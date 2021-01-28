Customers Bancorp Reports Record Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Full year 2020 ("FY 2020") net income to common shareholders was $118.5 million or $3.74 per diluted share, up from full year 2019 ("FY 2019") net income to common shareholders of $64.9 million or $2.05 per diluted share. Core earnings for FY 2020 totaled $110.6 million or $3.49 per diluted share, compared to core earnings of $72.0 million or $2.28 per diluted share for FY 2019 (non-GAAP measures). FY 2020 NIM declined 4 basis points to 2.71% from FY 2019 NIM of 2.75% (non-GAAP measures). FY 2020 NIM excluding PPP loans expanded 21 basis points to 2.96% from FY 2019 NIM of 2.75% (non-GAAP measures). ROAA for FY 2020 was 0.85%, up 11 basis points from FY 2019 ROAA of 0.74%. ROCE for FY 2020 was 14.55%, up 625 basis points from FY 2019 ROCE of 8.30%.

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: CUBI), the parent company of Customers Bank (collectively “Customers” or "CUBI"), today reported fourth quarter 2020 ("Q4 2020") net income to common shareholders of $52.8 million or $1.65 per diluted share, up from third quarter 2020 ("Q3 2020") net income to common shareholders of $47.1 million or $1.48 per diluted share. Core earnings for Q4 2020 totaled $52.6 million or $1.65 per diluted share, up from Q3 2020 core earnings of $38.2 million or $1.20 per diluted share (non-GAAP measures). Net interest margin, tax equivalent ("NIM") expanded 28 basis points during Q4 2020 to 2.78% from 2.50% in Q3 2020 (non-GAAP measures). NIM excluding PPP loans expanded 18 basis points to 3.04% in Q4 2020 from 2.86% in Q3 2020 (non-GAAP measures). ROAA for Q4 2020 was 1.23%, up 11 basis points from Q3 2020 ROAA of 1.12%. ROCE for Q4 2020 was 24.26%, up 121 basis points from Q3 2020 ROCE of 23.05%.

“In a year of extraordinary circumstances, our institution rose to the challenge of supporting our team members and their families, our communities and our clients by providing outstanding customer service and responsiveness at a time when it was needed most,” remarked Customers Bancorp Chairman and CEO, Jay Sidhu. “In providing approximately 100,000 small businesses and nonprofits access to Paycheck Protection Program loans, we were able to help save thousands of jobs in the communities we serve and improve the financial position of Customers Bank at the same time. We generated record earnings in 2020, driven by expansion of NIM as well as PPP related income and expansion in our core net interest margin. We achieved these results while maintaining superior asset quality during the pandemic and significantly improving the quality of our funding mix. And in early January, as promised, we successfully completed the divestiture of BankMobile, and are pleased to provide a special distribution of BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) stock to our shareholders with current market value of about $75 million,” Mr. Sidhu concluded.

Key Balance Sheet Trends

Total loans and leases increased $5.8 billion, or 57.5%, to $15.8 billion at December 31, 2020 compared to the year-ago period. PPP loans originated directly or through fintech partnerships were $4.6 billion at December 31, 2020. Additionally, the loan mix improved year-over-year as commercial loans to mortgage companies increased $1.4 billion to $3.7 billion, commercial and industrial loans and leases increased $473.1 million to $2.3 billion, construction loans increased $23.3 million to $140.9 million, and commercial real estate owner occupied loans increased $20.4 million to $572.3 million. The commercial loans to mortgage companies trend has been a function of greater refinance activity due to sharply lower interest rates, an increase in home purchase volumes, and market share gains from other banks. These increases in loans and leases were partially offset by planned decreases in multi-family loans of $628.9 million to $1.8 billion and residential mortgages of $62.8 million to $323.3 million. “Looking ahead, we see continued growth in core C&I loans offsetting some of the expected decreases in loans to mortgage companies," stated Sidhu.

Total deposits increased $2.7 billion, or 30.8%, to $11.3 billion at December 31, 2020 compared to the year-ago period. Total demand deposits increased $2.2 billion, or 83.9%, to $4.7 billion, money market deposits increased $1.1 billion, or 32.1%, to $4.6 billion, and savings deposits increased $395.6 million, or 43.0%, to $1.3 billion. These increases were offset, in part, by a decrease in time deposits of $1.0 billion, or 60.9%, to $651.9 million. The total cost of deposits declined by 107 basis points to 0.58% in Q4 2020 from 1.65% in the year-ago quarter.

Customers' experienced moderate declines in regulatory capital ratios in 2020, driven by strong growth in commercial loans to mortgage companies of $1.4 billion. However, Customers Bancorp's tangible common equity (a non-GAAP measure) increased by $65.2 million to $885 million at December 31, 2020 from $820 million at December 31, 2019, and the tangible book value per common share (a non-GAAP measure) increased to $27.92 at December 31, 2020 from $26.17 at December 31, 2019. "This increase in tangible common equity and tangible book value per common share was achieved in spite of a decrease in retained earnings of $61 million recorded on January 1, 2020 upon the adoption of CECL," commented Mr. Sidhu. Customers remains well capitalized by all regulatory measures. At the Customers Bancorp level, the total risk based capital ratio (estimate) and tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio ("TCE ratio"), excluding PPP loans (a non-GAAP measure), were 11.9% and 6.4%, respectively, at December 31, 2020. At September 30, 2020, Customers Bancorp's total risk based capital ratio and TCE ratio, excluding PPP loans (a non-GAAP measure), were 11.3% and 5.9%, respectively. "As a consequence of PPP related income and a potential cyclical decline in residential mortgage activity, we expect our capital levels to increase sharply in 2021 and be in the 7.5% or higher range by December 31, 2021," commented Customers Bancorp CFO, Carla Leibold.

Loan Portfolio Management During the COVID-19 Crisis

Over the last decade, Customers has developed a suite of commercial and retail loan products with one particularly important common denominator: relatively low credit risk assumption. The Bank’s multifamily, mortgage warehouse, and specialty finance lines of business, for example, are characterized by conservative underwriting standards and low loss rates. Because of this emphasis, the Bank’s credit quality to-date has been healthy despite a highly adverse economic environment. Maintaining strong asset quality also requires a highly active portfolio monitoring process. In addition to frequent client outreach and monitoring at the individual loan level, Customers employs a bottom-up data driven approach to analyze its commercial portfolio.

Strong commercial loan portfolio with very low concentration in COVID-19 impacted industries and CRE

Total commercial deferments declined to $202.1 million or 1.8% of total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans (a non-GAAP measure), at December 31, 2020, down from $277 million, or 2.4% of total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans, at September 30, 2020. Of the $202.1 million in total commercial deferments, $107.4 million or 53.1% were principal only deferments. Customers' commercial deferments peaked at about $1.2 billion earlier this year.

Exposure to industry segments significantly impacted by COVID-19 is not substantial. At December 31, 2020, Customers had $87 million in energy and utilities exposure; $62 million in colleges and universities (no deferments requested); $72 million in CRE retail sales exposure (mostly auto sales; with no deferments); $30 million in franchise restaurants and dining (with no deferments); and $27 million in entertainment only businesses (with no deferments).

