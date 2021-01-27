First Bank Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Net Income of $6.2 Million

HAMILTON, N.J., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Bank (Nasdaq Global Market: FRBA) today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020. Net income for fourth quarter 2020 was $6.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to $5.2 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. Return on average assets and return on average equity for the fourth quarter of 2020 were 1.06% and 10.44%, respectively, compared to fourth quarter 2019 return on average assets and return on average equity of 1.02% and 9.24%, respectively. First Bank’s fourth quarter 2020 adjusted diluted earnings per share 2 were $0.31, adjusted return on average assets 2 was 1.06% and adjusted return on average equity 2 was 10.44% compared to fourth quarter 2019 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.29, adjusted return on average assets of 1.16% and adjusted return on average equity of 10.53%.

Net income for 2020 was $19.4 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, compared to $13.4 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, for 2019. Net income for 2019 was adversely impacted by merger-related expenses and a deferred tax asset revaluation. Excluding the impact of these expenses, adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.88 for 2019.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Performance Highlights:

Total net revenue (net interest income plus non-interest income) of $21.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 grew $3.4 million or 19.0% compared to the prior year quarter. Total net revenue for 2020 was $75.9 million, an increase of $13.5 million, or 21.7% compared to 2019

Total loans of $2.05 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $324.0 million, or 18.8%, from December 31, 2019

Total deposits of $1.90 billion at 2020 yearend, up $262.8 million, or 16.0%, from December 31, 2019, with a $148.3 million, or 53.8%, increase in non-interest bearing deposits

Continued effective non-interest expense management was reflected in the fourth quarter 2020 efficiency ratio of 52.54%, compared to 52.64% for fourth quarter 2019 and 49.31% for the linked third quarter of 2020

Asset quality metrics remained solid and stable during the quarter, despite the ongoing economic uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, with net charge-offs of $465,000, or an annualized 0.09% of average loans, for fourth quarter 2020 and nonperforming loans of $10.2 million on December 31, 2020, or 0.50% of total loans at year-end

Fourth quarter 2020 tax equivalent net interest margin of 3.56% increased by 22 basis points compared to fourth quarter 2019 and 33 basis points compared to the linked quarter

“Despite the considerable operational challenges that 2020 presented to all financial institutions, the First Bank team was able to produce strong results highlighted by double-digit loan and deposit growth, continued solid asset quality metrics, net revenue growth of 22%, and a well-managed operating expense profile,” said Patrick L. Ryan, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Our lenders had a strong year, adding $324 million to the loan portfolio at yearend, with approximately $187 million coming from non-PPP-related organic opportunities. Fourth quarter net loan growth, excluding PPP loans, exceeded $96 million, helping to offset $53.6 million of PPP loan forgiveness in the quarter. Despite this very strong growth to finish the year, we are not changing our expectations for loan growth next year. Net loan growth in any particular quarter can be unpredictable given the timing of new loan funding and payoffs, but we expect annual loan growth in 2021 in the 5% to 7% range.”

“2020 was an important year as we transitioned from an early-stage enterprise focused on growth and scale to a more mature model focused on margin and profitability. To help achieve this transformation, we became laser-focused on two primary goals: i) driving down deposit costs, and ii) improving our deposit mix. We made a concerted effort to reduce our dependence on higher-cost time deposits and to focus on attracting and retaining lower-cost checking and money market accounts. For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, our total deposit cost was 0.50%, significantly improved from 1.39% one year prior, and time deposits were just 27.5% of total deposits, down from 41.0% at the end of 2019. Even more important, our non-interest bearing deposits were 22.3% at year-end compared to 16.8% at the end of 2019. At the same time, our team’s commitment and effort resulted in a more than $262 million increase in total deposits.”

“Despite challenges from COVID-19, our overall asset quality profile actually improved during 2020. Net charge-offs to average loans for the full year 2020 of 0.15% were comparable to 0.12% in 2019 which we consider a solid performance during a year marked by considerable economic uncertainty. When looking at non-performing assets, our ratio actually improved considerably, dropping from 1.20% of average assets at the end of 2019 to 0.46% at the end of 2020. Despite very manageable charge-offs and a reduction in nonperforming loans throughout 2020, we set aside significant additional reserves for potential loan losses in response to the ongoing business disruption that has resulted from the pandemic. While the COVID-19 pandemic has not had a significant impact on charge-offs to-date, we may see some level of charge-offs in 2021 related to the continued challenges facing many business and individual borrowers. With our ALLL/Loans of 1.25%, excluding PPP loans, we feel we have done a good job making sure we’re adequately reserved for potential problems that could arise.”

