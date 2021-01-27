 

AGTC Announces First Reported Improvements in Visual Sensitivity for Achromatopsia (ACHM) patients from its Ongoing Clinical Trials

-Preliminary results suggest sustained improvements to 12-months in visual sensitivity, as measured by full field static perimetry, supported in some patients by other endpoints-
-Company plans longer term follow-up, dosing of younger pediatric patients, and addition of new brain imaging and color brightness tests-

GAINESVILLE, Fla., and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases, is today providing an update on its ongoing clinical trials in patients with achromatopsia (ACHM). The Company believes the additional data reported today provides the first reported quantitative evidence of improvements in visual sensitivity, supports the positive patient reported outcomes and provides a path forward to collect additional data to fully realize the potential of this treatment.

“Encouraging data from a careful patient-by-patient analysis of both the ACHMB3 and ACHMA3 trials provide additional support of our ACHM gene therapies,” said Sue Washer, President and CEO of AGTC. “We currently plan to focus on completing enrollment of pediatric patients in the two highest dose groups of both trials. In addition, we have amended the study protocol for these trials to allow enrollment of patients as young as 4 years of age and to include both functional magnetic resonance imaging of the brain and improved color brightness tests. We are hopeful that these changes, combined with longer follow-up times, will add to the developing body of evidence and supportive anecdotal patient-reported outcomes.”

In January 2020, AGTC provided 3-month ACHM data indicating evidence of biologic activity in the dose escalation portions in both our ACHMB3 and ACHMA3 trials, based on improvements in light discomfort.

In November 2020, the Company provided additional 12- and 6-month data across dose groups in both trials, including one group of pediatric patients. While some patients showed improvements in at least one measure of visual function, no consistent sustained improvements were observed within the dose groups analyzed on a groupwise basis. Anecdotal statements, however, and assessments from patient-reported outcome surveys continued to provide us with confidence that patients were subjectively experiencing improved vision in their treated eye.