At year-end, the hospitality portfolio was $406 million or 3.6% of total loans and leases excluding PPP loans, with $126 million in deferment. Approximately 79% ($318 million) represents “flagged” facilities, with the majority of the non-flagged being high-end destination hotels in Cape May (NJ), Avalon (NJ), and Long Island (NY). The majority of the hotels, based on our recent assessment, have sufficient cash resources to get through the COVID-19 crisis and, for those who may need assistance, the Bank is working with them to bridge any potential cash flow gaps.

At December 31, 2020, the healthcare portfolio was approximately $359 million, comprised predominantly of skilled nursing, which has been deemed an essential business and through a number of federal and state actions has been provided immunity from liability for COVID-19 related deaths. No deferments have been requested and there are no delinquencies.

The multi-family portfolio is highly seasoned, with an average loan to value of 61% as of quarter-end. 55% of the portfolio was in New York City, of which 69% was in rent controlled/regulated properties. As of December 31, 2020, $11 million of the portfolio was on deferment.

At December 31, 2020, investment CRE had a loan to value of 64%, with approximately 30% of the portfolio housed in the New York, Philadelphia, and Boston metro and surrounding markets. As of December 31, 2020, $29 million of the portfolio was on deferment.

Consumer installment, mortgage and home equity loan portfolio continues to perform well

Total consumer-related deferments declined to $16.4 million, or 0.1% of total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans (a non-GAAP measure), at December 31, 2020, down from $25 million, or 0.2% of total loans and leases, excluding PPP loans, at September 30, 2020.

The $1.2 billion consumer installment loan portfolio outperformed industry peers with deferments dropping to 0.8% and 30+ DPD delinquency at only 1.1%. Strong credit quality (avg. FICO at origination: 740), low concentration in at-risk job segments, and outstanding performance of CB Direct originations have resulted in solid results through the end of Q4 2020.

The consumer installment portfolio has been managed to moderate growth and strengthening credit quality, by replacing run-off with CB Direct originations with strong FICO scores.

Aggressively addressing non-performing assets

During January 2021, Customers sold a collateral dependent loan secured by a hotel property in Massachusetts. This loan made up approximately 24% of non-performing assets as of December 31, 2020. “We expect our credit quality to improve or stay unchanged over the next few quarters,” stated Sidhu.

Key Profitability Trends

Net Interest Income

Net interest income totaled $122.9 million in Q4 2020, an increase of $15.5 million from Q3 2020, primarily due to a $480.9 million increase in average interest-earning assets. Earning assets were driven by increases in commercial loans to mortgage companies, commercial and industrial loans and leases, and investment securities. The benefit of this growth resulted in a 28 basis point linked-quarter increase in NIM (a non-GAAP measure) to 2.78%. Compared to Q3 2020, total loan yields increased 21 basis points to 3.62%. The increase is attributable to increased originations of commercial loans to mortgage companies, commercial and industrial loans and leases, and PPP loan forgiveness which accelerated the recognition of net deferred loan origination fees. This increase is partially offset by lower market interest rates due to the Federal Reserve's forecast of interest rates at zero through 2023. The cost of interest-bearing deposits in Q4 2020 decreased by 9 basis points to 0.76% due to the decline in market interest rates and strategic decisions to reallocate deposit funding to lower cost deposits. Borrowing costs decreased by 3 basis points to 0.94% primarily due to the utilization of the FRB PPP Liquidity Facility, costing 0.35%, to fund PPP loans.

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses on loans and leases in Q4 2020, which was calculated under the CECL accounting standard effective January 1, 2020, was a $2.9 million benefit to (or release from) the provision, compared to a $13.0 million provision in Q3 2020. The decrease in Q4 2020 primarily resulted from an improvement in forecasts of macroeconomic conditions since Q3 2020. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases represented 1.9% of total loans and leases receivable, excluding PPP loans (a non-GAAP measure) at December 31, 2020, compared to just over 2.0% at September 30, 2020, and 0.8% at December 31, 2019. Customers' non-performing loans at December 31, 2020 were only 0.45% of total loans and leases. Our Q4 2020 non-performing loans were impacted by one commercial real estate credit, which was resolved during January 2021, reducing the non performing asset ratio to 0.30% of the assets (a non-GAAP measure).

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income totaled $23.8 million for Q4 2020, a decrease of $10.0 million compared to Q3 2020. The decrease in non-interest income primarily resulted from decreases of $11.7 million in gain on sale of investment securities, $0.7 million in mortgage banking income, $0.4 million in interchange and card revenue, and $0.7 million in other non-interest income, partially offset by increases of $1.4 million in gain on sale of SBA and other loans, a $1.1 million increase in unrealized gains on equity securities issued by a foreign entity, $0.4 million in mortgage warehouse transactional fees, and $0.3 million in commercial lease income.

The decrease in gain on sale of investment securities primarily resulted from the sale of $58.4 million of agency-guaranteed mortgage-backed securities and $70.0 million in corporate notes in Q3 2020, compared to sales of $10 million in corporate notes during Q4 2020. The decrease in mortgage banking income was mainly related to unrealized losses on derivatives. The decrease in interchange and card revenue primarily resulted from lower debit card spending volume. The decrease in other non-interest income was driven by an unrealized loss on a loan held for sale of $1.1 million during Q4 2020, partially offset by a net derivative valuation adjustment of $0.2 million due to changes in market interest rates and increased SERP income of $0.3 million. The increase in gain on sale of SBA and other loans was driven by increased sales volume. The increase in unrealized gains on equity securities issued by a foreign entity primarily resulted from an increase in the valuation of those securities. The increase in mortgage warehouse transactional fees primarily resulted from an increase in transaction volume due to continued low market interest rates. The increase in commercial lease income was driven by continued organic growth in volume.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense totaled $71.2 million for Q4 2020, an increase of $5.6 million compared to Q3 2020. The increase in non-interest expense primarily resulted from increases of $5.3 million in other non-interest expense, $1.1 million in salaries and employee benefits, $0.9 million in provision for operating losses, and $0.3 million in commercial lease depreciation, partially offset by decreases of $1.1 million in FDIC assessments, $0.7 million in loan workout expenses, and $0.4 million in occupancy expenses. The increase in other non-interest expense primarily resulted from a decrease in operating cost reimbursements from Customers' white label partnership. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was primarily due to lower stock based compensation expense in Q3 2020. The increase in provision for operating losses primarily resulted from an increase in the estimate for fraud related losses. The increase in commercial lease depreciation was driven by continued organic growth in volume. The decrease in FDIC assessments, non-income taxes and regulatory fees was a function of an increase in FDIC assessment rates due to the temporary utilization of brokered deposits to fund PPP loans in Q3 2020. The decrease in loan workout expenses primarily resulted from lower costs related to the workout of two commercial relationships in Q3 2020. The decrease in occupancy expenses primarily resulted from a decrease in rent expense as we continue to reassess our office spaces and branches.

