 

Oshidori International and Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment Join in Bid for the Nagasaki Integrated Resort (IR) License

UNCASVILLE, Conn., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oshidori International Development Godogaisha, a Japanese company established for the purpose of developing an integrated resort in Nagasaki, (Oshidori) and Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, master developer of integrated resorts worldwide (MGE), announce their partnership towards a joint bid for an integrated resort license in Nagasaki, Japan.

Through this partnership, Oshidori and MGE not only aim to collaborate in developing a world-class integrated resort, but also in creating a dynamic community for Nagasaki to become a premium travel destination and a premier residential choice.

"We are proud to partner with MGE on this landmark development opportunity," said Alejandro (Alex) Yemenidjian, President and CEO of Oshidori. "Through our joint bid, we aim to highlight the rich culture and diversity of the Nagasaki area, and look forward to the positive impact this project will have on the entire Kyushu region."

"We are honored to work with Oshidori International and leverage their team's unparalleled experience on this IR license bid in one of the fastest growing markets in the world," said Mario Kontomerkos, MGE's CEO. "Japan offers important development opportunities that will benefit the Kyushu economy. Our growth strategy took into consideration the significant cross marketing opportunity between Project Inspire in Korea and Kyushu, Japan. As operators of ten properties globally including one of the largest integrated resorts in the western hemisphere, we are eager to bring our expertise to this venture."

The upcoming IR project will be developed in Sasebo city, with the Nagasaki Prefecture's bid selection process projected to take place throughout the summer and fall of 2021.

About Oshidori International Development Godogaisha (GK)

Oshidori International Development GK is a Japanese company established for the purpose of developing an integrated resort in Sasebo City of Nagasaki Prefecture. Oshidori is in the business of building, designing and operating IRs. Its parent company is Oshidori International Holdings Inc (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange SEHK:0622). The President and CEO of Oshidori International Development GK is Alejandro (Alex) Yemenidjian, a former President of MGM Resorts and a former CEO of MGM Studios.

