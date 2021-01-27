 

Parker Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

CLEVELAND, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 88 cents per share of common stock to shareholders of record as of February 10, 2021.  The dividend is payable March 5, 2021.

This is the company's 283rd consecutive quarterly dividend.  Parker has increased its annual dividends per share paid to shareholders for 64 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 Index.

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies.  For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow.  Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

Contact:
Media –
Aidan Gormley, Director, Global Communications and Branding
216/896-3258
aidan.gormley@parker.com

Financial Analysts –
Robin J. Davenport, Vice President, Corporate Finance
216/896-2265
rjdavenport@parker.com

