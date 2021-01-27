 

WSP Continues to Expand in High Growth US Data Centre and Healthcare Markets

MONTREAL, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) (“WSP” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has acquired kW Mission Critical Engineering (“kW MCE”), a leading 175-employee engineering firm based in Troy, New York serving the data center market. WSP is also pleased to announce the acquisition of tk1sc, a 240-employee mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineering firm based in Irvine, California. Both transactions will further consolidate WSP’s Property and Buildings business in the complex data center, healthcare, and science and technology markets in the United States.

“Welcoming kW Mission Critical Engineering and tk1sc into the WSP family further expands our building sector capabilities in the high growth data center, healthcare and science + technology markets in the United States while also significantly increasing our presence on the West Coast and providing us a platform to expand our data center capabilities in Europe and Asia,” commented Alexandre L’Heureux, WSP’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “In line with our 2019-2021 Global Strategic Plan, these acquisitions solidify our already strong presence in these complex markets, which will now represent in excess of 65% of our Property and Buildings practice in the United States.”

The acquisitions reflect WSP’s focus on growing markets that will continue to have a profound impact on our society globally. Demands for healthcare, science + technology, and data center facilities have been on an upward trajectory for many years. The positive outlook for the data center market has been accelerated as a result of the pandemic, with business closures and stay-at-home orders around the world fueling an increase in streaming services, digital communication and workplace coordination technologies, among others.

“We have been committed to growing these complex markets for several years, resulting in our position as the largest engineering firm in the United States serving healthcare clients and the second largest in laboratory facilities,” said Lou Cornell, President and CEO of WSP USA. “Adding tk1sc solidifies our leadership in both of these markets, while adding kW Mission Critical Engineering will place us in the top five engineering firms serving data center clients.”

