 

HMN Financial, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Results and Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 01:00  |  35   |   |   

Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Net income of $3.1 million, up $1.9 million from $1.2 million for fourth quarter of 2019
  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.67, up $0.40 from $0.27 for fourth quarter of 2019
  • Gain on sales of loans of $3.0 million, up $1.9 million from $1.1 million for fourth quarter of 2019
  • Net interest margin of 3.51%, down 25 basis points from 3.76% for fourth quarter of 2019
  • Provision for loan losses of $1.2 million, up $1.0 million from $0.2 million for fourth quarter of 2019

Annual Highlights

  • Net income of $10.3 million, up $2.5 million from $7.8 million for 2019
  • Diluted earnings per share of $2.22, up $0.54 from $1.68 for 2019
  • Gain on sales of loans of $9.5 million, up $6.6 million from $2.9 million for 2019
  • Net interest margin of 3.55%, down 49 basis points from 4.04% for 2019
  • Provision for loan losses of $2.7 million, up $3.9 million from ($1.2) million for 2019
Net Income Summary   Three Months Ended     Year Ended  
    December 31,     December 31,  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)      2020    2019     2020 2019  
Net income $ 3,125 1,236   $ 10,302 7,793  
Diluted earnings per share   0.67 0.27     2.22 1.68  
Return on average assets (annualized)   1.37 % 0.64 %   1.21 % 1.05 %
Return on average equity (annualized)   12.18 % 5.29 %   10.56 % 8.74 %
Book value per share $ 21.65 19.13   $ 21.65 19.13  
                 

ROCHESTER, Minn., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMN Financial, Inc. (HMN or the Company) (Nasdaq:HMNF), the $910 million holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank (the Bank), today reported net income of $3.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $1.9 million compared to net income of $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.  Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $0.67, an increase of $0.40 from the diluted earnings per share of $0.27 for the fourth quarter of 2019.  The increase in net income between the periods was primarily because of a $1.9 million increase in the gain on sales of loans due to the increase in mortgage loan originations and sales between the periods, a $0.8 million increase in net interest income due primarily to an increase in the earning assets between the periods, and a $0.6 million decrease in non-interest expenses primarily related to decreases in compensation and legal expenses.  These increases in net income were partially offset by a $1.0 million increase in the provision for loan losses due primarily to the increase in the qualitative reserves that were established as a result of the stressed economic environment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.  Income tax expense increased $0.6 million as a result of the increase in pre-tax income between the periods.

President’s Statement
“The COVID-19 pandemic and the related social distancing mandates continued to have a significant impact on the Company in the fourth quarter of 2020,” said Bradley Krehbiel, President and Chief Executive Officer of HMN.  “The economic effects of the pandemic resulted in the recording of additional provisions for loan losses in the fourth quarter as we continue to analyze the impact of the pandemic on our borrowers.   The increased provision for loan losses combined with the net interest margin compression we are experiencing, as a result of the historic low interest rate environment, continue to have a negative impact on the Company’s earnings.  Despite these challenges, we are pleased to report the increases in net income for both the quarter and the year, due in large part to the increased mortgage loan origination activity and the related gain on sales of loans.” 

Fourth Quarter Results
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $7.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $0.8 million, or 11.2%, from $6.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.  Interest income was $8.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $0.4 million, or 5.4%, from $7.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.  Interest income increased primarily because of the $142.0 million increase in the average interest-earning assets between the periods.  However, the majority of that increase was offset by a decrease in the average yield earned on interest- earning assets between the periods.  The average yield earned on interest-earning assets was 3.76% for the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 49 basis points from 4.25% for the fourth quarter of 2019.  The decrease in the average yield is primarily related to the decrease in loan yields as a result of the decrease in the average prime rate between the periods.

Interest expense was $0.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of $0.3 million, or 38.9%, from $0.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.  Interest expense decreased despite the $130.1 million increase in the average interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits between the periods primarily because of the decrease in the average interest rate paid on deposits. The average interest rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits was 0.28% for the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 26 basis points from 0.54% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in the interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities was primarily because of the decrease in deposit rates as a result of the decrease in the average federal funds rate between the periods.  Net interest margin (net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets) for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 3.51%, a decrease of 25 basis points, compared to 3.76% for the fourth quarter of 2019.  The decrease in the net interest margin is primarily related to the decrease in the average yield earned on interest-earning assets as a result of the prime rate decreases that occurred between the periods.

