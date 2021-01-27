 

BioSig CEO Kenneth L. Londoner to Present at the Virtual Investor Conference Small and Microcap Showcase

Westport, CT, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  • Company to provide corporate overview and progress on the rollout of the PURE EP System

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BSGM) ("BioSig" or the "Company"), a medical technology company commercializing an innovative signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced that it will present at the Virtual Investor Conference Small and Microcap Showcase on February 4, 2021.

During the presentation, Kenneth L. Londoner, Chairman, and CEO of BioSig Technologies, Inc. will provide a Company overview that includes recent updates on the rollout of BioSig’s PURE EP System and other business highlights. To date, more than 470 patient procedures have been conducted with the PURE EP System by more than 32 electrophysiologists across seven different clinical sites in the United States.

Event: Virtual Investor Conference Small and Microcap Showcase
Presentation Date: Thursday, February 4, 2021
Presentation Time: 11:30 AM Eastern

To register, Click here.

About Virtual Investor Conferences
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

About BioSig Technologies
BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals (www.biosig.com).

The Company’s first product, PURE EP (tm) System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) the geographic, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on our ability to conduct our business and raise capital in the future when needed, (ii) our inability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (iii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iv) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (v) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (vi) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our products and product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. 

CONTACT: Andrew Ballou
BioSig Technologies, Inc. 
Vice President, Investor Relations 
54 Wilton Road, 2nd floor
Westport, CT 06880
aballou@biosigtech.com
203-409-5444, x133

Disclaimer