“Our top and bottom line performance for both the fourth quarter and full year would be considered strong in a normal economic environment, but it’s particularly satisfying in the current period of uncertainty. With net revenue growth of 19% for the quarter and 22% for the year, it appears that we were pulling the right levers. We remain equally focused on maintaining our operating expense at a level that’s appropriate for the size of our organization. With an efficiency ratio in the low 50s during 2020, we were able to take our top line growth and translate it into strong earnings improvement for the quarter and the full year. With an return on average assets over 1% in each of the past two quarters, and a return on average tangible equity3 over 11%, we believe our focus on driving bottom line results is bearing fruit. Importantly, we expect these strong improvements in profitability can continue in to 2021 as we further improve our funding mix, improve our margin and gain further operating leverage.”

Income Statement

Net interest income for fourth quarter 2020 was $19.7 million, an increase of $3.5 million, or 21.8%, compared to $16.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. This increase was primarily the result of a $3.5 million decrease in total interest expense compared to fourth quarter 2019, while interest and dividend income modestly increased. The decrease in total interest expense for fourth quarter 2020 was primarily a result of a $158.7 million decrease in average time deposits coupled with a 112-basis point reduction in the interest rate paid on these deposits, along with a 106-basis point decline in the rate paid on money market deposits. Fourth quarter 2020 interest income on loans increased by $542,000, compared to fourth quarter 2019, reflecting an increase in the average loan balance of $278.6 million, partially offset by a 57-basis point decline in the average yield. The yield on the loan portfolio was impacted by lower rates paid on Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, partially offset by amortization of deferred PPP loan fees.

Net interest income of $69.6 million for 2020 increased by $11.2 million, or 19.2%, compared to $58.4 million for 2019. Interest and dividend income for 2020 increased by $5.0 million to $89.2 million, compared to $84.2 million for 2019. Net interest income also benefitted from a $6.2 million decline in interest expense which dropped from $25.8 million in 2019 to $19.6 million in 2020. The increase in interest and dividend income for 2020 was primarily driven by significant growth in average loans, which increased by $336.1 million, but partially offset by a 56-basis point decrease in the average interest rate on loans compared to the prior year. As with the fourth quarter of 2020, the average yield on loans reflected lower rates paid on PPP loans, partially offset by amortization of deferred PPP loan fees. The decline in interest expense for 2020 also was a result of a decrease in the average balance of time deposits, coupled with lower average interest rates paid, and a lower average rate paid on money market deposits.

The fourth quarter 2020 tax equivalent net interest margin of 3.56% increased by 22 basis points compared to 3.34% for the prior-year quarter and increased by 33 basis points from the linked third quarter 2020. The increase in the 2020 fourth quarter margin compared to 2019 was primarily the result of lower average rates paid for interest-bearing liabilities, primarily time and money market deposits, in addition to a significant decline in the average balance of time deposits. The increase in the net interest margin compared to third quarter 2020 was a result of a 15-basis point increase in the yield on average earning assets driven by a higher yield on loans, along with a 25-basis point decline in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The higher yield on the loan portfolio reflected the amortization of PPP loan fees during the fourth quarter.

The net interest margin for 2020 was 3.29%, a decrease of 3 basis points compared to 3.32% for the prior year, primarily a result of a 57-basis point decline in the yield on average interest earning assets, mostly offset by a 62-basis point decline in the rate paid on interest bearing liabilities. A decline in the average balance of time deposits along with a 52-basis point decrease in the interest rate was primarily responsible for the lower cost of interest-bearing liabilities in 2020.

The provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $1.6 million, an increase of $1.3 million compared to $340,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019, and a decrease of $364,000 compared to the linked third quarter of 2020. The increase in the provision compared to fourth quarter 2019 is primarily attributable to the strong loan growth during the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The provision for loan losses for 2020 totaled $9.5 million compared to $4.0 million for the same period in 2019. The more than two-fold increase in the 2020 provision for loan losses reflected our assessment of the economic uncertainty caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on potential credit losses.