A summary of the Company’s net interest margin for the three month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 is as follows:

    For the three month period ended  
    December 31, 2020     December 31, 2019  
(Dollars in thousands)   Average
Outstanding
Balance 		  Interest
Earned/
Paid 		  Yield/
Rate 		    Average
Outstanding
Balance 		  Interest
Earned/
Paid 		  Yield/
Rate 		 
Interest-earning assets:                            
        Securities available for sale $ 128,269   486   1.51 % $ 91,940   449   1.94 %
        Loans held for sale   8,334   59   2.84     4,567   43   3.76  
        Single family loans, net   139,836   1,350   3.84     120,117   1,248   4.12  
        Commercial loans, net   457,654   5,676   4.93     394,667   5,003   5.03  
        Consumer loans, net   57,311   683   4.74     70,302   896   5.06  
        Other   84,014   29   0.14     51,838   222   1.70  
Total interest-earning assets $ 875,418   8,283   3.76   $ 733,431   7,861   4.25  
                             
Interest-bearing liabilities:                            
        Checking accounts $ 145,626   49   0.13   $ 98,280   30   0.12  
        Savings accounts   97,444   17   0.07     79,550   15   0.07  
        Money market accounts   220,404   156   0.28     186,557   294   0.63  
        Certificates   105,121   336   1.27     126,479   575   1.80  
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 568,595           $ 490,866          
         Non-interest checking   226,786             174,100          
         Other non-interest bearing deposits   1,856             2,137          
Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest
   bearing deposits 		 
$ 		797,237   558   0.28    
$ 		667,103   914   0.54  
Net interest income       7,725             6,947      
Net interest rate spread           3.48 %           3.71 %
Net interest margin           3.51 %           3.76 %
                             

Provision for Loan Losses
The provision for loan losses was $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $1.0 million from the $0.2 million provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2019. The provision for loan losses increased between the periods primarily because of the changes in the economic environment related to the disruption in business activity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The amount of the increase in the allowance for loan losses related to the economic environment is based, in part, on the amount of loans to borrowers in the hospitality, restaurant and entertainment industries that continue to be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.  The Bank had no loans to borrowers who had their loan payments deferred at December 31, 2020, compared to $82.0 million at September 30, 2020, and $119.1 million of loans to borrowers who had their payments deferred at June 30, 2020.  

All of the borrowers whose loan deferral period ended during the fourth quarter of 2020 have resumed making their normal payments except for the $34.6 million of loans that were granted loan accommodations in accordance with Section 4013 of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.  The accommodations granted included $29.2 million of loans that are required to make interest only payments for up to one year and $5.4 million of loans that had their loan amortization period increased.  Of the loans removed from the deferred list during the period, $8.1 million were downgraded, of which $2.3 million were classified but still accruing at December 31, 2020.  The commercial credit area continues to communicate regularly with the borrowers that have been granted loan accommodations and monitors their activity closely.  This information is used to analyze the performance of these loans and to anticipate any potential issues that these loans may develop so that risk ratings may be appropriately adjusted in a timely manner.  It is anticipated that some of the remaining borrowers that have been granted accommodations will be in a position to resume making their regular loan payments at the end of the initial accommodation period.  Other borrowers, particularly in the hospitality and restaurant industries, may need additional accommodations when their initial accommodation period ends as their operations may need more time to recover from the impacts of the pandemic.
     
The allowance for loan losses is made up of general reserves on the entire loan portfolio and specific reserves on impaired loans.  The general reserve amount includes quantitative reserves based on our past loan loss history and qualitative reserves for other items determined to have a potential impact on future loan losses. The general reserves increased during the quarter as a result of an increase in the qualitative allowance for loan losses because of the current economic environment related to the disruption in business activity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.  It also increased due to an increase in the risk rating downgrades on certain commercial real estate loans between the periods.  Total non-performing assets were $3.3 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of $0.3 million, or 12.4%, from $3.0 million at September 30, 2020.  Non-performing loans increased $0.1 million and foreclosed and repossessed assets increased $0.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2020.  

