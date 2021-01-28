Uniserve 2nd Quarter Results for the period ended November 30, 2020

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniserve Communications Corporation (“Uniserve”) a provider of IT solutions and services to business and residential customers in Canada wishes to announce second quarter fiscal 2021 financial results. Q2 and Q2 year to date fiscal 2021 revenues decreased by 34% and 31% respectively as compared to the same periods in the prior fiscal year. Q2 fiscal 2021 Net loss was $57K and Q2 year to date fiscal 2021 Net loss was $318K, as compared to Net loss of $988K and Net loss of $1,383K respectively for the prior year fiscal periods. In upcoming quarters the Company will continue focusing on generating recurring revenue through new higher profit margin product offerings while continuing to focus on cost savings.

Uniserve Communications Corporation Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in Canadian dollars) Three months ended

November 30, Six months ended

November 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 1,642,626 $ 2,497,157 $ 3,528,102 $ 5,084,555 Cost of revenues 936,127 1,509,093 2,073,851 3,070,897 706,499 988,064 1,454,251 2,013,658 Expenses Operations and service delivery expenses 384,140 1,447,867 1,130,075 2,416,017 Sales and marketing 160,401 237,588 264,750 523,863 Amortization of property and equipment 131,422 178,686 236,849 355,724 Amortization of intangible assets 18,614 59,520 38,695 121,486 694,577 1,923,661 1,670,369 3,417,090 Operating Income (Loss) 11,922 (935,597 ) (216,118 ) (1,403,432 ) Other Expenses (Income) Finance charges 68,910 63,351 128,399 138,135 Gain on foreign exchange 313 (11,426 ) (26,791 ) (24,828 ) Gain on settlements and reversals of debts - - - (133,914 ) 69,223 51,924 101,608 (20,608 ) Net and Comprehensive Loss for the period ($ 57,301 ) ($ 987,521 ) ($ 317,726 ) ($ 1,382,824 )





About Uniserve



Uniserve Communications Corporation is a 2018 TSX Venture top 50 performance company.

Uniserve is a unified communications company which has been in business for 30 years, combining voice, data and media services all into one seamless solution, one bill and one point of contact.

Uniserve prides itself on world class customer service based in Canada. When all else is equal, clients can trust Uniserve to have a great price, a great experience and to be a company that customers enjoy working with – we call it “ONE click, call, connect”.