Fourth quarter 2020 non-interest income was $1.3 million, a decrease of $181,000 compared to $1.5 million in fourth quarter 2019. The decline was primarily the result of a $323,000 decrease in loan fees (primarily loan swap fees), along with a $121,000 decrease in gains on sale of loans. This was partially offset by a $225,000 increase in gains on recovery of acquired loans. Non-interest income totaled $6.4 million for 2020, an increase of $2.4 million compared to $4.0 million for the same period in 2019. This increase in non-interest income for 2020 was primarily a result of a $1.0 million increase in loan fees (primarily loan swap fees), a $613,000 increase on gains on recovery of acquired loans, and a $459,000 increase in income from bank-owned life insurance.

Non-interest expense for fourth quarter 2020 totaled $11.1 million, an increase of $1.7 million compared to $9.3 million for the prior-year quarter and an increase of $1.4 million compared to the third quarter of 2020. The increase in non-interest expense compared to fourth quarter 2019 was primarily a result of increased salaries and employee benefits reflecting an increase in performance-related compensation expense which was updated based on actual 2020 year-end results, along with increased regulatory and other professional fees.

Non-interest expense for 2020 totaled $40.4 million, an increase of $1.0 million, or 2.6%, compared to $39.4 million for 2019. Excluding $3.6 million in merger-related expenses in 2019, the increase in non-interest expense was $4.7 million, or 13.1%. The 2020 increase in non-interest expense over the prior year was also primarily a result of increased salaries and employee benefits expense, along with an increase in occupancy and equipment costs, which, in addition to other certain non-interest expense categories, reflects a full year of the additional expense related to the acquisition of Grand Bank.

The Bank’s efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 52.54%, a reduction of 10 basis points compared to 52.64% in the fourth quarter of 2019 and an increase of 323 basis points compared to 49.31% for the linked third quarter of 2020. The efficiency ratio for the full year 2020 was 53.21% compared to 57.28% in 2019.

Pre-provision net revenue4 for fourth quarter 2020 was $10.0 million, an increase of $1.6 million, or 19.2%, compared to $8.4 million for the fourth quarter 2019, and up $61,000, or 0.61%, compared to $9.9 million in the linked third quarter of 2020.

Income tax expense for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $2.2 million, with an effective tax rate of 25.8%, compared to $2.8 million and an effective tax rate of 34.7% for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $2.0 million with an effective tax rate of 25.5% for the third quarter of 2020. Income tax expense for 2020 was $6.5 million, with an effective tax rate of 25.1% compared to $5.6 million for 2019, with an effective tax rate of 29.3%. Income tax expense for the quarter and full year included an increase in the New Jersey state income tax surcharge from 1.5% to 2.5%. Income tax expense for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019 included an expense of approximately $730,000 due to a revaluation of the Bank’s deferred tax assets.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at December 31, 2020 were $2.35 billion, an increase of $334.7 million, or 16.6%, compared to $2.01 billion at December 31, 2019, primarily due to the origination of PPP loans and commercial loan growth. Total loans were $2.05 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $324.0 million, or 18.8%, compared to $1.72 billion at December 31, 2019, and an increase of $42.9 million, or 2.1%, from $2.00 billion at end of the linked third quarter of 2020. During the fourth quarter $53.6 million in PPP loans were forgiven. As a result, organic loan growth was $96.5 million, mainly derived from commercial real estate loan activity with existing and new relationships.

Total deposits were $1.90 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $262.7 million, or 16.0%, compared to $1.64 billion at December 31, 2019. Non-interest-bearing deposits totaled $424.1 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of $148.3 million, or 53.8%, from December 31, 2019, primarily a result of the Bank’s participation in the PPP lending program and continued growth in commercial banking relationships. Borrowings at December 31, 2020 were $161.1 million, an increase of $55.7 million, or 52.8%, compared to the 2019 yearend. The increase in deposits and borrowings provided additional liquidity to support strong commercial loan growth as well as PPP lending.