A reconciliation of the Company’s allowance for loan losses for the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 is summarized as follows:

         
(Dollars in thousands)                             2020     2019  
Balance at September 30, $ 9,532   $ 8,195  
Provision   1,151     236  
Charge offs:        
  Consumer   (10 )   (14 )
  Commercial business   0     (10 )
Recoveries   26     157  
Balance at December 31, $ 10,699   $ 8,564  
         
Allocated to:        
General allowance $ 10,461   $ 7,839  
Specific allowance   238     725  
  $ 10,699   $ 8,564  
         

The following table summarizes the amounts and categories of non-performing assets in the Bank’s portfolio and loan delinquency information as of the end of the two most recently completed quarters and December 31, 2019.

                                                                  December 31,     September 30,     December 31,  
(Dollars in thousands)                 2020     2020     2019  
Non‑Performing Loans:                  
  Single family $ 502   $ 352   $ 617  
  Commercial real estate   1,484     1,537     184  
  Consumer   689     641     659  
  Commercial business   9     11     621  
  Total   2,684     2,541     2,081  
                   
Foreclosed and Repossessed Assets:                  
   Single family   0     0     166  
   Commercial real estate   636     414     414  
Total non‑performing assets $ 3,320   $ 2,955   $ 2,661  
Total as a percentage of total assets   0.37 %   0.33 %   0.34 %
Total non‑performing loans $ 2,684   $ 2,541   $ 2,081  
Total as a percentage of total loans receivable, net   0.42 %   0.38 %   0.35 %
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans   398.72 %   375.19 %   411.45 %
                   
Delinquency Data:                  
Delinquencies (1)                  
   30+ days $ 995   $ 995   $ 1,167  
   90+ days   0     0     0  
Delinquencies as a percentage of                  
 loan portfolio (1)                  
   30+ days   0.15 %   0.14 %   0.19 %
   90+ days   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %
                   
(1) Excludes non-accrual loans.                  

Non-Interest Income and Expense
Non-interest income was $4.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $2.0 million, or 78.6%, from $2.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.  Gain on sales of loans increased $1.9 million between the periods primarily because of an increase in single family loan originations and sales.  Other non-interest income increased $0.1 million due primarily to an increase in the fees earned on the sale of uninsured investment products between the periods. Loan servicing fees increased $0.1 million between the periods due to an increase in the aggregate balances of single family mortgage loans that were being serviced for others.  These increases in the non-interest income were partially offset by a decrease of $0.1 million in fees and service charges earned between the periods due primarily to a decrease in the overdraft fees collected.        

Non-interest expense was $6.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of $0.6 million, or 8.2%, from $7.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.  Professional services expense decreased $0.3 million between the periods primarily because of a decrease in legal expenses relating to an ongoing bankruptcy litigation claim.  Compensation and benefits expense decreased $0.3 million because of an increase in the direct loan origination compensation costs that were deferred as a result of the increased mortgage loan production between the periods.  Occupancy and equipment expense decreased $0.1 million between the periods due to a decrease in building expenses as a result of having more staff working remotely in the fourth quarter of 2020.  Other non-interest expense decreased slightly due primarily to a decrease in advertising expense between the periods.  These decreases in non-interest expense were partially offset by a slight increase in data processing expenses between the periods due to an increase in internet and mobile banking costs. 
 
Income tax expense was $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $0.6 million from $0.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.  The increase in income tax expense between the periods is primarily the result of an increase in pre-tax income.  

Return on Assets and Equity
Return on average assets (annualized) for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 1.37%, compared to 0.64% for the fourth quarter of 2019.  Return on average equity (annualized) was 12.18% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 5.29% for the same period of 2019.  Book value per share at December 31, 2020 was $21.65, compared to $19.13 at December 31, 2019.

