
2,801
|
|
|
12,797
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
24,486
|
|
|
—
|
|
Construction
|
(6
|
)
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
(113
|
)
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
(8
|
)
|
|
(128
|
)
|
|
(136
|
)
|
Residential
|
46
|
|
|
(17
|
)
|
|
(26
|
)
|
|
(29
|
)
|
|
181
|
|
|
(26
|
)
|
|
270
|
|
Installment
|
8,300
|
|
|
8,410
|
|
|
7,669
|
|
|
5,906
|
|
|
4,414
|
|
|
30,285
|
|
|
7,787
|
|
Total net charge-offs (recoveries) from loans held for investment
|
$
|
8,472
|
|
|
$
|
17,299
|
|
|
$
|
10,325
|
|
|
$
|
18,711
|
|
|
$
|
4,362
|
|
|
$
|
54,807
|
|
|
$
|
7,820
|
|
CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES - UNAUDITED
|
|
Customers believes that the non-GAAP measurements disclosed within this document are useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate our core results of operations and financial condition relative to other financial institutions. These non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in Customers' industry. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude from corresponding GAAP measures the impact of certain elements that we do not believe are representative of our ongoing financial results, which we believe enhance an overall understanding of our performance and increases comparability of our period to period results. Investors should consider our performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing our performance or financial condition. Although non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used in the evaluation of a company, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results of operations or financial condition as reported under GAAP.
|
|
The following tables present reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures disclosed within this document.
|
Core Earnings - Customers Bancorp
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
Q4 2020
|
|
Q3 2020
|
|
Q2 2020
|
|
Q1 2020
|
|
Q4 2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
|
USD
|
Per
|
|
USD
|
Per
|
|
USD
|
Per
|
|
USD
|
Per
|
|
USD
|
Per
|
|
USD
|
Per
|
|
USD
|
Per
|
GAAP net income to common shareholders
|
$
|
52,831
|
|
|
$
|
1.65
|
|
|
$
|
47,085
|
|
|
$
|
1.48
|
|
|
$
|
19,137
|
|
|
$
|
0.61
|
|
|
$
|
(515
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
|
|
$
|
23,911
|
|
|
$
|
0.75
|
|
|
$
|
118,537
|
|
|
$
|
3.74
|
|
|
$
|
64,868
|
|
|
$
|
2.05
|
|
Reconciling items (after tax):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Severance expense
|
171
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
171
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
373
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
Loss upon acquisition of interest-only GNMA securities
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
5,682
|
|
|
0.18
|
|
Merger and acquisition related expenses
|
714
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
833
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
76
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,606
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
76
|
|
|
—
|
|
Legal reserves
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
258
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
830
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,088
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
1,520
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
(Gains) losses on investment securities
|
(1,419
|
)
|
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
(9,662
|
)
|
|
(0.30
|
)
|
|
(4,543
|
)
|
|
(0.14
|
)
|
|
(1,788
|
)
|
|
(0.06
|
)
|
|
(310
|
)
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
(17,412
|
)
|
|
(0.55
|
)
|
|
(1,912
|
)
|
|
(0.06
|
)
|
Derivative credit valuation adjustment
|
(448
|
)
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
(304
|
)
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
4,527
|
|
|
0.14
|
|
|
2,036
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
|
(429
|
)
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
5,811
|
|
|
0.18
|
|
|
811
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
Risk participation agreement mark-to-market adjustment
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,080
|
)
|
|
(0.03
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,080
|
)
|
|
(0.03
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Losses on sale of non-QM residential mortgage loans
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
595
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
595
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
Unrealized losses on loans held for sale
|
799
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,114
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,913
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Core earnings
|
$
|
52,648
|
|
|
$
|
1.65
|
|
|
$
|
38,210
|
|
|
$
|
1.20
|
|
|
$
|
19,174
|
|
|
$
|
0.61
|
|
|
$
|
603
|
|
|
$
|
0.02
|
|
|
$
|
23,843
|
|
|
$
|
0.75
|
|
|
$
|
110,634
|
|
|
$
|
3.49
|
|
|
$
|
72,013
|
|
|
$
|
2.28
|
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
Core Return on Average Assets - Customers Bancorp
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
|
Q4 2020
|
|
Q3 2020
|
|
Q2 2020
|
|
Q1 2020
|
|
Q4 2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
GAAP net income
|
$
|
56,245
|
|
|
$
|
50,515
|
|
|
$
|
22,718
|
|
|
$
|
3,100
|
|
|
$
|
27,526
|
|
|
$
|
132,578
|
|
|
$
|
79,327
|
|
Reconciling items (after tax):
|
|