 

Status on accelerated bookbuild offering – Priced at DKK 262 per B share

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA, HONG KONG OR AUSTRALIA, EXCEPT AS PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW, OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IS UNLAWFUL.

Closing of accelerated bookbuild offering (see company announcement no. 6), which is expected to generate gross proceeds of approx. DKK 1.3 billion.

The accelerated book building has been finalised based on Ambu having priced the offering at DKK 262 per B share (corresponding to 4,961,832 shares comprising 4,711,832 new B shares and 250,000 existing treasury B shares).

The placing is expected to be confirmed by investors and completed on 28 January 2021 prior to the opening of the market on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