Annual Results
Net Income
Net income was $10.3 million for 2020, an increase of $2.5 million, or 32.2%, compared to net income of $7.8 million for 2019.  Diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $2.22, an increase of $0.54 per share compared to diluted earnings per share of $1.68 for the year ended December 31, 2019. The increase in net income between the periods was primarily because of a $6.6 million increase in the gain on sales of loans due to the increase in mortgage loan originations and sales between the periods, a $0.5 million increase in net interest income due primarily to an increase in the earning assets between the periods, and a $0.1 million decrease in non-interest expenses primarily related to decreases in legal expenses.  These increases in net income were partially offset by a $3.9 million increase in the provision for loan losses due primarily to the increase in qualitative reserves that were established as a result of the stressed economic environment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.  Income tax expense increased $0.7 million as a result of the increase in pre-tax income between the periods

Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $29.1 million for 2020, an increase of $0.5 million, or 2.0%, from $28.6 million for 2019.  Interest income was $32.0 million for 2020, an increase of $0.1 million, or 0.2%, from $31.9 million for 2019.  Interest income increased primarily because of the $112.8 million increase in the average interest-earning assets between the periods.  However, the majority of that increase was offset by a decrease in the average yield earned on interest earning assets.  The average yield earned on interest-earning assets was 3.90% for 2020, a decrease of 61 basis points from 4.51% for 2019.  The decrease in the average yield is primarily related to the decrease in loan yields as a result of the decrease in the average prime rate between the periods.

Interest expense was $2.9 million for 2020, a decrease of $0.4 million, or 14.6%, from $3.3 million for 2019.  Interest expense decreased despite the $105.9 million increase in the average interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits between the periods primarily because of the decrease in the average interest rate paid on deposits. The average interest rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits was 0.38% for 2020, a decrease of 14 basis points from 0.52% for 2019. The decrease in the interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities was primarily because of the decrease in deposit rates as a result of the decrease in the average federal funds rate between the periods.  Net interest margin (net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets) for 2020 was 3.55%, a decrease of 49 basis points, compared to 4.04% for 2019.  The decrease in the net interest margin is primarily related to the decrease in the average yield earned on interest-earning assets as a result of the prime rate decreases that occurred between the periods.

A summary of the Company’s net interest margin for 2020 and 2019 is as follows:

    For the twelve month period ended  
    December 31, 2020     December 31, 2019  
(Dollars in thousands)   Average
Outstanding
Balance 		  Interest
Earned/
Paid 		  Yield/
Rate 		    Average
Outstanding
Balance 		  Interest
Earned/
Paid 		  Yield/
Rate 		 
Interest-earning assets:                            
         Securities available for sale $ 107,771   1,857   1.72 % $ 82,383   1,500   1.82 %
        Loans held for sale   7,292   215   2.95     2,959   125   4.22  
        Single family loans, net   132,803   5,257   3.96     116,411   4,992   4.29  
        Commercial loans, net   449,364   21,457   4.77     400,503   20,969   5.24  
        Consumer loans, net   62,745   2,995   4.77     72,607   3,701   5.10  
        Other   59,321   178   0.30     31,679   603   1.90  
Total interest-earning assets $ 819,296   31,959   3.90   $ 706,542   31,890   4.51  
                             
Interest-bearing liabilities:                            
        Checking accounts $ 122,781   151   0.12   $ 96,387   103   0.11  
        Savings accounts   90,064   65   0.07     79,587   63   0.08  
        Money market accounts   209,522   840   0.40     177,587   1,171   0.66  
        Certificates   115,079   1,795   1.56     121,914   1,995   1.64  
        Advances and other borrowings   0   0   0.00     287   7   2.54  
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 537,446           $ 475,762          
         Non-interest checking   207,456             163,420          
         Other non-interest bearing deposits   2,251             2,057          
Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest
   bearing deposits 		$ 747,153   2,851   0.38   $ 641,239   3,339   0.52  
Net interest income       29,108             28,551      
Net interest rate spread           3.52 %           3.99 %
Net interest margin           3.55 %           4.04 %
                             

Provision for Loan Losses
The provision for loan losses was $2.7 million for 2020, an increase of $3.9 million from the ($1.2) million provision for loan losses for 2019. The provision for loan losses increased between the periods primarily because of the changes in the economic environment related to the disruption in business activity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and also because of a reduction in the recoveries received on previously charged off loans.  The amount of the increase in the allowance for loan losses related to the economic environment is based, in part, on the amount of loans to borrowers in the hospitality, restaurant and entertainment industries that continue to be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.  The Bank had no loans to borrowers who had their loan payments deferred at December 31, 2020, compared to $82.0 million at September 30, 2020, and $119.1 million of loans to borrowers who had their payments deferred at June 30, 2020. 
 
