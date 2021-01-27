Landstar System Reports All-Time Quarterly Records With Revenue of $1.296 Billion and Diluted Earnings Per Share of $1.70 in the 2020 Fourth Quarter

Truck transportation revenue hauled by independent business capacity owners (“BCOs”) and truck brokerage carriers in the 2020 fourth quarter was $1,201.7 million, or 93 percent of revenue, compared to $911.8 million, or 92 percent of revenue, in the 2019 fourth quarter. Truckload transportation revenue hauled via van equipment in the 2020 fourth quarter was $821.0 million compared to $571.8 million in the 2019 fourth quarter. Truckload transportation revenue hauled via unsided/platform equipment in the 2020 fourth quarter was $354.1 million compared to $315.2 million in the 2019 fourth quarter. Revenue hauled by rail, air and ocean cargo carriers was $75.7 million, or 6 percent of revenue, in the 2020 fourth quarter compared to $63.0 million, or 6 percent of revenue, in the 2019 fourth quarter.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR) reported all-time quarterly records with revenue of $1.296 billion and diluted earnings per share of $1.70 in the 2020 fourth quarter. Diluted earnings per share in the quarter included a previously announced one-time cost of $15.5 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, related to buyouts of certain incentive commission arrangements with several of its independent sales agents due to the Company’s discontinuation of a truck owner-operator recruitment and retention program formerly involving those agents. Landstar reported revenue of $994.9 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.27 in the 2019 fourth quarter. Gross profit in the 2020 fourth quarter of $182.4 million, 23 percent above 2019 fourth quarter gross profit of $148.7 million, was also an all-time Landstar quarterly record.

Return on average shareholders’ equity was 28 percent and return on invested capital, representing net income divided by the sum of average equity plus average debt, was 25 percent in fiscal year 2020. Landstar purchased approximately 1,179,000 shares of its common stock during fiscal year 2020 at an aggregate cost of approximately $116.0 million. The Company currently is authorized to purchase up to 1,821,030 shares of the Company’s common stock under its previously announced share purchase program. As previously disclosed by the Company in a Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 9, 2020, its Board of Directors declared a special one-time cash dividend in the amount of $2.00 per share that was paid on January 22, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 8, 2021. In addition, Landstar announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share payable on March 12, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 15, 2021. It is currently the intention of the Board to pay dividends on a quarterly basis going forward. As of December 26, 2020, the Company had $291 million in cash and short-term investments and $216 million available for borrowings under the Company’s senior credit facility, with the ability to increase borrowings to $366 million using the facility’s accordion feature.

“Landstar’s 2020 fourth quarter performance was outstanding,” said Landstar President and CEO Jim Gattoni. “Revenue, gross profit, and diluted earnings per share were each all-time quarterly records. Additionally, excluding the $15.5 million one-time cost to buyout certain incentive commission arrangements with several agents, operating income and operating margin in the 2020 fourth quarter would have achieved all-time quarterly records. Revenue from truck loads hauled via van equipment exceeded the 2019 fourth quarter by 44 percent and revenue from truck loads hauled via unsided/platform equipment exceeded the 2019 fourth quarter by 12 percent. Consumer demand for durables, building products and e-commerce drove record van quarterly revenue. For loads hauled via van equipment in the 2020 fourth quarter compared to the 2019 fourth quarter, the number of loads increased 16 percent and revenue per load increased 24 percent. Moreover, the fourth quarter was the only quarter of fiscal year 2020 in which revenue from truck loads hauled via unsided/platform equipment exceeded that of the corresponding prior year quarter. The number of loads and revenue per load on loads hauled via unsided/platform equipment in the 2020 fourth quarter exceeded the 2019 fourth quarter by 7 percent and 5 percent, respectively.”

