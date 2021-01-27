 

Landstar System Reports All-Time Quarterly Records With Revenue of $1.296 Billion and Diluted Earnings Per Share of $1.70 in the 2020 Fourth Quarter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR) reported all-time quarterly records with revenue of $1.296 billion and diluted earnings per share of $1.70 in the 2020 fourth quarter. Diluted earnings per share in the quarter included a previously announced one-time cost of $15.5 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, related to buyouts of certain incentive commission arrangements with several of its independent sales agents due to the Company’s discontinuation of a truck owner-operator recruitment and retention program formerly involving those agents. Landstar reported revenue of $994.9 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.27 in the 2019 fourth quarter. Gross profit in the 2020 fourth quarter of $182.4 million, 23 percent above 2019 fourth quarter gross profit of $148.7 million, was also an all-time Landstar quarterly record.

Truck transportation revenue hauled by independent business capacity owners (“BCOs”) and truck brokerage carriers in the 2020 fourth quarter was $1,201.7 million, or 93 percent of revenue, compared to $911.8 million, or 92 percent of revenue, in the 2019 fourth quarter. Truckload transportation revenue hauled via van equipment in the 2020 fourth quarter was $821.0 million compared to $571.8 million in the 2019 fourth quarter. Truckload transportation revenue hauled via unsided/platform equipment in the 2020 fourth quarter was $354.1 million compared to $315.2 million in the 2019 fourth quarter. Revenue hauled by rail, air and ocean cargo carriers was $75.7 million, or 6 percent of revenue, in the 2020 fourth quarter compared to $63.0 million, or 6 percent of revenue, in the 2019 fourth quarter.

Return on average shareholders’ equity was 28 percent and return on invested capital, representing net income divided by the sum of average equity plus average debt, was 25 percent in fiscal year 2020. Landstar purchased approximately 1,179,000 shares of its common stock during fiscal year 2020 at an aggregate cost of approximately $116.0 million. The Company currently is authorized to purchase up to 1,821,030 shares of the Company’s common stock under its previously announced share purchase program. As previously disclosed by the Company in a Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 9, 2020, its Board of Directors declared a special one-time cash dividend in the amount of $2.00 per share that was paid on January 22, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 8, 2021. In addition, Landstar announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share payable on March 12, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 15, 2021. It is currently the intention of the Board to pay dividends on a quarterly basis going forward. As of December 26, 2020, the Company had $291 million in cash and short-term investments and $216 million available for borrowings under the Company’s senior credit facility, with the ability to increase borrowings to $366 million using the facility’s accordion feature.

“Landstar’s 2020 fourth quarter performance was outstanding,” said Landstar President and CEO Jim Gattoni. “Revenue, gross profit, and diluted earnings per share were each all-time quarterly records. Additionally, excluding the $15.5 million one-time cost to buyout certain incentive commission arrangements with several agents, operating income and operating margin in the 2020 fourth quarter would have achieved all-time quarterly records. Revenue from truck loads hauled via van equipment exceeded the 2019 fourth quarter by 44 percent and revenue from truck loads hauled via unsided/platform equipment exceeded the 2019 fourth quarter by 12 percent. Consumer demand for durables, building products and e-commerce drove record van quarterly revenue. For loads hauled via van equipment in the 2020 fourth quarter compared to the 2019 fourth quarter, the number of loads increased 16 percent and revenue per load increased 24 percent. Moreover, the fourth quarter was the only quarter of fiscal year 2020 in which revenue from truck loads hauled via unsided/platform equipment exceeded that of the corresponding prior year quarter. The number of loads and revenue per load on loads hauled via unsided/platform equipment in the 2020 fourth quarter exceeded the 2019 fourth quarter by 7 percent and 5 percent, respectively.”  