All of the borrowers whose loan deferral period ended during 2020 have resumed making their normal payments except for the $34.6 million of loans that were granted loan accommodations in accordance with Section 4013 of the CARES Act. The accommodations granted included $29.2 million of loans that are required to make interest only payments for periods up to one year and $5.4 million of loans that had their loan amortization period increased.  Of the loans removed from the deferred list during the period, $8.1 million were downgraded, of which $2.3 million were classified but still accruing at December 31, 2020.  The commercial credit area continues to communicate regularly with the borrowers that have been granted loan accommodations and monitors their activity closely.  This information is used to analyze the performance of these loans and to anticipate any potential issues that these loans may develop so that risk ratings may be appropriately adjusted in a timely manner.  It is anticipated that some of the remaining borrowers that have been granted accommodations will be in a position to resume making their regular loan payments at the end of the initial accommodation period.  Other borrowers, particularly in the hospitality and restaurant industries, may need additional accommodations when their initial accommodation period ends as their operations may need more time to recover from the impacts of the pandemic. 
    
The allowance for loan losses is made up of general reserves on the entire loan portfolio and specific reserves on impaired loans.  The general reserve amount includes quantitative reserves based on our past loan loss history and qualitative reserves for other items determined to have a potential impact on future loan losses. The general reserves increased during 2020 as a result of an increase in the qualitative allowance for loan losses because of the current economic environment related to the disruption in business activity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.  It also increased due to an increase in the risk rating downgrades on certain commercial real estate loans between the periods.  Total non-performing assets were $3.3 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of $0.6 million, or 24.7%, from $2.7 million at December 31, 2019.  Non-performing loans increased $0.6 million and foreclosed and repossessed assets remained the same during 2020.  

A reconciliation of the allowance for loan losses for 2020 and 2019 is summarized as follows:

         
(Dollars in thousands)                             2020     2019  
Balance beginning of period $ 8,564   $ 8,686  
Provision   2,699     (1,216 )
Charge offs:        
  Single family       0     (1 )
  Commercial real estate   (730 )   0  
  Consumer   (84 )   (107 )
  Commercial business   (8 )   (880 )
Recoveries   258     2,082  
Balance at December 31, $ 10,699   $ 8,564  
         

Non-Interest Income and Expense
Non-interest income was $15.0 million for 2020, an increase of $6.5 million, or 76.9%, from $8.5 million for 2019.  Gain on sales of loans increased $6.6 million between the periods primarily because of an increase in single family loan originations and sales.  Other non-interest income increased $0.1 million due primarily to an increase in the fees earned on the sale of uninsured investment products between the periods. Loan servicing fees increased $0.1 million between the periods due to an increase in the aggregate balances of single family mortgage loans that were being serviced for others.  These increases in the non-interest income were partially offset by a decrease of $0.2 million in fees and service charges earned between the periods due primarily to a decrease in the overdraft fees collected.      

Non-interest expense was $27.0 million for 2020, a decrease of $0.1 million, or 0.4%, from $27.1 million for 2019.  Professional services expense decreased $0.2 million between the periods primarily because of a decrease in legal expenses relating to an ongoing bankruptcy litigation claim.  Compensation and benefits expense decreased slightly because of an increase in the direct loan origination compensation costs that were deferred as a result of the increased mortgage loan production between the periods.  Occupancy and equipment expense decreased slightly between the periods due to a decrease in building expenses as a result of having more staff working remotely in 2020.  These decreases in non-interest expense were partially offset by a $0.1 million increase in data processing expenses between the periods due to an increase in internet and mobile banking costs.   Other non-interest expense increased slightly due primarily to an increase in mortgage servicing expenses between the periods.  Income tax expense was $4.1 million for 2020, an increase of $0.8 million from $3.3 million for 2019.  The increase in income tax expense between the periods is primarily the result of an increase in pre-tax income.  

