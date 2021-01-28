 

Whitestone REIT Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Earnings Webcast and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 00:00  |  10   |   |   

HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”) today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end 2020 after the market close on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

You are invited to listen to the Company’s fourth quarter results webcast and conference call, which will take place on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time.  The call will be led by Jim Mastandrea, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Dave Holeman, Chief Financial Officer.  The webcast and conference call access information is as follows:

To listen to a live webcast of the conference call, click on the Investor Relations tab of the Company’s website, www.whitestonereit.com, and then click on the webcast link.  A replay of the call will be available on Whitestone’s website via the webcast link until the Company’s next earnings release. 

Dial-in number for domestic participants:  1-877-407-4018
Dial-in number for international participants: 1-201-689-8471

The conference call will be recorded and a telephone replay will be available through March 11, 2021.  Replay access information is as follows:

Replay number for domestic participants: 1-844-512-2921
Replay number for international participants: 1-412-317-6671
Passcode (for all participants): 13715688

The fourth quarter earnings release and supplemental data package will be located in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.  For those without internet access, the earnings release and supplemental data package will be available by mail upon request.  To receive a copy, please call the Company’s Investor Relations line at (713) 435-2219. Additional information about Whitestone can be found on the Company’s website at www.whitestonereit.com.

About Whitestone REIT
Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. 

Whitestone seeks to create Communities That Thrive through Creating Local Connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences. 

Whitestone is a monthly dividend paying stock and has consistently paid dividends for over 15 years. 

Whitestone’s strong balanced and managed capital structure provides stability and flexibility for growth and positions Whitestone to perform well through economic cycles. For additional information, please visit www.whitestonereit.com.

Contact Whitestone REIT:
Kevin Reed
Director of Investor Relations
(713) 435-2219
ir@whitestonereit.com


Disclaimer