Gattoni continued, “In our third quarter earnings release on October 21, 2020, we provided fourth quarter revenue guidance of $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion and fourth quarter diluted earnings per share guidance of $1.32 to $1.42. On November 17, 2020, we disclosed in a Form 8-K filed with the SEC and further explained at a webcast investor conference the next day that based on overall market conditions, we expected 2020 fourth quarter revenue and diluted earnings per share for the 2020 fourth quarter to be slightly above the high end of the previously issued guidance. The updated guidance provided on November 17, 2020 reflected truck load volume that at the time was trending near the high end of the previous guidance of high single digit percentage growth and revenue per load on loads hauled via truck trending above the 2019 fourth quarter in a mid-teen percentage range, as compared to the low double-digit percentage range reflected in our previously issued guidance. The year-over-year growth in the number of loads and revenue per load on loads hauled via truck in November and December continued to improve from October, with exceptional strength in substitute line haul services provided in support of e-commerce related demand during the holiday peak season. The number of loads hauled via truck in October, November and December exceeded the corresponding months of 2019 by 10 percent, 13 percent and 15 percent, respectively, while revenue per load on loads hauled via truck increased in October, November and December over the corresponding months of 2019 by 15 percent, 17 percent and 18 percent, respectively. Overall, truck load volume increased in the 2020 fourth quarter by 13% as compared to the 2019 fourth quarter, and truck revenue per load increased by 17% as compared to the 2019 fourth quarter. Ultimately, revenue in the 2020 fourth quarter was $1.296 billion and diluted earnings per share for the 2020 fourth quarter was $1.70.

Gattoni commented, “The achievement of revenue in excess of our guidance updated on November 17, 2020, primarily resulted from the continuing sequential increases Landstar experienced in the number of loads and revenue per load on loads hauled via truck from mid-November through the end of the fiscal year. Diluted earnings per share of $1.70 in the 2020 fourth quarter significantly exceeded the high end of our inital guidance of $1.42 due to the increase in revenue, actual insurance and claims costs that came in below the 4.8 percent of BCO revenue used in our previous guidance, and a lower effective income tax rate in the fourth quarter than initially anticipated.”

Gattoni further stated, “Landstar’s financial performance in 2020 was exceptional given the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy and supply chains throughout the world, the softness in the U.S. manufacturing sector throughout the year, the transition of over 80 percent of the Company’s employees to work remotely beginning in March and the many other challenges experienced by Landstar customers, employees, agents, BCOs and other third party capacity providers in managing through the business and personal disruptions caused by the pandemic. The sudden closing of manufacturing facilities in the U.S. adversely impacted the financial results of Landstar’s 2020 second quarter with a decrease in diluted earnings per share of almost 60 percent compared to the 2019 second quarter. In light of the softness in U.S. manufacturing that continued beyond the 2020 second quarter, the Company’s financial performance in the back half of 2020 was remarkable. Revenue, gross profit, operating income and diluted earnings per share exceeded the back half of 2019 by 19 percent, 14 percent, 22 percent and 27 percent, respectively. Additionally, the Company ended the year with a record number of trucks provided by BCOs and a record number of approved third-party truck brokerage carriers. The resiliency of Landstar’s variable cost, light asset-based business model continues to shine.”

Gattoni continued, “January of any given year is typically the slowest month of the year. Through the first several weeks of January, the macroeconomic environment experienced throughout the back half of 2020 continued, characterized by strong consumer demand, relative softness in the U.S. industrial/manufacturing sector relative to sectors servicing consumers, and tight available truck capacity. I anticipate demand for substitute line haul services in the 2021 first quarter will return to the still very strong levels we experienced throughout September and October, before the steep spike in demand that took place during the holiday peak season. I expect these market conditions throughout the remainder of the 2021 first quarter and, as a result, revenue and diluted earnings per share in the 2021 first quarter to be well above that of the 2020 first quarter.   From a revenue standpoint, I expect the number of loads hauled via truck in the 2021 first quarter to exceed the 2020 first quarter in a high single-digit percentage range. I expect revenue per load on loads hauled via truck in the 2021 first quarter to exceed the 2020 first quarter in a mid-teen percentage range. As such, I anticipate revenue for the 2021 first quarter to be in a range of $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion.”

Gattoni concluded, “Based on the range of revenue estimated for the 2021 first quarter, I would anticipate diluted earnings per share to be in a range of $1.55 to $1.65. This range of diluted earnings per share includes insurance and claims expense estimated at 4.6 percent of BCO revenue.”

Landstar will provide a live webcast of its quarterly earnings conference call tomorrow morning at 8:00 a.m. ET. To access the webcast, visit the Company’s website at www.landstar.com; click on “Investor Relations” and “Webcasts,” then click on “Landstar’s Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Conference Call.”