Paycheck Protection Program
The Bank actively participated in helping businesses that were negatively impacted by COVID-19 that applied for forgivable loans under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) as part of the CARES Act.  The CARES Act, which was signed into law on March 27, 2020, allocated $349 billion in funding to help small businesses that were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.  The Bank had the following PPP loan activity during 2020:

Dollars in thousands   Number of
Loans 		  Amount   Net Deferred Fees
Originated   413   $ 53,153   $ 1,837  
Forgiven   (130 )   (19,167 )                 -  
Non-forgiven portion repaid   -     (317 )                 -  
Net deferred fees recognized   -                    -     (1,097 )
Balance, December 31, 2020   283   $ 33,669   $ 740  
             

The Bank continues to submit applications for forgiveness on the PPP loans that were still outstanding at December 31, 2020 and it is anticipated that the majority of these loans will be forgiven by the Small Business Administration (SBA).  The remaining net deferred fees will be recognized into income over the remaining lives of the loans.

The Emergency Coronavirus Relief Act of 2020, which was signed into law on December 27, 2020, allocated $284 billion to the SBA to fund a second round of the PPP and extended the application period for the program to March 31, 2021. The Bank is actively participating in the second round of the program and began submitting applications for borrowers on January 15, 2021 when the application window officially opened for financial institutions with under $1 billion in assets.  The program was adjusted for the second round to allow applications from both first time borrowers and those that obtained loans during the first round of the program.  The revised program, among other things, requires that borrowers demonstrate or certify that they experienced a 25% or greater reduction in gross receipts from a quarter in 2020 compared to the same quarter in 2019 and certify that current economic uncertainty makes the loan request necessary to support their ongoing operations.  For various reasons, including the increased requirements to qualify for a second loan, it is anticipated that the Bank will originate fewer loans in the second round of the program.         

Return on Assets and Equity
Return on average assets (annualized) for 2020 was 1.21%, compared to 1.05% for 2019.  Return on average equity (annualized) was 10.56% for 2020, compared to 8.74% for 2019.  Book value per share at December 31, 2020 was $21.65, compared to $19.13 at December 31, 2019.   

Annual Meeting
HMN announced that its 2021 annual meeting of shareholders will be held virtually on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. CDT.

General Information
HMN Financial, Inc. and the Bank are headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota. Home Federal Savings Bank operates twelve full service offices in Minnesota located in Albert Lea, Austin, Eagan, Kasson, La Crescent, Owatonna, Rochester (4), Spring Valley and Winona, one full service office in Marshalltown, Iowa, and one full service office in Pewaukee, Wisconsin. The Bank also operates a loan origination office located in Sartell, Minnesota.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are often identified by such forward-looking terminology as “expect,” “intend,” “look,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “project,” “continue,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” and “trend,”  or similar statements or variations of such terms and include, but are not limited to, those relating to maintaining credit quality, maintaining net interest margins; the adequacy and amount of available liquidity and capital resources to the Bank; the Company’s liquidity and capital requirements;  the anticipated impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate the same on the general economy, our clients, and the allowance for loan losses; the anticipated benefits that will be realized by our clients from government assistance programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic; the amount of anticipated loans to be originated under the second round of the PPP, the amount of the Bank’s non-performing assets in future periods and the appropriateness of the allowances therefor; the payment of dividends or repurchases of stock by HMN; the amount of deposits that will be withdrawn from checking and money market accounts and how the withdrawn deposits will be replaced; the projected changes in net interest income based on rate shocks; the range that interest rates may fluctuate over the next twelve months; the net market risk of interest rate shocks; the future outlook for the issuer of the trust preferred securities held by the Bank; the anticipated results of litigation and our assessment of the impact on our financial statements; the ability of the Bank to pay dividends to HMN; the ability to remain well capitalized;  the impact of new accounting pronouncements; and compliance by the Bank with regulatory standards generally (including the Bank’s status as “well-capitalized”) and other supervisory directives or requirements to which the Company or the Bank are or may become expressly subject.