Gattoni continued, “In our third quarter earnings release on October 21, 2020, we provided fourth quarter revenue guidance of $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion and fourth quarter diluted earnings per share guidance of $1.32 to $1.42. On November 17, 2020, we disclosed in a Form 8-K filed with the SEC and further explained at a webcast investor conference the next day that based on overall market conditions, we expected 2020 fourth quarter revenue and diluted earnings per share for the 2020 fourth quarter to be slightly above the high end of the previously issued guidance. The updated guidance provided on November 17, 2020 reflected truck load volume that at the time was trending near the high end of the previous guidance of high single digit percentage growth and revenue per load on loads hauled via truck trending above the 2019 fourth quarter in a mid-teen percentage range, as compared to the low double-digit percentage range reflected in our previously issued guidance. The year-over-year growth in the number of loads and revenue per load on loads hauled via truck in November and December continued to improve from October, with exceptional strength in substitute line haul services provided in support of e-commerce related demand during the holiday peak season. The number of loads hauled via truck in October, November and December exceeded the corresponding months of 2019 by 10 percent, 13 percent and 15 percent, respectively, while revenue per load on loads hauled via truck increased in October, November and December over the corresponding months of 2019 by 15 percent, 17 percent and 18 percent, respectively. Overall, truck load volume increased in the 2020 fourth quarter by 13% as compared to the 2019 fourth quarter, and truck revenue per load increased by 17% as compared to the 2019 fourth quarter. Ultimately, revenue in the 2020 fourth quarter was $1.296 billion and diluted earnings per share for the 2020 fourth quarter was $1.70.

Gattoni commented, “The achievement of revenue in excess of our guidance updated on November 17, 2020, primarily resulted from the continuing sequential increases Landstar experienced in the number of loads and revenue per load on loads hauled via truck from mid-November through the end of the fiscal year. Diluted earnings per share of $1.70 in the 2020 fourth quarter significantly exceeded the high end of our inital guidance of $1.42 due to the increase in revenue, actual insurance and claims costs that came in below the 4.8 percent of BCO revenue used in our previous guidance, and a lower effective income tax rate in the fourth quarter than initially anticipated.”

Gattoni further stated, “Landstar’s financial performance in 2020 was exceptional given the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy and supply chains throughout the world, the softness in the U.S. manufacturing sector throughout the year, the transition of over 80 percent of the Company’s employees to work remotely beginning in March and the many other challenges experienced by Landstar customers, employees, agents, BCOs and other third party capacity providers in managing through the business and personal disruptions caused by the pandemic. The sudden closing of manufacturing facilities in the U.S. adversely impacted the financial results of Landstar’s 2020 second quarter with a decrease in diluted earnings per share of almost 60 percent compared to the 2019 second quarter. In light of the softness in U.S. manufacturing that continued beyond the 2020 second quarter, the Company’s financial performance in the back half of 2020 was remarkable. Revenue, gross profit, operating income and diluted earnings per share exceeded the back half of 2019 by 19 percent, 14 percent, 22 percent and 27 percent, respectively. Additionally, the Company ended the year with a record number of trucks provided by BCOs and a record number of approved third-party truck brokerage carriers. The resiliency of Landstar’s variable cost, light asset-based business model continues to shine.”

Gattoni continued, “January of any given year is typically the slowest month of the year. Through the first several weeks of January, the macroeconomic environment experienced throughout the back half of 2020 continued, characterized by strong consumer demand, relative softness in the U.S. industrial/manufacturing sector relative to sectors servicing consumers, and tight available truck capacity. I anticipate demand for substitute line haul services in the 2021 first quarter will return to the still very strong levels we experienced throughout September and October, before the steep spike in demand that took place during the holiday peak season. I expect these market conditions throughout the remainder of the 2021 first quarter and, as a result, revenue and diluted earnings per share in the 2021 first quarter to be well above that of the 2020 first quarter. From a revenue standpoint, I expect the number of loads hauled via truck in the 2021 first quarter to exceed the 2020 first quarter in a high single-digit percentage range. I expect revenue per load on loads hauled via truck in the 2021 first quarter to exceed the 2020 first quarter in a mid-teen percentage range. As such, I anticipate revenue for the 2021 first quarter to be in a range of $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion.”

