 

Resverlogix Reschedules Update Webcast and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.01.2021, 23:36  |  11   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resverlogix Corp. (“Resverlogix”, or the "Company") (TSX:RVX) announces that it has postponed the webcast and conference call, previously scheduled for January 28th, 2021, by one week to February 4th, 2021 at 10:00 am MT. This will allow the Company to provide the most up-to-date and accurate information regarding the BETonMACE2 trial design and launch, COVID-19 research and clinical plan and update on financing.

For those wishing to join the February 4th event, it is highly recommended to access the webcast over the Internet using the following LINK.

If dialing in by phone, dial 1-800-319-4610 (within Canada / USA) or +1-403-351-0324 (International Toll). Callers should dial-in at least 10 min prior to the scheduled start time.

About Resverlogix

Resverlogix is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a first-in-class, small molecule that is a selective BET (bromodomain and extra-terminal) inhibitor. Apabetalone is the first therapy of its kind to have been granted US FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation – for a major cardiovascular indication – to help facilitate a time-efficient drug development program including planned clinical trials and plans for expediting the manufacturing development strategy.

BET inhibition is an epigenetic mechanism that can regulate disease-causing genes. Apabetalone is a BET inhibitor selective for the second bromodomain (BD2) within the BET proteins. This selective inhibition of apabetalone on BD2 produces a specific set of biological effects with potentially important benefits for patients with high-risk cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease treated with hemodialysis, neurodegenerative disease, Fabry disease, peripheral artery disease and other orphan diseases, while maintaining a well described safety profile.

Resverlogix common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:RVX).

Follow us on:

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations
Email: ir@resverlogix.com
Phone: 403-254-9252
Or visit our website: www.resverlogix.com

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. In particular, this news release includes forward looking information related to the anticipated completion of a private placement, BETonMACE2, a COVID-19 trial, and the potential role of apabetalone in the treatment of patients with high-risk cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease treated with hemodialysis, neurodegenerative disease, Fabry disease, peripheral artery disease, other orphan diseases and COVID-19. Our actual results, events or developments could be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We can give no assurance that any of the events or expectations will occur or be realized. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions and risk factors including those discussed in our Annual Information Form and most recent MD&A which are incorporated herein by reference and are available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Resverlogix Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Resverlogix Reschedules Update Webcast and Conference Call CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Resverlogix Corp. (“Resverlogix”, or the "Company") (TSX:RVX) announces that it has postponed the webcast and conference call, previously scheduled for January 28th, 2021, by one week to February …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
3D Systems Announces Breakthrough in Bioprinting Technology and Expansion of Regenerative Medicine ...
POET Technologies Announces Upsize to Private Placement
Juva Life Advances Intellectual Property Protection Program and Advises on DTC Eligibility
Acasti Pharma Provides Update on Recent Financing Activities
Australian superannuation fund HESTA boosts front office with SimCorp Dimension as a Service
Generation Mining Announces Completion of Pilot Plant and Feasibility Study Update
InPost S.A. Stabilisation Notice
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.01.21
Resverlogix Announces Update Webcast and Conference Call
12.01.21
Apabetalone’s Positive Effect on Hospitalized Patients Involving Heart Failure