A number of factors, many of which may be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate the same, could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s assumptions and expectations. These include but are not limited to the adequacy and marketability of real estate and other collateral securing loans to borrowers; federal and state regulation and enforcement; possible legislative and regulatory changes, including changes to regulatory capital rules; the ability of the Bank to comply with other applicable regulatory capital requirements; enforcement activity of the OCC and FRB in the event of our non-compliance with any applicable regulatory standard or requirement; adverse economic, business and competitive developments such as continued shrinking interest margins, reduced collateral values, deposit outflows, changes in credit or other risks posed by the Company’s loan and investment portfolios; changes in costs associated with traditional and alternate funding sources, including changes in collateral advance rates and policies of the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) and the Federal Reserve Bank; technological, computer-related or operational difficulties including those from any third party cyberattack; results of litigation; reduced demand for financial services and loan products; changes in accounting policies and guidelines, or monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government or tax laws; domestic and international economic developments; the Company’s access to and adverse changes in securities markets; the market for credit related assets; the future operating results, financial condition, cash flow requirements and capital spending priorities of the Company and the Bank; the availability of internal and, as required, external sources of funding; our ability to attract and retain employees; or other significant uncertainties. Additional factors that may cause actual results to differ from the Company’s assumptions and expectations include those set forth in the Company’s most recent filing on Form 10-K  and 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualified by, and should be considered in conjunction with, such cautionary statements. For additional discussion of the risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company, see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Part II, Item 1A of its subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

All statements in this press release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

(Three pages of selected consolidated financial information are included with this release.)

 HMN FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
           
    December 31,   December 31,  
(Dollars in thousands)   2020    2019   
    (unaudited)      
Assets          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 86,269     44,399    
Securities available for sale:          
   Mortgage-backed and related securities          
    (amortized cost $99,821 and $54,777)   101,464     54,851    
   Other marketable securities          
     (amortized cost $46,491 and $52,751)   46,626     52,741    
    148,090     107,592    
           
Loans held for sale   6,186     3,606    
Loans receivable, net   642,630     596,392    
Accrued interest receivable   3,102     2,251    
Mortgage servicing rights, net   3,043     2,172    
Premises and equipment, net   10,133     10,515    
Goodwill   802     802    
Core deposit intangible   57     156    
Prepaid expenses and other assets   7,241     8,052    
Deferred tax asset, net   2,027     1,702    
    Total assets $ 909,580     777,639    
           
           
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity          
Deposits $ 795,204     673,870    
Accrued interest payable   140     420    
Customer escrows   1,998     2,413    
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   8,986     8,288    
    Total liabilities   806,328     684,991    
Commitments and contingencies          
Stockholders’ equity:          
    Serial-preferred stock: ($.01 par value)          
     authorized 500,000 shares; issued 0   0     0    
    Common stock ($.01 par value):          
     authorized 16,000,000 shares; issued 9,128,662   91     91    
Additional paid-in capital   40,480     40,365    
Retained earnings, subject to certain restrictions   117,849     107,547    
Accumulated other comprehensive income   1,282     46    
Unearned employee stock ownership plan shares   (1,450 )   (1,643 )  
Treasury stock, at cost 4,359,552 and 4,284,840 shares   (55,000 )   (53,758 )  
    Total stockholders’ equity   103,252     92,648    
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 909,580     777,639    
           


HMN FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
     
       Three Months Ended   Year Ended    
      December 31,      December 31,    
﻿(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
   2020   2019   2020   2019
     (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)    
Interest income:                
     Loans receivable $           7,768   7,190   29,924   29,787
     Securities available for sale:                
         Mortgage-backed and related   330   197   1,155   343
         Other marketable   156   252   702   1,157
     Other   29   222   178   603
         Total interest income   8,283   7,861   31,959   31,890
                 
Interest expense:                
     Deposits   558   914   2,851   3,332
     Advances and other borrowings   0   0   0   7
        Total interest expense   558   914   2,851   3,339
        Net interest income   7,725   6,947   29,108   28,551
Provision for loan losses   1,151   236   2,699   (1,216)
        Net interest income after provision for loan losses   6,574   6,711   26,409   29,767
                 
Non-interest income:                
     Fees and service charges   741   795   2,877   3,100
     Loan servicing fees   380   321   1,356   1,278
     Gain on sales of loans   3,028   1,106   9,531   2,941
     Other   344   294   1,190   1,136
        Total non-interest income   4,493   2,516   14,954   8,455
                 
Non-interest expense:                
     Compensation and benefits   3,884   4,163   15,646   15,659
     Occupancy and equipment   1,094   1,158   4,429   4,442
     Data processing   351   338   1,314   1,263
     Professional services   230   492   1,405   1,573
     Other   1,184   1,193   4,199   4,168
        Total non-interest expense   6,743   7,344   26,993   27,105
        Income before income tax expense   4,324   1,883   14,370   11,117
Income tax expense   1,199   647   4,068   3,324
        Net income    3,125   1,236   10,302   7,793
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   (61)   67   1,236   1,142
Comprehensive income available to common                               
   shareholders 		$  3,064    1,303    11,538    8,935
Basic earnings per share $ 0.68   0.27   2.23   1.69
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.67   0.27   2.22   1.68
                 


