SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palma Ceia SemiDesign, a fabless semiconductor company specializing in wireless connectivity solutions, today announced the PCS1100, a Wi-Fi 6E 4x4 transceiver. The PCS1100 is the first chip announced as part of Palma Ceia's family of Wi-Fi 6 products which support the growing deployment of Wi-Fi 6 networks, and it will provide essential platform technology for a series of upcoming Wi-Fi 6E chipsets.

The PCS1100 supports up to four spatial streams and can operate in the newly allocated 6 GHz spectrum (5.925–7.125 GHz) for Wi-Fi devices, in addition to the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands. The transceiver supports dual-concurrent operation, allowing simultaneous operation on two frequency bands.

The PC1100 operates as the RF radio part of a wireless system enabling the operation of a Wi-Fi 6 AP-Access Point or STA-Station. It can interface with a host system-level ASSP or ASIC supporting Wi-Fi 6 MAC and baseband digital operation. It is also the ideal companion chip to premium-tier access point architectures.

Designers who integrate the AP or STA Wi-Fi 6 digital modem functionality on their system-level ASIC or ASSP chip can use the PCS1100 as the RF companion chip supporting the radio operation of Wi-Fi 6. This reduces the risk of RF integration and allows use of advanced process nodes with the highest logic gate density.

"As system-level chips grow in functionality to support advanced AI applications that require Wi-Fi connectivity, they must use advanced process nodes to minimize the chip area, and so using an external RF chip reduces the risk of low yield resulting from failure of an integrated RF radio," said Chief Technology Officer Robert Young of Palma Ceia. "The PCS1100 benefits from the experience and expertise of our RF team, and I expect to see those skills reflected in our subsequent products."

Designers who integrate STA modem functionality can use 1x1, 2x2, 3x3 or 4x4 operational configurations, with each additional incremental configuration providing more data throughput. In each configuration, the radio can operate at 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz or 6 GHz, or simultaneously on two frequency bands subject to a maximum of four spatial streams. Customers who integrate the AP Wi-Fi 6 modem functionality on their system-level ASSP or ASIC can use multiple PCS1100 chips to support as many as 12 spatial streams, eight in 5 GHz or 6 GHz, and four in 2.4 GHz (using three PCS1100s) in both the uplink (UL) and downlink (DL) directions.