Gattoni concluded, “Based on the range of revenue estimated for the 2021 first quarter, I would anticipate diluted earnings per share to be in a range of $1.55 to $1.65. This range of diluted earnings per share includes insurance and claims expense estimated at 4.6 percent of BCO revenue.”

The following is a “safe harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this press release that are not based on historical facts are “forward-looking statements”. This press release contains forward-looking statements, such as statements which relate to Landstar’s business objectives, plans, strategies and expectations. Terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “intention,” “expects,” “plans,” “predicts,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “will,” the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are by nature subject to uncertainties and risks, including but not limited to: the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; an increase in the frequency or severity of accidents or other claims; unfavorable development of existing accident claims; dependence on third party insurance companies; dependence on independent commission sales agents; dependence on third party capacity providers; decreased demand for transportation services; U.S. foreign trade relationships; substantial industry competition; disruptions or failures in the Company’s computer systems; cyber and other information security incidents; dependence on key vendors; changes in fuel taxes; status of independent contractors; regulatory and legislative changes; regulations focused on diesel emissions and other air quality matters; catastrophic loss of a Company facility; intellectual property; unclaimed property; and other operational, financial or legal risks or uncertainties detailed in Landstar’s Form 10K for the 2019 fiscal year, described in Item 1A Risk Factors, and in other SEC filings from time to time. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results or events to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Landstar System, Inc. is a worldwide, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Its common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol LSTR.

Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Fiscal Years Ended Fiscal Quarters Ended December 26, December 28, December 26, December 28, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 4,132,981 $ 4,084,577 $ 1,296,355 $ 994,879 Investment income 3,399 5,041 683 1,305 Costs and expenses: Purchased transportation 3,192,850 3,127,474 1,009,707 761,828 Commissions to agents 340,780 342,226 104,290 84,364 Other operating costs, net of gains/losses on asset sales/dispositions 30,463 37,274 7,428 8,743 Insurance and claims 87,773 80,319 21,210 25,071 Selling, general and administrative 167,633 158,953 42,854 38,236 Depreciation and amortization 45,855 44,468 11,643 11,423 Impairment of intangible and other assets 2,582 - - - Commission program termination costs 15,494 - 15,494 - Total costs and expenses 3,883,430 3,790,714 1,212,626 929,665 Operating income 252,950 298,904 84,412 66,519 Interest and debt expense 3,953 3,141 1,017 863 Income before income taxes 248,997 295,763 83,395 65,656 Income taxes 56,891 68,060 18,324 15,608 Net income 192,106 227,703 65,071 50,048 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest - (17 ) - - Net income attributable to Landstar System, Inc. and subsidiary $ 192,106 $ 227,720 $ 65,071 $ 50,048 Earnings per common share attributable to Landstar System, Inc. and subsidiary $ 4.98 $ 5.72 $ 1.70 $ 1.27 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Landstar System, Inc. and subsidiary $ 4.98 $ 5.72 $ 1.70 $ 1.27 Average number of shares outstanding: Earnings per common share 38,602,000 39,786,000 38,389,000 39,472,000 Diluted earnings per share 38,602,000 39,786,000 38,389,000 39,472,000 Dividends per common share $ 2.790 $ 2.700 $ 2.210 $ 2.185





Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) December 26, December 28, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 249,354 $ 319,515 Short-term investments 41,375 32,901 Trade accounts receivable, less allowance of $8,670 and $7,284 764,169 588,549 Other receivables, including advances to independent contractors, less allowance of $7,239 and $7,667 134,757 35,553 Other current assets 18,520 21,370 Total current assets 1,208,175 997,888 Operating property, less accumulated depreciation and amortization of $299,407 and $280,849 296,996 285,855 Goodwill 40,949 38,508 Other assets 107,679 105,460 Total assets $ 1,653,799 $ 1,427,711 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Cash overdraft $ 74,748 $ 53,878 Accounts payable 380,505 271,996 Current maturities of long-term debt 35,415 42,632 Insurance claims 149,774 44,532 Dividends payable 76,770 78,947 Other current liabilities 88,925 60,919 Total current liabilities 806,137 552,904 Long-term debt, excluding current maturities 65,359 70,212 Insurance claims 38,867 33,575 Deferred income taxes and other non-current liabilities 51,601 49,551 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 160,000,000 shares, issued 68,183,702 and 68,083,419 shares 682 681 Additional paid-in capital 228,875 226,123 Retained earnings 2,046,238 1,962,161 Cost of 29,797,639 and 28,609,926 shares of common stock in treasury (1,581,961 ) (1,465,284 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,999 ) (2,212 ) Total shareholders' equity 691,835 721,469 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,653,799 $ 1,427,711





Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary Supplemental Information (Unaudited) Fiscal Years Ended Fiscal Quarters Ended December 26, December 28, December 26, December 28, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue generated through (in thousands): Truck transportation Truckload: Van equipment $ 2,515,940 $ 2,371,188 $ 821,024 $ 571,767 Unsided/platform equipment 1,202,295 1,295,817 354,108 315,202 Less-than-truckload 97,546 98,324 26,562 24,849 Total truck transportation 3,815,781 3,765,329 1,201,694 911,818 Rail intermodal 114,313 118,305 32,566 30,750 Ocean and air cargo carriers 132,180 121,485 43,178 32,227 Other (1) 70,707 79,458 18,917 20,084 $ 4,132,981 $ 4,084,577 $ 1,296,355 $ 994,879 Revenue on loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (2) included in total truck transportation $ 1,866,526 $ 1,831,752 $ 554,523 $ 441,617 Number of loads: Truck transportation Truckload: Van equipment 1,318,768 1,337,089 372,651 322,517 Unsided/platform equipment 487,348 513,579 130,678 122,467 Less-than-truckload 163,024 155,592 43,491 39,976 Total truck transportation 1,969,140 2,006,260 546,820 484,960 Rail intermodal 46,280 47,590 12,870 12,220 Ocean and air cargo carriers 31,900 30,110 9,180 7,960 2,047,320 2,083,960 568,870 505,140 Loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (2) included in total truck transportation 945,210 954,990 251,350 232,120 Revenue per load: Truck transportation Truckload: Van equipment $ 1,908 $ 1,773 $ 2,203 $ 1,773 Unsided/platform equipment 2,467 2,523 2,710 2,574 Less-than-truckload 598 632 611 622 Total truck transportation 1,938 1,877 2,198 1,880 Rail intermodal 2,470 2,486 2,530 2,516 Ocean and air cargo carriers 4,144 4,035 4,703 4,049 Revenue per load on loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (2) $ 1,975 $ 1,918 $ 2,206 $ 1,903 Revenue by capacity type (as a % of total revenue); Truck capacity providers: BCO Independent Contractors (2) 45 % 45 % 43 % 44 % Truck Brokerage Carriers 47 % 47 % 50 % 47 % Rail intermodal 3 % 3 % 3 % 3 % Ocean and air cargo carriers 3 % 3 % 3 % 3 % Other 2 % 2 % 1 % 2 % December 26, December 28, 2020 2019 Truck Capacity Providers BCO Independent Contractors (2) 10,242 9,554 Truck Brokerage Carriers: Approved and active (3) 46,053 39,497 Other approved 22,972 16,820 69,025 56,317 Total available truck capacity providers 79,267 65,871 Trucks provided by BCO Independent Contractors (2) 10,991 10,243 (1) Includes primarily reinsurance premium revenue generated by the insurance segment and intra-Mexico transportation services revenue generated by Landstar Metro. (2) BCO Independent Contractors are independent contractors who provide truck capacity to the Company under exclusive lease arrangements. (3) Active refers to Truck Brokerage Carriers who moved at least one load in the 180 days immediately preceding the fiscal quarter end.