The following is a “safe harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this press release that are not based on historical facts are “forward-looking statements”. This press release contains forward-looking statements, such as statements which relate to Landstar’s business objectives, plans, strategies and expectations. Terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “intention,” “expects,” “plans,” “predicts,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “will,” the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are by nature subject to uncertainties and risks, including but not limited to: the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; an increase in the frequency or severity of accidents or other claims; unfavorable development of existing accident claims; dependence on third party insurance companies; dependence on independent commission sales agents; dependence on third party capacity providers; decreased demand for transportation services; U.S. foreign trade relationships; substantial industry competition; disruptions or failures in the Company’s computer systems; cyber and other information security incidents; dependence on key vendors; changes in fuel taxes; status of independent contractors; regulatory and legislative changes; regulations focused on diesel emissions and other air quality matters; catastrophic loss of a Company facility; intellectual property; unclaimed property; and other operational, financial or legal risks or uncertainties detailed in Landstar’s Form 10K for the 2019 fiscal year, described in Item 1A Risk Factors, and in other SEC filings from time to time. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results or events to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

About Landstar:
Landstar System, Inc. is a worldwide, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Its common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol LSTR.

(Tables follow)

                 
Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary  
Consolidated Statements of Income  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
(Unaudited)  
                 
                 
  Fiscal Years Ended   Fiscal Quarters Ended  
  December 26,   December 28,   December 26,   December 28,  
  2020   2019   2020   2019  
                 
Revenue $ 4,132,981   $ 4,084,577     $ 1,296,355   $ 994,879  
Investment income   3,399     5,041       683     1,305  
                 
Costs and expenses:                
Purchased transportation   3,192,850     3,127,474       1,009,707     761,828  
Commissions to agents   340,780     342,226       104,290     84,364  
Other operating costs, net of gains/losses on asset sales/dispositions   30,463     37,274       7,428     8,743  
Insurance and claims   87,773     80,319       21,210     25,071  
Selling, general and administrative   167,633     158,953       42,854     38,236  
Depreciation and amortization   45,855     44,468       11,643     11,423  
Impairment of intangible and other assets   2,582     -       -     -  
Commission program termination costs   15,494     -       15,494     -  
                 
Total costs and expenses   3,883,430     3,790,714       1,212,626     929,665  
                 
Operating income   252,950     298,904       84,412     66,519  
Interest and debt expense   3,953     3,141       1,017     863  
                 
Income before income taxes   248,997     295,763       83,395     65,656  
Income taxes   56,891     68,060       18,324     15,608  
                 
Net income   192,106     227,703       65,071     50,048  
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest   -     (17 )     -     -  
Net income attributable to Landstar System,                
Inc. and subsidiary $ 192,106   $ 227,720     $ 65,071   $ 50,048  
                 
Earnings per common share attributable to                
Landstar System, Inc. and subsidiary $ 4.98   $ 5.72     $ 1.70   $ 1.27  
                 
Diluted earnings per share attributable to                
Landstar System, Inc. and subsidiary $ 4.98   $ 5.72     $ 1.70   $ 1.27  
                 
Average number of shares outstanding:                
Earnings per common share   38,602,000     39,786,000       38,389,000     39,472,000  
Diluted earnings per share   38,602,000     39,786,000       38,389,000     39,472,000  
                 
Dividends per common share $ 2.790   $ 2.700     $ 2.210   $ 2.185  
                 


       
Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
       
       
  December 26,   December 28,
   2020     2019 
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 249,354     $ 319,515  
Short-term investments   41,375       32,901  
Trade accounts receivable, less allowance      
of $8,670 and $7,284   764,169       588,549  
Other receivables, including advances to independent      
contractors, less allowance of $7,239 and $7,667   134,757       35,553  
Other current assets   18,520       21,370  
Total current assets   1,208,175       997,888  
       
Operating property, less accumulated depreciation      
and amortization of $299,407 and $280,849   296,996       285,855  
Goodwill   40,949       38,508  
Other assets   107,679       105,460  
Total assets $ 1,653,799     $ 1,427,711  
       
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Cash overdraft $ 74,748     $ 53,878  
Accounts payable   380,505       271,996  
Current maturities of long-term debt   35,415       42,632  
Insurance claims   149,774       44,532  
Dividends payable   76,770       78,947  
Other current liabilities   88,925       60,919  
Total current liabilities   806,137       552,904  
       
