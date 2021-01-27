 

Parker Elects Jillian Evanko and Lance Fritz to its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.01.2021, 22:30  |  27   |   |   

CLEVELAND, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced the election of Jillian C. Evanko and Lance M. Fritz to its Board of Directors, effective January 27, 2021.

Ms. Evanko is currently President and Chief Executive Officer of Chart Industries, Inc., a global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the energy and industrial gas markets.  She has more than 18 years of financial and operational leadership experience in industrial companies.  Mr. Fritz is currently Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Union Pacific Corporation, one of America’s leading transportation companies.  He has more than 35 years of experience in transportation and industrial markets.

“Jill and Lance are highly accomplished executives who each bring a breadth of operational, financial, and technology expertise, and we are very pleased to welcome them to Parker’s Board of Directors,” said Tom Williams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.  “Their impressive records of driving outstanding performance at premier industrial companies will strengthen and add significant value to our Board, as we continue to focus on executing The Win Strategy to further accelerate profitable growth and create strong returns for our shareholders.”

Prior to her election as President and Chief Executive Officer of Chart in 2018, Ms. Evanko was Chart’s Chief Financial Officer after joining Chart in 2017 as Vice President of Finance.  Prior to joining Chart, Ms. Evanko held multiple executive positions, including Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Truck-Lite Co., LLC and Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Dover Corporation’s Fluids business unit.  In addition to serving on Chart’s board of directors, she also serves on several non-profit trade association boards of directors.

Before his election as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Union Pacific in 2015, Mr. Fritz served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Union Pacific Railroad since 2014, after serving as Executive Vice President Operations and Vice President-Labor Relations, respectively. He began his Union Pacific career in 2000 as Vice President and General Manager, Energy.  Mr. Fritz also has served or currently serves on multiple boards of directors for trade associations, national and international committees, nonprofit organizations and educational institutions.

Seite 1 von 3
Parker-Hannifin Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Parker Elects Jillian Evanko and Lance Fritz to its Board of Directors CLEVELAND, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced the election of Jillian C. Evanko and Lance M. Fritz to its Board of Directors, effective …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
3D Systems Announces Breakthrough in Bioprinting Technology and Expansion of Regenerative Medicine ...
POET Technologies Announces Upsize to Private Placement
Juva Life Advances Intellectual Property Protection Program and Advises on DTC Eligibility
Acasti Pharma Provides Update on Recent Financing Activities
Australian superannuation fund HESTA boosts front office with SimCorp Dimension as a Service
Generation Mining Announces Completion of Pilot Plant and Feasibility Study Update
InPost S.A. Stabilisation Notice
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
Parker Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
25.01.21
Parker to Announce Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Earnings on February 4th; Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for 11 a.m. Eastern