Stockholders’ equity was $238.1 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $226.4 million at December 31, 2019. The increase in stockholders’ equity for 2020 was due to net income of $19.4 million, $2.0 million in stock option exercises and restricted stock grants or vesting and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive income of $812,000. The increase was partially offset by stock repurchase program activity, whereby slightly over 1.0 million shares have been repurchased during 2020 for an aggregate of $8.2 million or an average cost of $7.91 per share, along with $2.4 million paid in cash dividends. The Bank’s current share repurchase program received regulatory approval for the repurchase of up to 1.5 million shares of First Bank common stock in the open market. Of the shares repurchased during 2020, only 34,684 shares had been repurchased under this repurchase program which will run through September 30, 2021. So far in 2021, through January 25th, we have repurchased an additional 33,663 shares at an average cost of $9.41 per share.

Asset Quality and Capital Ratios

Net charge-offs for the fourth quarter 2020 were $465,000, compared to $325,000 for fourth quarter 2019 and $633,000 for the linked third quarter of 2020. Net charge-offs as an annualized percentage of average loans were 0.09% in fourth quarter 2020, compared to 0.07% for fourth quarter 2019 and 0.13% for the linked third quarter 2020. Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans at December 31, 2020, were 0.50%, compared with 1.32% at December 31, 2019, and 0.63% at September 30, 2020. Average and actual total loan balances in 2020 were impacted by the level of PPP loans. The allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans was 234.3% at December 31, 2020, compared with 75.8% at December 31, 2019, and 179.7% at September 30, 2020.

As of December 31, 2020, the Bank exceeded all regulatory capital requirements to be considered well capitalized, with a Tier 1 Leverage ratio of 9.74%, a Tier 1 Risk-Based capital ratio of 10.36%, a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio of 10.36%, and a Total Risk-Based capital ratio of 12.90%.

COVID-19 Response

First Bank participated in the PPP, established by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Securities Act (CARES Act), during 2020. PPP is a specialized low-interest loan program funded by the U.S. Treasury Department and administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). The PPP provides borrower guarantees for lenders, as well as loan forgiveness incentives for borrowers that utilize the loan proceeds to cover compensation-related business operating costs. As of December 31, 2020, First Bank had 937 PPP loans with a current balance of $137.1 million. First Bank generated gross fees of $6.9 million from the SBA related to the origination of these loans. These fees, net of the associated direct origination costs of approximately $529,000, are being amortized through interest income over the life of the PPP loans. As of December 31, 2020, the Bank had $3.0 million in remaining unamortized fees associated with these loans with $3.3 million in income recorded during the year-ended December 31, 2020 from the amortization of these fees. During the fourth quarter of 2020 the Bank realized $1.8 million in fee income on these loans as any deferred fees remaining on the forgiven loans were accelerated. The Bank is also participating in the appropriations for new PPP loans and advances under the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021. Through January 26, 2021 we already have 255 PPP loans totaling $56.5 million approved by the SBA and have begun funding these loans. In addition, we have received another 283 applications totaling $35.9 million that are in various stages of the approval process.

First Bank continues to monitor and analyze its COVID-19 related financial hardship payment deferrals (COVID-19 deferrals) based on asset class and borrower type. As of December 31, 2020, the Bank’s population of COVID-19 deferrals was $37.2 million, or 1.8% of total loans, down from a peak of $433.7 million. The $37.2 million in COVID-19 deferrals is comprised of loans across a diverse list of industries and are primarily secured by real estate. The largest industry components are hospitality at $12.1 million, arts, entertainment and recreation at $8.3 million, multi-family $2.9 million, transportation at $2.6 million, and retail at $2.6 million.

Consistent with industry regulatory guidance, borrowers that were otherwise current on loan payments that were granted COVID-19 related financial hardship payment deferrals continue to be reported as current loans throughout the agreed upon deferral period, continue to accrue interest and are not required to be accounted for as a troubled debt restructuring.

Cash Dividend Declared

On January 19, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share to common stockholders of record at the close of business on February 12, 2021, payable on February 26, 2021.

Conference Call

About First Bank

Forward Looking Statements

1 The efficiency ratio is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing non-interest expense less merger-related expenses by adjusted total revenue (net interest income plus non-interest income adjusted for certain one-time items). For a reconciliation of this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.

2 Adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets and adjusted return on average equity are non-U.S. GAAP financial measures and are calculated by dividing net income adjusted for certain merger-related expenses and other one-time gains or expenses by diluted weighted average shares, average assets and average equity, respectively. For a reconciliation of these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.

