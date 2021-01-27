Rule 2.10 Announcement

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

January 27, 2021

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In accordance with Rule 2.10 of the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules 2013 (the Irish Takeover Rules), Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: OSMT) (Osmotica or the Company) confirms that, as of the close of business on January 27, 2021, the Company's issued share capital, excluding treasury shares, consisted of 62,716,982 ordinary shares of US$0.01 each (the Osmotica Ordinary Shares). The International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) of the Osmotica Ordinary Shares is IE00BF2HDL56.

Osmotica confirms that, as of the close of business on January 27, 2021, there were outstanding 2,527,522 restricted stock units (the Osmotica Restricted Stock Units) and 2,893,115 options to purchase Osmotica Ordinary Shares (the Osmotica Share Options) granted by Osmotica. Upon vesting, each Osmotica Restricted Stock Unit entitles the holder to receive one Osmotica Ordinary Share and each Osmotica Share Option entitles the holder to purchase one Osmotica Ordinary Share at the applicable exercise price.

Responsibility Statement Required by the Irish Takeover Rules

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the directors (who have taken all reasonable care to ensure that such is the case) the information contained in this announcement is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.

A copy of this announcement will be available on the Company's website at www.osmotica.com by no later than noon (Irish time) on the business day following this announcement. The content of the Company’s website is not incorporated into, and does not form part of, this announcement.

Dealing Disclosure Requirements

Under the provisions of Rule 8.3 of the Irish Takeover Rules, if any person is, or becomes, "interested" (directly or indirectly) in 1% or more of any class of "relevant securities" of Osmotica, all "dealings" in any "relevant securities" of Osmotica (including by means of an option in respect of, or a derivative referenced to, any such "relevant securities") must be publicly disclosed by not later than 3:30 p.m. (Irish time) on the "business day" following the date of the relevant transaction. This requirement will continue until the date on which the "offer period" ends. If two or more persons co-operate on the basis of any agreement, either express or tacit, either oral or written, to acquire an "interest" in "relevant securities" of Osmotica, they will be deemed to be a single person for the purpose of Rule 8.3 of the Irish Takeover Rules.

A disclosure table, giving details of the companies in whose "relevant securities" "dealings" should be disclosed can be found on the Panel's website at www.irishtakeoverpanel.ie.

"Interests in securities" arise, in summary, when a person has long economic exposure, whether conditional or absolute, to changes in the price of securities. In particular, a person will be treated as having an "interest" by virtue of the ownership or control of securities, or by virtue of any option in respect of, or derivative referenced to, securities.

Terms in quotation marks are defined in the Irish Takeover Rules, which can also be found on the Panel’s website. If you are in any doubt as to whether or not you are required to disclose a dealing under Rule 8, please consult the Panel’s website at www.irishtakeoverpanel.ie or contact the Panel on telephone number +353 1 678 9020 or fax number +353 1 678 9289.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc

Osmotica is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The Company has a diverse portfolio consisting of promoted and non-promoted products, several of which incorporate Osmotica’s proprietary Osmodex drug delivery system. RVL Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is the Company’s ophthalmic subsidiary supporting Upneeq. Vertical Pharmaceuticals, LLC represents the Company’s diversified branded portfolio and Trigen Laboratories, LLC represents the Company’s non-promoted products, including complex generic formulations.

Osmotica has operations in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary.