HMN FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)   
            Three Months Ended      Year Ended  
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA:          December 31,       December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)         2020  2019        2020  2019 
I.   OPERATING DATA:                
      Interest income  $ 8,283   7,861   31,959   31,890  
      Interest expense    558   914   2,851   3,339  
      Net interest income    7,725   6,947   29,108   28,551  
                   
II.   AVERAGE BALANCES:                  
       Assets (1)    910,086   768,860   854,166   738,908  
       Loans receivable, net    654,801   585,086   644,912   589,520  
       Mortgage-backed and related securities (1)    128,269   91,940   107,771   82,383  
       Interest-earning assets (1)    875,418   733,431   819,296   706,542  
       Interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing                  
          deposits  797,237   667,103   747,153   641,239
       Equity (1)    102,064   92,631   97,599   89,122  
                   
III.  PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (1)                  
       Return on average assets (annualized)    1.37 % 0.64 % 1.21 % 1.05 %
       Interest rate spread information:                  
          Average during period    3.48   3.71   3.52   3.99  
          End of period    3.48   3.66   3.48   3.66  
       Net interest margin    3.51   3.76   3.55   4.04  
       Ratio of operating expense to average                  
         total assets (annualized)    2.95   3.79   3.16   3.67  
       Return on average common equity (annualized)    12.18   5.29   10.56   8.74  
       Efficiency    55.20   77.61   61.26   73.25  


    December 31,   December 31,  
     		 
    2020   2019        
IV. EMPLOYEE DATA:           
       Number of full time equivalent employees                   172   181    
              
V.  ASSET QUALITY:             
       Total non-performing assets $ 3,320   2,661       
       Non-performing assets to total assets   0.37 % 0.34 %    
       Non-performing loans to total loans               
           receivable, net   0.42 % 0.35 %    
       Allowance for loan losses $ 10,699   8,564       
       Allowance for loan losses to total assets   1.18 % 1.10 %    
       Allowance for loan losses to total loans
          receivable, net 		  1.66  
% 		1.44 %    
       Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans   398.72 % 411.45 %
   
                    
VI.   BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE:               
       Book value per common share $ 21.65   19.13       
                
      Year Ended     Year Ended            
      Dec 31, 2020            Dec 31, 2019            
VII.  CAPITAL RATIOS:                    
       Stockholders’ equity to total assets, at end of period   11.35 % 11.91 %          
       Average stockholders’ equity to average assets (1)   11.43   12.06            
       Ratio of average interest-earning assets to                    
         average interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest
         bearing deposits (1) 		   109.66    110.18            
       Home Federal Savings Bank regulatory capital ratios:                    
         Common equity tier 1 capital ratio   13.62   13.21            
         Tier 1 capital leverage ratio   9.85   10.89            
         Tier 1 capital ratio   13.62   13.21            
         Risk-based capital   14.87   14.46            
                     
                     
(1)  Average balances were calculated based upon amortized cost without the market value impact of ASC 320.

CONTACT:  
Bradley Krehbiel
Chief Executive Officer, President
HMN Financial, Inc. (507) 252-7169


HMN Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HMN Financial, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Results and Annual Meeting Fourth Quarter Highlights Net income of $3.1 million, up $1.9 million from $1.2 million for fourth quarter of 2019Diluted earnings per share of $0.67, up $0.40 from $0.27 for fourth quarter of 2019Gain on sales of loans of $3.0 million, up $1.9 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
3D Systems Announces Breakthrough in Bioprinting Technology and Expansion of Regenerative Medicine ...
POET Technologies Announces Upsize to Private Placement
Juva Life Advances Intellectual Property Protection Program and Advises on DTC Eligibility
Acasti Pharma Provides Update on Recent Financing Activities
Australian superannuation fund HESTA boosts front office with SimCorp Dimension as a Service
Generation Mining Announces Completion of Pilot Plant and Feasibility Study Update
InPost S.A. Stabilisation Notice
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board