Taxes

Income tax expense increased by $10 million to $22.2 million in Q4 2020 from $12.2 million in Q3 2020 due to higher pre-tax income and effective tax rate. The effective tax rate increased to 28.3% for Q4 2020 compared to 19.5% for Q3 2020 primarily due to a lower annual benefit from investment tax credits than what was estimated in Q3 2020. Customers expects the full-year 2021 effective tax rate to be approximately 21% to 22%.

Outlook

“Looking ahead, we are very optimistic about the prospects of our company. The ongoing digital transformation of Customers Bancorp has positioned us well to be a major participant in the second round of PPP and to incubate new lines of businesses that leverage our fintech relationships. We expect our tangible common equity and regulatory capital levels to achieve targeted levels within the next 18 months and our credit quality to remain in line with or better than peers. The financial benefits of PPP aside, we project our recurring earnings power to expand well above the $4.00 level during 2021 and remain on track to achieve $6.00 in core EPS in 2026,” concluded Mr. Sidhu.

Our updated financial guidance is as follows:

Loan growth, excluding PPP and mortgage warehouse balances, is expected to average in the mid-to-high single digits over the next several quarters.

The balance of commercial loans to mortgage companies is expected to decline to $2.8-$3.2 billion at March 31, 2021 and $1.6-$2.4 billion at December 31, 2021.

The Total Capital Ratio is expected to exceed 13.0% by year-end 2021. The TCE-to-TA ratio excluding PPP loans is expected to be 7.5-8.0% by year-end 2021.

We project the NIM excluding PPP loans to expand into the 3.10%-3.30% range by Q4 2021.

Impacted by the divestiture of BankMobile, we project non-interest income of $9.0-11.0 million and operating expenses of $59.0-$61.0 million in Q1 2021 (excluding BankMobile related severance expense).

We project an effective tax rate for 2021 of 21.0%-22.0%, down from 24.7% in 2020.

Our earnings trend is likely to be volatile over the next several quarters owing to our participation in PPP. We expect to earn at least $4.00 in core EPS in 2021, at least $4.50 in core EPS in 2023, and remain on track to earn $6.00 in core EPS in 2026. Our core EPS guidance includes the net interest income expected to be earned on the PPP loans.

2021 NIM expansion is expected to be achieved by:

Remixing the loan portfolio away from commercial loans to mortgage companies toward other C&I categories and consumer loans.

Bringing our cost of deposits to around 40 basis points during 2021.

BankMobile Technologies, Inc.:

On January 4, 2021, Customers completed the previously announced divestiture of BankMobile Technologies Inc. (“BMT”), the technology arm of the BankMobile segment, to Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., a Delaware corporation ("Megalith"). In connection with the closing of the divestiture, Megalith changed its name to “BM Technologies, Inc.” ("BMTX"). Beginning in first quarter of 2021, BMT’s historical financial results for periods prior to the divestiture will be reflected in Customers consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations.

All Customers Bancorp shareholders on record on December 18, 2020 received approximately $73 million in value of BMTX stock at closing date of the transaction in the form of special distribution.

Status Report on Main Strategic Priorities Articulated at Last Analysts Day

Goal #1: Top Quartile Profitability with 1.25% Core ROAA in 2-3 years. Result: Achieved 1.22% in Core ROAA (a non-GAAP measure) in Q4 2020. Goal #2: Achieve NIM expansion to 2.75% or greater by Q4 2019, with full year 2019 NIM above 2.70%, through an expected shift in asset and funding mix. Result: Achieved NIM of 2.78% in Q4 2020. NIM, excluding PPP loans (a non-GAAP measure), was 3.04% in Q4 2020. Goal #3: BankMobile growth and maturity was expected with profitability achieved by year end 2019. Result: BankMobile was profitable, and BMT was divested on January 4, 2021 resulting in the special distribution of approximately 4.9 million shares of BMTX common stock to Customers Bancorp shareholders. Goal #4: Efficiency improvement. Result: Customers' efficiency ratio was 48.98% in Q4 2020, down from 50.71% in Q3 2020 and 56.98% in Q4 2019. Goal #5: Growth in core deposits. Result: Demand Deposit Accounts ("DDAs") grew 84% year-over-year. Goal #6: Maintain strong credit quality and superior risk management. Result: Non-performing loans ("NPLs") were only 0.45% of total loans and leases at December 31, 2020. NPLs decreased by $17 million in January 2021. We remain very focused on a strong Risk Management culture throughout our company.

Institutional Background

Customers Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company located in West Reading, Pennsylvania engaged in banking and related businesses through its bank subsidiary, Customers Bank. Customers Bank is a community-based, full-service bank with assets of approximately $18.4 billion at December 31, 2020. A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families through offices in Pennsylvania, Illinois, New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and New Jersey. Committed to fostering customer loyalty, Customers Bank uses a High Tech/High Touch strategy that includes use of industry-leading technology to provide customers better access to their money, as well as Concierge Banking by appointment at customers’ homes or offices 12 hours a day, seven days a week. Customers Bank offers a continually expanding portfolio of loans to small businesses, multi-family projects, mortgage companies and consumers.

Customers Bancorp, Inc.'s voting common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CUBI. Additional information about Customers Bancorp, Inc. can be found on the Company’s website, www.customersbank.com.

Q4 2020 Overview

The following table presents a summary of key earnings and performance metrics for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and the preceding four quarters:

CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EARNINGS SUMMARY - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands, except per share data and stock price data) Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP Profitability Metrics: Net income available to common shareholders $ 52,831 $ 47,085 $ 19,137 $ (515 ) $ 23,911 $ 118,537 $ 64,868 Per share amounts: Earnings per share - basic $ 1.67 $ 1.49 $ 0.61 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.76 $ 3.76 $ 2.08 Earnings per share - diluted $ 1.65 $ 1.48 $ 0.61 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.75 $ 3.74 $ 2.05 Book value per common share (1) $ 28.37 $ 26.43 $ 25.08 $ 23.74 $ 26.66 $ 28.37 $ 26.66 CUBI stock price (1) $ 18.18 $ 11.20 $ 12.02 $ 10.93 $ 23.81 $ 18.18 $ 23.81 CUBI stock price as % of book value (1) 64 % 42 % 48 % 46 % 89 % 64 % 89 % Average shares outstanding - basic 31,638,447 31,517,504 31,477,591 31,391,151 31,306,813 31,506,699 31,183,841 Average shares outstanding - diluted 31,959,100 31,736,311 31,625,771 31,391,151 31,876,341 31,727,784 31,646,216 Shares outstanding (1) 31,705,088 31,555,124 31,510,287 31,470,026 31,336,791 31,705,088 31,336,791 Return on average assets ("ROAA") 1.23 % 1.12 % 0.62 % 0.11 % 0.97 % 0.85 % 0.74 % Return on average common equity ("ROCE") 24.26 % 23.05 % 9.97 % (0.26 )% 11.58 % 14.55 % 8.30 % Efficiency ratio 48.98 % 50.71 % 58.44 % 66.03 % 56.98 % 55.11 % 65.15 % Non-GAAP Profitability Metrics (2): Core earnings $ 52,648 $ 38,210 $ 19,174 $ 603 $ 23,843 $ 110,634 $ 72,013 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net income $ 74,883 $ 64,176 $ 50,766 $ 38,595 $ 44,676 $ 228,420 $ 135,558 Per share amounts: Core earnings per share - diluted $ 1.65 $ 1.20 $ 0.61 $ 0.02 $ 0.75 $ 3.49 $ 2.28 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 27.92 $ 25.97 $ 24.62 $ 23.27 $ 26.17 $ 27.92 $ 26.17 CUBI stock price as % of tangible book value (1) 65 % 43 % 49 % 47 % 91 % 65 % 91 % Core ROAA 1.22 % 0.93 % 0.62 % 0.15 % 0.97 % 0.80 % 0.81 % Core ROCE 24.17 % 18.71 % 9.99 % 0.30 % 11.55 % 13.58 % 9.21 % Adjusted ROAA - pre-tax and pre-provision 1.63 % 1.43 % 1.39 % 1.34 % 1.57 % 1.46 % 1.27 % Adjusted ROCE - pre-tax and pre-provision 32.82 % 29.74 % 24.59 % 17.41 % 19.89 % 26.31 % 15.49 % Net interest margin, tax equivalent 2.78 % 2.50 % 2.65 % 2.99 % 2.89 % 2.71 % 2.75 % Net interest margin, tax equivalent, excluding PPP loans 3.04 % 2.86 % 2.97 % 2.99 % 2.89 % 2.96 % 2.75 % Core efficiency ratio 47.97 % 49.81 % 55.39 % 63.33 % 56.76 % 53.40 % 62.78 % Asset Quality: Net charge-offs $ 8,472 $ 17,299 $ 10,325 $ 18,711 $ 4,362 $ 54,807 $ 7,820 Annualized net charge-offs to average total loans and leases 0.21 % 0.45 % 0.32 % 0.79 % 0.18 % 0.41 % 0.08 % Non-performing loans ("NPLs") to total loans and leases (1) 0.45 % 0.38 % 0.56 % 0.49 % 0.21 % 0.45 % 0.21 % Reserves to NPLs (1) 204.48 % 244.70 % 185.36 % 296.44 % 264.67 % 204.48 % 264.67 % Non-performing assets ("NPAs") to total assets 0.39 % 0.34 % 0.48 % 0.53 % 0.19 % 0.39 % 0.19 % Customers Bank Capital Ratios (3): Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.61 % 10.12 % 10.64 % 10.60 % 11.32 % 10.61 % 11.32 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.61 % 10.12 % 10.64 % 10.60 % 11.32 % 10.61 % 11.32 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.06 % 11.62 % 12.30 % 12.21 % 12.93 % 12.06 % 12.93 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio) 9.21 % 9.29 % 9.59 % 9.99 % 10.38 % 9.21 % 10.38 %

(1) Metric is a spot balance for the last day of each quarter presented. (2) Non-GAAP measures exclude unrealized gains (losses) on loans HFS, investment securities gains and losses, severance expense, merger and acquisition-related expenses, losses realized from the sale of non-QM residential mortgage loans, loss upon acquisition of interest-only GNMA securities, legal reserves, credit valuation adjustments on derivatives, risk participation agreement mark-to-market adjustments, and goodwill and intangible assets. These notable items are not included in Customers' disclosures of core earnings and other core profitability metrics. Please note that not each of the aforementioned adjustments affected the reported amount in each of the periods presented. Customers' reasons for the use of these non-GAAP measures and a detailed reconciliation between the non-GAAP measures and the comparable GAAP amounts are included at the end of this document. (3) Regulatory capital ratios are estimated for Q4 2020 and actual for the remaining periods. In accordance with regulatory capital rules, Customers elected an option to delay the estimated impact of CECL on its regulatory capital over a five-year transition period ending January 1, 2025. As a result, capital ratios and amounts as of Q4 2020 exclude the impact of the increased allowance for credit losses on loans and leases and unfunded loan commitments attributed to the adoption of CECL and 25% of the quarterly provision for credit losses for subsequent quarters through Q4 2021.

CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Twelve Months Ended Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest income: Loans and leases $ 145,414 $ 132,107 $ 118,447 $ 116,080 $ 116,365 $ 512,048 $ 431,491 Investment securities 6,777 6,297 6,155 4,977 5,125 24,206 23,713 Other 902 1,246 616 4,286 2,505 7,050 8,535 Total interest income 153,093 139,650 125,218 125,343 123,995 543,304 463,739 Interest expense: Deposits 16,107 18,347 23,238 34,353 35,992 92,045 141,464 FHLB advances 5,749 5,762 4,736 5,390 6,056 21,637 26,519 Subordinated debt 2,688 2,689 2,689 2,689 1,930 10,755 6,983 Federal funds purchased and other borrowings 5,603 5,413 2,573 1,590 2,424 15,179 11,463 Total interest expense 30,147 32,211 33,236 44,022 46,402 139,616 186,429 Net interest income 122,946 107,439 91,982 81,321 77,593 403,688 277,310 Provision for credit losses on loans and leases (2,913 ) 12,955 20,946 31,786 9,689 62,774 24,227 Net interest income after provision for credit losses on loans and leases 125,859 94,484 71,036 49,535 67,904 340,914 253,083 Non-interest income: Interchange and card revenue 3,671 4,081 6,478 6,809 6,506 21,039 28,941 Deposit fees 3,615 3,439 3,321 3,460 3,616 13,835 12,815 Commercial lease income 4,853 4,510 4,508 4,268 3,839 18,139 12,051 Bank-owned life insurance 1,744 1,746 1,757 1,762 1,795 7,009 7,272 Mortgage warehouse transactional fees 3,681 3,320 2,582 1,952 1,983 11,535 7,128 Gain (loss) on sale of SBA and other loans 1,689 286 23 11 2,770 2,009 2,770 Mortgage banking income (loss) 346 1,013 38 296 (635 ) 1,693 66 Loss upon acquisition of interest-only GNMA securities — — — — — — (7,476 ) Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities 44 11,707 4,353 3,974 — 20,078 1,001 Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities 1,387 238 1,200 (1,378 ) 310 1,447 1,299 Other 2,745 3,453 (2,024 ) 776 5,629 4,950 15,071 Total non-interest income 23,775 33,793 22,236 21,930 25,813 101,734 80,938 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 33,726 32,676 31,296 28,310 27,697 126,008 107,632 Technology, communication and bank operations 13,290 13,215 13,310 13,050 10,370 52,865 43,481 Professional services 7,490 7,253 4,552 7,670 6,470 26,965 25,109 Occupancy 3,188 3,632 3,025 3,032 3,470 12,877 13,098 Commercial lease depreciation 3,982 3,663 3,643 3,427 2,840 14,715 9,473 FDIC assessments, non-income taxes and regulatory fees 2,642 3,784 2,368 2,867 2,492 11,661 5,861 Provision for operating losses 2,115 1,186 1,068 912 1,415 5,281 9,638 Advertising and promotion — — 582 1,641 899 2,223 4,044 Merger and acquisition related expenses 996 1,035 25 50 100 2,106 100 Loan workout 123 846 1,808 366 230 3,143 1,687 Other real estate owned 52 7 12 8 247 79 398 Other 3,560 (1,736 ) 1,817 5,126 2,510 8,767 11,380 Total non-interest expense 71,164 65,561 63,506 66,459 58,740 266,690 231,901 Income before income tax expense 78,470 62,716 29,766 5,006 34,977 175,958 102,120 Income tax expense 22,225 12,201 7,048 1,906 7,451 43,380 22,793 Net income 56,245 50,515 22,718 3,100 27,526 132,578 79,327 Preferred stock dividends 3,414 3,430 3,581 3,615 3,615 14,041 14,459 Net income available to common shareholders $ 52,831 $ 47,085 $ 19,137 $ (515 ) $ 23,911 $ 118,537 $ 64,868 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.67 $ 1.49 $ 0.61 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.76 $ 3.76 $ 2.08 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.65 $ 1.48 $ 0.61 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.75 $ 3.74 $ 2.05

CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 78,090 $ 5,822 $ 44,577 $ 18,842 $ 33,095 Interest earning deposits 615,264 325,594 1,022,753 237,390 179,410 Cash and cash equivalents 693,354 331,416 1,067,330 256,232 212,505 Investment securities, at fair value 1,210,285 1,133,831 681,382 712,657 595,876 Loans held for sale 79,086 26,689 464,164 450,157 486,328 Loans receivable, mortgage warehouse, at fair value 3,616,432 3,913,593 2,793,164 2,518,012 2,245,758 Loans receivable, PPP 4,561,365 4,964,105 4,760,427 — — Loans and leases receivable 7,575,368 7,700,892 7,272,447 7,353,262 7,318,988 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (144,176 ) (155,561 ) (159,905 ) (149,283 ) (56,379 ) Total loans and leases receivable, net of allowance for credit losses on loans and leases 15,608,989 16,423,029 14,666,133 9,721,991 9,508,367 FHLB, Federal Reserve Bank, and other restricted stock 71,368 70,387 91,023 87,140 84,214 Accrued interest receivable 80,412 65,668 49,911 40,570 38,072 Bank premises and equipment, net 11,626 11,744 8,380 8,890 9,389 Bank-owned life insurance 280,067 277,826 275,842 273,576 272,546 Other real estate owned 57 131 131 131 173 Goodwill and other intangibles 14,298 14,437 14,575 14,870 15,195 Other assets 389,706 423,569 584,247 452,585 298,052 Total assets $ 18,439,248 $ 18,778,727 $ 17,903,118 $ 12,018,799 $ 11,520,717 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Demand, non-interest bearing deposits $ 2,356,998 $ 2,327,017 $ 1,879,789 $ 1,435,151 $ 1,343,391 Interest bearing deposits 8,952,931 8,512,060 9,086,086 6,978,492 7,305,545 Total deposits 11,309,929 10,839,077 10,965,875 8,413,643 8,648,936 FRB advances — — — 175,000 — Federal funds purchased 250,000 680,000 — 705,000 538,000 FHLB advances 850,000 850,000 850,000 1,260,000 850,000 Other borrowings 124,037 123,935 123,833 123,732 123,630 Subordinated debt 181,394 181,324 181,255 181,185 181,115 FRB PPP liquidity facility 4,415,016 4,811,009 4,419,967 — — Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 191,786 241,891 354,341 195,603 126,241 Total liabilities 17,322,162 17,727,236 16,895,271 11,054,163 10,467,922 Preferred stock 217,471 217,471 217,471 217,471 217,471 Common stock 32,986 32,836 32,791 32,751 32,617 Additional paid in capital 455,592 452,965 450,665 446,840 444,218 Retained earnings 438,581 385,750 338,665 319,529 381,519 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,764 ) (15,751 ) (9,965 ) (30,175 ) (1,250 ) Treasury stock, at cost (21,780 ) (21,780 ) (21,780 ) (21,780 ) (21,780 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,117,086 1,051,491 1,007,847 964,636 1,052,795 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 18,439,248 $ 18,778,727 $ 17,903,118 $ 12,018,799 $ 11,520,717

CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET / NET INTEREST MARGIN - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Average

Balance Average

Yield or

Cost (%) Average

Balance Average

Yield or

Cost (%) Average

Balance Average

Yield or

Cost (%) Assets Interest earning deposits $ 413,381 0.12% $ 686,928 0.12% $ 150,382 2.21% Investment securities (1) 1,120,491 2.42% 950,723 2.65% 584,955 3.50% Loans and leases: Commercial loans to mortgage companies 3,518,371 3.06% 2,847,169 2.90% 2,158,626 4.16% Multi-family loans 1,871,956 3.70% 1,989,074 3.72% 2,654,919 3.96% Commercial and industrial loans and leases (2) 2,801,172 3.96% 2,599,806 3.82% 2,318,313 4.79% Loans receivable, PPP 4,782,606 2.45% 4,909,197 1.97% — —% Non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans 1,358,541 3.80% 1,388,306 3.70% 1,325,630 4.55% Residential mortgages 400,771 3.80% 414,781 3.97% 631,370 4.05% Installment loans 1,253,679 8.50% 1,255,505 8.37% 765,765 9.11% Total loans and leases (3) 15,987,096 3.62% 15,403,838 3.41% 9,854,623 4.68% Other interest-earning assets 81,031 3.80% 79,656 5.23% 86,770 7.63% Total interest-earning assets 17,601,999 3.46% 17,121,145 3.25% 10,676,730 4.61% Non-interest-earning assets 648,720 744,429 580,477 Total assets $ 18,250,719 $ 17,865,574 $ 11,257,207 Liabilities Interest checking accounts $ 2,240,959 0.86% $ 2,370,709 0.78% $ 1,152,349 1.65% Money market deposit accounts 4,166,635 0.60% 3,786,032 0.65% 3,190,543 2.01% Other savings accounts 1,205,592 0.74% 1,125,273 1.06% 722,487 2.09% Certificates of deposit 833,689 1.30% 1,344,134 1.35% 2,012,497 2.21% Total interest-bearing deposits (4) 8,446,875 0.76% 8,626,148 0.85% 7,077,876 2.02% FRB PPP liquidity facility 4,684,756 0.35% 4,479,036 0.35% — —% Borrowings 1,276,212 3.09% 1,236,127 3.19% 1,424,550 2.91% Total interest-bearing liabilities 14,407,843 0.83% 14,341,311 0.89% 8,502,426 2.17% Non-interest-bearing deposits (4) 2,543,529 2,194,689 1,580,050 Total deposits and borrowings 16,951,372 0.71% 16,536,000 0.78% 10,082,476 1.83% Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 215,465 299,526 138,242 Total liabilities 17,166,837 16,835,526 10,220,718 Shareholders' equity 1,083,882 1,030,048 1,036,489 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 18,250,719 $ 17,865,574 $ 11,257,207 Interest spread 2.75% 2.47% 2.78% Net interest margin 2.78% 2.50% 2.89% Net interest margin tax equivalent (5) 2.78% 2.50% 2.89% Net interest margin tax equivalent excl. PPP (6) 3.04% 2.86% 2.89%

