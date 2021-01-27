VAALCO Enters Into Crude Oil Derivative Contracts

HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY; LSE: EGY) (“VAALCO” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into crude oil commodity swap agreements for a total of 709,262 barrels at a Dated Brent weighted average price of $53.10 per barrel for the period from and including February 2021 through January 2022. These swaps will settle on a monthly basis.



The Company is hedging a portion of its production volumes, excluding volumes attributable to acquiring Sasol’s interest in the Etame field, to protect cash flows which will be used to fund the 2021/2022 drilling program. The Company will review its hedging positions following the closing of the Sasol acquisition which it expects will occur in February.