Long-term debt, excluding current maturities   65,359       70,212  
Insurance claims   38,867       33,575  
Deferred income taxes and other non-current liabilities   51,601       49,551  
       
Shareholders' equity:      
Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 160,000,000      
shares, issued 68,183,702 and 68,083,419 shares   682       681  
Additional paid-in capital   228,875       226,123  
Retained earnings   2,046,238       1,962,161  
Cost of 29,797,639 and 28,609,926 shares of common      
stock in treasury   (1,581,961 )     (1,465,284 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (1,999 )     (2,212 )
Total shareholders' equity   691,835       721,469  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,653,799     $ 1,427,711  
       


               
Landstar System, Inc. and Subsidiary
Supplemental Information
(Unaudited)
               
               
  Fiscal Years Ended   Fiscal Quarters Ended
  December 26,   December 28,   December 26,   December 28,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
Revenue generated through (in thousands):              
               
Truck transportation              
Truckload:              
Van equipment $ 2,515,940     $ 2,371,188     $ 821,024     $ 571,767  
Unsided/platform equipment   1,202,295       1,295,817       354,108       315,202  
Less-than-truckload   97,546       98,324       26,562       24,849  
Total truck transportation   3,815,781       3,765,329       1,201,694       911,818  
Rail intermodal   114,313       118,305       32,566       30,750  
Ocean and air cargo carriers   132,180       121,485       43,178       32,227  
Other (1)   70,707       79,458       18,917       20,084  
  $ 4,132,981     $ 4,084,577     $ 1,296,355     $ 994,879  
               
Revenue on loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (2)              
included in total truck transportation $ 1,866,526     $ 1,831,752     $ 554,523     $ 441,617  
               
Number of loads:              
               
Truck transportation              
Truckload:              
Van equipment   1,318,768       1,337,089       372,651       322,517  
Unsided/platform equipment   487,348       513,579       130,678       122,467  
Less-than-truckload   163,024       155,592       43,491       39,976  
Total truck transportation   1,969,140       2,006,260       546,820       484,960  
Rail intermodal   46,280       47,590       12,870       12,220  
Ocean and air cargo carriers   31,900       30,110       9,180       7,960  
    2,047,320       2,083,960       568,870       505,140  
               
Loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (2)              
included in total truck transportation   945,210       954,990       251,350       232,120  
               
Revenue per load:              
               
Truck transportation              
Truckload:              
Van equipment $ 1,908     $ 1,773     $ 2,203     $ 1,773  
Unsided/platform equipment   2,467       2,523       2,710       2,574  
Less-than-truckload   598       632       611       622  
Total truck transportation   1,938       1,877       2,198       1,880  
Rail intermodal   2,470       2,486       2,530       2,516  
Ocean and air cargo carriers   4,144       4,035       4,703       4,049  
               
Revenue per load on loads hauled via BCO Independent Contractors (2) $ 1,975     $ 1,918     $ 2,206     $ 1,903  
               
Revenue by capacity type (as a % of total revenue);              
               
Truck capacity providers:              
BCO Independent Contractors (2)   45 %     45 %     43 %     44 %
Truck Brokerage Carriers   47 %     47 %     50 %     47 %
Rail intermodal   3 %     3 %     3 %     3 %
Ocean and air cargo carriers   3 %     3 %     3 %     3 %
Other    2 %     2 %     1 %     2 %
               
               
          December 26,   December 28,
          2020   2019
Truck Capacity Providers              
               
BCO Independent Contractors (2)           10,242       9,554  
Truck Brokerage Carriers:              
Approved and active (3)           46,053       39,497  
Other approved           22,972       16,820  
            69,025       56,317  
Total available truck capacity providers           79,267       65,871  
               
Trucks provided by BCO Independent Contractors (2)           10,991       10,243  
               
               
(1) Includes primarily reinsurance premium revenue generated by the insurance segment and intra-Mexico transportation services revenue generated by Landstar Metro.
               
(2) BCO Independent Contractors are independent contractors who provide truck capacity to the Company under exclusive lease arrangements.
               
(3) Active refers to Truck Brokerage Carriers who moved at least one load in the 180 days immediately preceding the fiscal quarter end. 