(1) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average yields for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts. (2) Includes owner occupied commercial real estate loans. (3) Includes non-accrual loans, the effect of which is to reduce the yield earned on loans and leases, and deferred loan fees. (4) Total costs of deposits (including interest bearing and non-interest bearing) were 0.58%, 0.67% and 1.65% for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. (5) Non-GAAP tax-equivalent basis, using an estimated marginal tax rate of 26% for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, presented to approximate interest income as a taxable asset. Management uses non-GAAP measures to present historical periods comparable to the current period presentation. In addition, management believes the use of these non-GAAP measures provides additional clarity when assessing Customers’ financial results. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for results determined to be in accordance with U.S. GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other entities. (6) Non-GAAP tax-equivalent basis, as described in note (5) for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, excluding net interest income from PPP loans and related borrowings, along with the related PPP loan balances and PPP fees receivable from interest-earning assets. Management uses non-GAAP measures to present historical periods comparable to the current period presentation. In addition, management believes the use of these non-GAAP measures provides additional clarity when assessing Customers’ financial results. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for results determined to be in accordance with U.S. GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other entities.

CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET / NET INTEREST MARGIN - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Average

Balance Average

Yield or

Cost (%) Average

Balance Average

Yield or

Cost (%) Assets Interest earning deposits $ 564,218 0.59% $ 103,833 2.68% Investment securities (1) 836,815 2.89% 653,694 3.63% Loans and leases: Commercial loans to mortgage companies 2,668,642 3.11% 1,799,489 4.58% Multi-family loans 2,020,640 3.85% 2,982,185 3.87% Commercial and industrial loans and leases (2) 2,581,119 4.12% 2,111,181 5.08% Loans receivable, PPP 3,121,157 2.10% — —% Non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans 1,368,684 3.91% 1,243,236 4.53% Residential mortgages 422,696 3.82% 694,889 4.15% Installment loans 1,264,255 8.68% 445,166 9.28% Total loans and leases (3) 13,447,193 3.81% 9,276,146 4.65% Other interest-earning assets 85,091 4.41% 90,035 6.39% Total interest-earning assets 14,933,317 3.64% 10,123,708 4.58% Non-interest-earning assets 671,484 543,962 Total assets $ 15,604,801 $ 10,667,670 Liabilities Interest checking accounts $ 2,098,138 0.89% $ 955,630 1.82% Money market deposit accounts 3,657,422 0.96% 3,151,328 2.18% Other savings accounts 1,162,472 1.44% 538,375 2.12% Certificates of deposit 1,357,688 1.58% 1,943,361 2.26% Total interest-bearing deposits (4) 8,275,720 1.11% 6,588,694 2.15% FRB PPP liquidity facility 2,537,744 0.35% — —% Borrowings 1,504,760 2.57% 1,523,171 2.95% Total interest-bearing liabilities 12,318,224 1.13% 8,111,865 2.30% Non-interest-bearing deposits (4) 2,052,376 1,430,149 Total deposits and borrowings 14,370,600 0.97% 9,542,014 1.95% Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 201,961 126,325 Total liabilities 14,572,561 9,668,339 Shareholders' equity 1,032,240 999,331 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 15,604,801 $ 10,667,670 Interest spread 2.67% 2.63% Net interest margin 2.70% 2.74% Net interest margin tax equivalent (5) 2.71% 2.75% Net interest margin tax equivalent (6) 2.96% 2.75%

(1) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average yields for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts. (2) Includes owner occupied commercial real estate loans. (3) Includes non-accrual loans, the effect of which is to reduce the yield earned on loans and leases, and deferred loan fees. (4) Total costs of deposits (including interest bearing and non-interest bearing) were 0.89% and 1.76% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. (5) Non-GAAP tax-equivalent basis, using an estimated marginal tax rate of 26% for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, presented to approximate interest income as a taxable asset. Management uses non-GAAP measures to present historical periods comparable to the current period presentation. In addition, management believes the use of these non-GAAP measures provides additional clarity when assessing Customers’ financial results. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for results determined to be in accordance with U.S. GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other entities. (6) Non-GAAP tax-equivalent basis as described in noted (5), for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, excluding net interest income from PPP loans and related borrowings, along with the related PPP loan balances and PPP fees receivable from interest-earning assets. Management uses non-GAAP measures to present historical periods comparable to the current period presentation. In addition, management believes the use of these non-GAAP measures provides additional clarity when assessing Customers’ financial results. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for results determined to be in accordance with U.S. GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other entities.

CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT REPORTING - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) The following tables present Customers' business segment results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019: Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Customers

Bank Business

Banking BankMobile Consolidated Customers

Bank Business

Banking BankMobile Consolidated Interest income (1) $ 138,209 $ 14,884 $ 153,093 $ 112,212 $ 11,783 $ 123,995 Interest expense 29,230 917 30,147 46,111 291 46,402 Net interest income 108,979 13,967 122,946 66,101 11,492 77,593 Provision for credit losses on loans and leases (3,912 ) 999 (2,913 ) 6,846 2,843 9,689 Non-interest income 13,413 10,362 23,775 14,964 10,849 25,813 Non-interest expense 50,098 21,066 71,164 41,494 17,246 58,740 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 76,206 2,264 78,470 32,725 2,252 34,977 Income tax expense (benefit) 21,600 625 22,225 6,892 559 7,451 Net income (loss) 54,606 1,639 56,245 25,833 1,693 27,526 Preferred stock dividends 3,414 — 3,414 3,615 — 3,615 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 51,192 $ 1,639 $ 52,831 $ 22,218 $ 1,693 $ 23,911 Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.62 $ 0.05 $ 1.67 $ 0.71 $ 0.05 $ 0.76 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.60 $ 0.05 $ 1.65 $ 0.70 $ 0.05 $ 0.75

(1) Amounts reported include funds transfer pricing of $3.9 million and $0.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, credited to BankMobile for the value provided to the Customers Bank Business Banking segment for the use of excess low/no cost deposits.

