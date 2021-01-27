 

Doré Copper Announces up to C$10 Million Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
Not for distribution to United States news wire services or for dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doré Copper Mining Corp. (the "Corporation" or "Doré Copper") (TSX-V:DCMC; OTCQB:DRCMF; FRA:DCM) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Cormark Securities Inc., as lead agent, on behalf of itself and a syndicate including Paradigm Capital Inc. (collectively, the "Agents"), in connection with a "best efforts" private placement (the "Offering") of up to 11,110,000 common shares of the Corporation that will qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Flow-Through Shares") at a price of C$0.90 per Flow-Through Share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$9,990,000.

The Corporation has also granted the Agents an option, exercisable in whole or in part at any time up to 48 hours prior to closing of the Offering, which will allow the Agents to sell up to an additional 10% of the Flow-Through Shares on the same terms.

The Corporation is pleased to announce that the Agents have advised the Corporation that a number of well-known, strategic mining industry participants may be involved in the Offering.

Ernest Mast, President and CEO of Doré Copper, stated: "Following the successful 2020 drilling campaigns at Corner Bay, Cedar Bay and Joe Mann that are supporting our hub-and-spoke model, this flow-through private placement of approximately C$10 million with our current working capital of approximately C$6 million will provide the Corporation with significant resources to further advance our core projects. The Corporation will start a detailed evaluation of dewatering both the Joe Mann and Cedar Bay former mines which will permit underground access for continued exploration. The funds will also be used to commence blue-sky exploration on other promising targets, including the Lac Doré, Copper Rand North, Devlin Extension, Gwillim, and Portage Island, all in the Chibougamau mining camp. In this strong gold and copper market environment, we plan to deliver a strong PEA in H2 2021 that will lead to more advanced technical and economic studies.”

