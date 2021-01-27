Unitil Increases Common Stock Dividend

HAMPTON, N.H., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) ( www.unitil.com ) today announced that its Board of Directors raised the quarterly dividend on the Company’s common stock to $0.38 per share, increasing the effective annualized dividend rate by $0.02 to $1.52 per share. Also today, the Board declared the first quarter common stock dividend of $0.38 per share, payable February 26, 2021, to shareholders of record on February 12, 2021.



“Recognizing the importance of the dividend to our shareholders, I’m pleased that we’ve again increased our quarterly dividend rate,” said Thomas P. Meissner, Jr., Unitil’s chairman, president, and chief executive officer. “This continues our unbroken record of quarterly dividend payments since trading began in Unitil’s common stock, and reflects the confidence we have in the outlook for continued growth.”