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 Customers

Bank Business

Banking BankMobile Consolidated Customers

Bank Business

Banking BankMobile Consolidated Interest income (1) $ 490,028 $ 53,276 $ 543,304 $ 422,094 $ 41,645 $ 463,739 Interest expense 137,480 2,136 139,616 185,513 916 186,429 Net interest income 352,548 51,140 403,688 236,581 40,729 277,310 Provision for credit losses on loans and leases 51,708 11,066 62,774 10,091 14,136 24,227 Non-interest income 57,834 43,900 101,734 35,268 45,670 80,938 Non-interest expense 187,153 79,537 266,690 153,333 78,568 231,901 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 171,521 4,437 175,958 108,425 (6,305 ) 102,120 Income tax expense (benefit) 42,307 1,073 43,380 24,215 (1,422 ) 22,793 Net income (loss) 129,214 3,364 132,578 84,210 (4,883 ) 79,327 Preferred stock dividends 14,041 — 14,041 14,459 — 14,459 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 115,173 $ 3,364 $ 118,537 $ 69,751 $ (4,883 ) $ 64,868 Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 3.65 $ 0.11 $ 3.76 $ 2.24 $ (0.16 ) $ 2.08 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 3.63 $ 0.11 $ 3.74 $ 2.20 $ (0.15 ) $ 2.05 As of December 31, 2020 and 2019 Goodwill and other intangibles $ 3,629 $ 10,669 $ 14,298 $ 3,629 $ 11,566 $ 15,195 Total assets (2) $ 17,821,665 $ 617,583 $ 18,439,248 $ 10,990,550 $ 530,167 $ 11,520,717 Total deposits $ 10,350,028 $ 959,901 $ 11,309,929 $ 8,247,836 $ 401,100 $ 8,648,936 Total non-deposit liabilities (2) $ 5,982,010 $ 30,223 $ 6,012,233 $ 1,789,329 $ 29,657 $ 1,818,986

(1) Amounts reported include funds transfer pricing of $9.3 million and $8.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, credited to BankMobile for the value provided to the Customers Bank Business Banking segment for the use of excess low/no cost deposits. (2) Amounts reported exclude inter-segment receivables and payables.

The following tables present Customers' business segment results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the preceding four quarters, and the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively:

Customers Bank Business Banking: Twelve Months Ended

December 31, Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 2020 2019 Interest income (1) $ 138,209 $ 126,648 $ 112,455 $ 112,717 $ 112,212 $ 490,028 $ 422,094 Interest expense 29,230 31,718 32,856 43,678 46,111 137,480 185,513 Net interest income 108,979 94,930 79,599 69,039 66,101 352,548 236,581 Provision for credit losses on loans and leases (3,912 ) 8,699 19,623 27,298 6,846 51,708 10,091 Non-interest income 13,413 21,603 11,683 11,136 14,964 57,834 35,268 Non-interest expense 50,098 48,926 44,270 43,860 41,494 187,153 153,333 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 76,206 58,908 27,389 9,017 32,725 171,521 108,425 Income tax expense (benefit) 21,600 11,374 6,611 2,722 6,892 42,307 24,215 Net income (loss) 54,606 47,534 20,778 6,295 25,833 129,214 84,210 Preferred stock dividends 3,414 3,430 3,581 3,615 3,615 14,041 14,459 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 51,192 $ 44,104 $ 17,197 $ 2,680 $ 22,218 $ 115,173 $ 69,751 Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.62 $ 1.40 $ 0.55 $ 0.09 $ 0.71 $ 3.65 $ 2.24 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.60 $ 1.39 $ 0.54 $ 0.09 $ 0.70 $ 3.63 $ 2.20

(1) Amounts reported include funds transfer pricing of $3.9 million, $2.2 million, $1.6 million, $1.4 million and $0.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively. Amounts reported also include funds transfer pricing of $9.3 million and $8.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. These amounts are credited to BankMobile for the value provided to the Customers Bank Business Banking segment for the use of excess low/no cost deposits.

BankMobile: Twelve Months Ended

December 31, Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 2020 2019 Interest income (2) $ 14,884 $ 13,002 $ 12,763 $ 12,626 $ 11,783 $ 53,276 $ 41,645 Interest expense 917 493 380 344 291 2,136 916 Net interest income 13,967 12,509 12,383 12,282 11,492 51,140 40,729 Provision for credit losses on loans and leases 999 4,256 1,323 4,488 2,843 11,066 14,136 Non-interest income 10,362 12,190 10,553 10,794 10,849 43,900 45,670 Non-interest expense 21,066 16,635 19,236 22,599 17,246 79,537 78,568 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 2,264 3,808 2,377 (4,011 ) 2,252 4,437 (6,305 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 625 827 437 (816 ) 559 1,073 (1,422 ) Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 1,639 $ 2,981 $ 1,940 $ (3,195 ) $ 1,693 $ 3,364 $ (4,883 ) Basic income (loss) per common share $ 0.05 $ 0.09 $ 0.06 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.05 $ 0.11 $ (0.16 ) Diluted income (loss) per common share $ 0.05 $ 0.09 $ 0.06 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.05 $ 0.11 $ (0.15 ) Deposit balances (3) Disbursements business deposits $ 404,601 $ 644,658 $ 500,072 $ 502,711 $ 319,263 White label deposits 555,300 299,091 162,691 107,054 81,837 Total deposits $ 959,901 $ 943,749 $ 662,763 $ 609,765 $ 401,100

(2) Amounts reported include funds transfer pricing of $3.9 million, $2.2 million, $1.6 million, $1.4 million and $0.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively. Amounts reported also include funds transfer pricing of $9.3 million and $8.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. These amounts are credited to BankMobile for the value provided to the Customers Bank Business Banking segment for the use of excess low/no cost deposits. (3) As of December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019.

CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES PERIOD END LOAN AND LEASE COMPOSITION - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Commercial: Multi-family $ 1,761,301 $ 1,950,300 $ 2,023,571 $ 2,069,077 $ 2,390,204 Mortgage warehouse 3,657,350 3,947,828 2,832,112 2,573,397 2,305,784 Commercial & industrial 2,304,206 2,186,480 2,060,494 2,017,567 1,831,126 Commercial real estate owner occupied 572,338 557,595 544,772 543,945 551,948 Loans receivable, PPP 4,561,365 4,964,105 4,760,427 — — Commercial real estate non-owner occupied 1,213,815 1,233,882 1,262,373 1,252,826 1,222,772 Construction 140,905 122,963 128,834 115,448 117,617 Total commercial loans and leases 14,211,280 14,963,153 13,612,583 8,572,260 8,419,451 Consumer: Residential 323,322 343,775 352,941 364,760 386,089 Manufactured housing 62,243 64,638 66,865 69,240 71,359 Installment 1,235,406 1,233,713 1,257,813 1,315,171 1,174,175 Total consumer loans 1,620,971 1,642,126 1,677,619 1,749,171 1,631,623 Total loans and leases $ 15,832,251 $ 16,605,279 $ 15,290,202 $ 10,321,431 $ 10,051,074

CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES PERIOD END DEPOSIT COMPOSITION - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Demand, non-interest bearing $ 2,356,998 $ 2,327,017 $ 1,879,789 $ 1,435,151 $ 1,343,391 Demand, interest bearing 2,384,691 2,308,627 2,666,209 1,577,034 1,235,292 Total demand deposits 4,741,689 4,635,644 4,545,998 3,012,185 2,578,683 Savings 1,314,817 1,173,641 1,144,788 1,168,121 919,214 Money market 4,601,492 4,057,366 3,404,709 2,833,990 3,482,505 Time deposits 651,931 972,426 1,870,380 1,399,347 1,668,534 Total deposits $ 11,309,929 $ 10,839,077 $ 10,965,875 $ 8,413,643 $ 8,648,936

CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ASSET QUALITY - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands) As of December 31, 2020 As of September 30, 2020 As of December 31, 2019 Total loans Non

accrual

/NPLs Allowance

for credit

losses Total NPLs

to total

loans Total

reserves to

total NPLs Total loans Non

accrual

/NPLs Allowance

for credit

losses Total NPLs

to total

loans Total

reserves to

total NPLs Total loans Non

accrual

/NPLs Allowance

for credit

losses Total NPLs

to total

loans Total

reserves to

total NPLs Loan type Multi-family $ 1,761,301 $ 21,728 $ 12,620 1.23 % 58.08 % $ 1,950,300 $ 11,710 $ 15,026 0.60 % 128.32 % $ 1,907,331 $ 4,117 $ 6,157 0.22 % 149.55 % Commercial & industrial(1) 2,289,441 8,453 12,239 0.37 % 144.79 % 2,220,715 9,633 12,926 0.43 % 134.18 % 1,891,152 4,531 16,010 0.24 % 353.34 % Commercial real estate owner occupied 572,338 3,411 9,512 0.60 % 278.86 % 557,595 3,599 9,552 0.65 % 265.41 % 551,948 1,963 1,781 0.36 % 90.73 % Commercial real estate non-owner occupied 1,196,564 2,356 19,452 0.20 % 825.64 % 1,215,516 2,408 20,200 0.20 % 838.87 % 1,222,772 76 6,243 0.01 % 8214.47 % Construction 140,905 — 5,871 — % — % 122,963 — 6,423 — % — % 117,617 — 1,262 — % — % Total commercial loans and leases receivable 5,960,549 35,948 59,694 0.60 % 166.06 % 6,067,089 27,350 64,127 0.45 % 234.47 % 5,690,820 10,687 31,453 0.19 % 294.31 % Residential 317,170 9,911 3,977 3.12 % 40.13 % 335,452 10,634 4,649 3.17 % 43.72 % 382,634 6,128 3,218 1.60 % 52.51 % Manufactured housing 62,243 2,969 5,189 4.77 % 174.77 % 64,638 2,778 5,625 4.30 % 202.48 % 71,359 1,655 1,178 2.32 % 71.18 % Installment 1,235,406 3,211 75,316 0.26 % 2345.56 % 1,233,713 3,118 81,160 0.25 % 2602.95 % 1,174,175 1,551 20,648 0.13 % 1331.27 % Total consumer loans receivable 1,614,819 16,091 84,482 1.00 % 525.03 % 1,633,803 16,530 91,434 1.01 % 553.14 % 1,628,168 9,334 25,044 0.57 % 268.31 % Loans and leases receivable(1) 7,575,368 52,039 144,176 0.69 % 277.05 % 7,700,892 43,880 155,561 0.57 % 354.51 % 7,318,988 20,021 56,497 0.27 % 282.19 % Loans receivable, PPP 4,561,365 — — — % — % 4,964,105 — — — % — % — — — — % — % Loans receivable, mortgage warehouse, at fair value 3,616,432 — — — % — % 3,913,593 — — 2,245,758 — — Total loans held for sale 79,086 18,469 — 23.35 % — % 26,689 19,691 — 73.78 % — % 486,328 1,325 — 0.27 % — % Total portfolio $ 15,832,251 $ 70,508 $ 144,176 0.45 % 204.48 % $ 16,605,279 $ 63,571 $ 155,561 0.38 % 244.70 % $ 10,051,074 $ 21,346 $ 56,497 0.21 % 264.67 %

(1) Excluding loans receivable, PPP from total loans and leases receivable is a non-GAAP measure. Management believes the use of these non-GAAP measures provides additional clarity when assessing Customers' financial results. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for results determined to be in accordance with U.S. GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other entities. Please refer to the reconciliation schedules that follow this table.

CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NET CHARGE-OFFS/(RECOVERIES) - UNAUDITED (Dollars in thousands) Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Loan type Multi-family $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 534 Commercial & industrial 155 (55 ) (4 ) 43 (224 ) 139 (518 ) Commercial real estate owner occupied 12 44 (2 ) (3 ) (1 ) 51 (117 ) Commercial real estate non-owner occupied (35 ) 8,923 2,801 12,797 — 24,486 — Construction (6 ) (6 ) (113 ) (3 ) (8 ) (128 ) (136 ) Residential 46 (17 ) (26 ) (29 ) 181 (26 ) 270 Installment 8,300 8,410 7,669 5,906 4,414 30,285 7,787 Total net charge-offs (recoveries) from loans held for investment $ 8,472 $ 17,299 $ 10,325 $ 18,711 $ 4,362 $ 54,807 $ 7,820

CUSTOMERS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES - UNAUDITED

Customers believes that the non-GAAP measurements disclosed within this document are useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate our core results of operations and financial condition relative to other financial institutions. These non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in Customers' industry. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude from corresponding GAAP measures the impact of certain elements that we do not believe are representative of our ongoing financial results, which we believe enhance an overall understanding of our performance and increases comparability of our period to period results. Investors should consider our performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing our performance or financial condition. Although non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used in the evaluation of a company, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results of operations or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

The following tables present reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures disclosed within this document. Core Earnings - Customers Bancorp Twelve Months Ended

December 31, Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands except per share data) USD Per

share USD Per

share USD Per

share USD Per

share USD Per

share USD Per

share USD Per

share GAAP net income to common shareholders $ 52,831 $ 1.65 $ 47,085 $ 1.48 $ 19,137 $ 0.61 $ (515 ) $ (0.02 ) $ 23,911 $ 0.75 $ 118,537 $ 3.74 $ 64,868 $ 2.05 Reconciling items (after tax): Severance expense 171 0.01 — — — — — — — — 171 0.01 373 0.01 Loss upon acquisition of interest-only GNMA securities — — — — — — — — — — — — 5,682 0.18 Merger and acquisition related expenses 714 0.02 833 0.03 19 — 40 — 76 — 1,606 0.05 76 — Legal reserves — — 258 0.01 — — 830 0.03 — — 1,088 0.03 1,520 0.05 (Gains) losses on investment securities (1,419 ) (0.04 ) (9,662 ) (0.30 ) (4,543 ) (0.14 ) (1,788 ) (0.06 ) (310 ) (0.01 ) (17,412 ) (0.55 ) (1,912 ) (0.06 ) Derivative credit valuation adjustment (448 ) (0.01 ) (304 ) (0.01 ) 4,527 0.14 2,036 0.06 (429 ) (0.01 ) 5,811 0.18 811 0.03 Risk participation agreement mark-to-market adjustment — — — — (1,080 ) (0.03 ) — — — — (1,080 ) (0.03 ) — — Losses on sale of non-QM residential mortgage loans — — — — — — — — 595 0.02 — — 595 0.02 Unrealized losses on loans held for sale 799 0.03 — — 1,114 0.04 — — — — 1,913 0.06 — — Core earnings $ 52,648 $ 1.65 $ 38,210 $ 1.20 $ 19,174 $ 0.61 $ 603 $ 0.02 $ 23,843 $ 0.75 $ 110,634 $ 3.49 $ 72,013 $ 2.28