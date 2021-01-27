 

Suncor Energy to release fourth quarter 2020 financial results

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suncor will release its fourth quarter financial results on February 3, 2021 before 8:00 p.m. MT (10:00 p.m. ET).

A webcast to review the fourth quarter will be held on February 4 at 7:30 a.m. MT (9:30 a.m. ET). Representing management will be Mark Little, president and chief executive officer and Alister Cowan, chief financial officer. A question and answer period with analysts will follow brief remarks from management. Trevor Bell, vice president, Investor Relations will host the call.

Please note, telephone lines are limited and reserved for those who intend to ask a question.

To participate in the conference, go to suncor.com/webcasts.

If you are an analyst or media and would like to participate in the Q&A period:

  • if calling from North America: 1-866-219-5885
  • if calling from outside North America: +1-209-905-5918

An archive of the webcast will be available on suncor.com/webcasts.

Suncor Energy is Canada's leading integrated energy company. Suncor's operations include oil sands development and upgrading, offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing under the Petro-Canada brand. A member of Dow Jones Sustainability indexes, FTSE4Good and CDP, Suncor is working to responsibly develop petroleum resources while also growing a renewable energy portfolio. Suncor is listed on the UN Global Compact 100 stock index. Suncor's common shares (symbol: SU) are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

For more information about Suncor, visit our website at suncor.com, follow us on Twitter @Suncor or Living our Purpose.

Investor inquiries:
1-800-558-9071
invest@suncor.com

Media inquiries:
1-833-296-4570
media@suncor.com


