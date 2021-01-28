SMMT - UK car production down -29.3% in 2020 as coronavirus slams brakes on sector

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UK car production declined -29.3% in 2020, to 920,928 units, according to the latest figures issued today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). December, output was down -2.3% to 71,403, with some firms affected by border closures and thus component supply issues. This rounded off a dreadful year, the worst since 1984 for UK car makers, with the pandemic chiefly responsible for the decline.[1] Manufacturing operations were severely disrupted throughout 2020, with lockdowns and social distancing measures restricting factory output, Brexit uncertainty continuing until Christmas Eve and depressed market demand in key export destinations.

Production for overseas buyers fell -29.1% in the year, to 749,038 units, while output for the UK also fell in double-digits, down -30.4% to 171,890. Even amid the global pandemic, exports continued to drive UK car manufacturing, however, with more than eight in 10 of all cars made shipped overseas. Reinforcing the importance of avoiding 'no deal' tariffs with Europe, the EU remained the UK's biggest export destination, taking a 53.5% share, despite volumes falling -30.8% to 400,460 units.

Elsewhere, trade with most of the UK's other key export partners declined in line with the tough market conditions resulting from the pandemic. Shipments to the US, Japan and Australia all fell, down -33.7%, -21.6% and -21.8% respectively. Exports to China, however, ended the year up 2.3%, and those to South Korea and Taiwan also rose 3.6% and 16.7% respectively as these nations travelled on different trajectories in dealing with Covid.

Despite the gloom, the UK continued to rollout battery electric (BEV), plug-hybrid (PHEV) and hybrid vehicles (HEV) to buyers at home and around the world. Combined production of these models rose to 18.8% of all cars made in Britain, up from 14.8% a year before, with BEVs increasing to a 4.5% share, up from 3.4%. All told, the UK turned out 172,857 alternatively fuelled vehicles, with 79.6% of these exported, evidence of the country's existing capability in building the vehicles essential to a Net-Zero future.