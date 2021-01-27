AGTC Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants

GAINESVILLE, Fla., and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that it is offering to sell shares of its common stock and pre-funded warrants, together with accompanying warrants to purchase shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. All of the securities in the proposed offering are being sold by AGTC. The offering is subject to market conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

AGTC intends to use the net proceeds from this offering, together with other available funds, to fund its ongoing Skyline and Vista clinical trials in its X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) program and its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trials in its Achromatopsia (ACHM) program, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

A registration statement relating to the shares of common stock, the pre-funded warrants and accompanying warrants being offered has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering has also been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained from Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by telephone at (415) 364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 500 West 33rd Street, New York, NY 10001, by telephone at (800) 326-5897 or by email at cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com; or MTS Securities, LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 623 Fifth Avenue, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (212) 887-2100 or by email at syndicate@mtspartners.com. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.