3 Return on average tangible equity is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing net income by average stockholders’ equity net of goodwill and other intangible assets. For a reconciliation of this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.

4 Pre-provision net revenue is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated by adding net interest income and non-interest income and subtracting non-interest expense adjusted by certain non-recurring items. For a reconciliation of this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.

FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (in thousands, except for share data) December 31, 2020 (unaudited) December 31, 2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 24,203 $ 16,751 Federal funds sold - 40,000 Interest bearing deposits with banks 71,270 25,041 Cash and cash equivalents 95,473 81,792 Interest bearing time deposits with banks 4,371 6,087 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 61,731 47,462 Investment securities held to maturity (fair value of $38,319 at December 31, 2020 and $47,100 at December 31, 2019) 37,593 46,612 Restricted investment in bank stocks 8,545 6,652 Other investments 6,498 6,388 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 2,047,572 1,723,574 Less: Allowance for loan losses 23,974 17,245 Net loans 2,023,598 1,706,329 Premises and equipment, net 10,736 11,881 Other real estate owned, net 575 1,363 Accrued interest receivable 6,806 4,810 Bank-owned life insurance 50,197 49,580 Goodwill 16,253 16,253 Other intangible assets, net 1,745 2,083 Deferred income taxes 11,394 10,400 Other assets 10,755 13,895 Total assets $ 2,346,270 $ 2,011,587 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Non-interest bearing deposits $ 424,119 $ 275,778 Interest bearing deposits 1,479,498 1,365,089 Total deposits 1,903,617 1,640,867 Borrowings 161,135 105,476 Subordinated debentures 29,508 21,964 Accrued interest payable 561 1,076 Other liabilities 13,341 15,811 Total liabilities 2,108,162 1,785,194 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, par value $5 per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 20,742,158 shares issued and 19,707,474 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 20,458,665 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 103,135 101,887 Additional paid-in capital 78,887 78,112 Retained earnings 63,431 46,367 Accumulated other comprehensive income 839 27 Treasury stock, 1,034,684 shares at December 31, 2020 (8,184 ) - Total stockholders' equity 238,108 226,393 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,346,270 $ 2,011,587







FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except for share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest and Dividend Income Investment securities—taxable $ 500 $ 586 $ 2,229 $ 2,160 Investment securities—tax-exempt 57 84 277 360 Interest bearing deposits with banks, Federal funds sold and other 139 516 911 2,181 Loans, including fees 22,391 21,849 85,784 79,469 Total interest and dividend income 23,087 23,035 89,201 84,170 Interest Expense Deposits 2,357 5,816 15,573 21,750 Borrowings 565 630 2,260 2,461 Subordinated debentures 441 398 1,815 1,593 Total interest expense 3,363 6,844 19,648 25,804 Net interest income 19,724 16,191 69,553 58,366 Provision for loan losses 1,633 340 9,539 3,984 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 18,091 15,851 60,014 54,382 Non-Interest Income Service fees on deposit accounts 189 178 629 515 Loan fees 79 402 1,659 623 Income from bank-owned life insurance 352 347 1,624 1,165 Gains on sale of loans 71 192 289 264 Gains on recovery of acquired loans 415 190 1,389 776 Other non-interest income 206 184 762 652 Total non-interest income 1,312 1,493 6,352 3,995 Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 6,601 5,306 22,809 20,460 Occupancy and equipment 1,533 1,377 6,130 5,221 Legal fees 191 159 864 595 Other professional fees 631 397 2,116 1,634 Regulatory fees 273 26 1,076 387 Directors' fees 220 199 869 785 Data processing 515 584 1,933 1,852 Marketing and advertising 89 147 427 822 Travel and entertainment 15 147 147 486 Insurance 168 61 673 334 Other real estate owned expense, net 73 (7 ) 57 152 Merger-related expenses - - - 3,646 Other expense 743 913 3,286 2,990 Total non-interest expense 11,052 9,309 40,387 39,364 Income Before Income Taxes 8,351 8,035 25,979 19,013 Income tax expense 2,156 2,789 6,531 5,568 Net Income $ 6,195 $ 5,246 $ 19,448 $ 13,445 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.31 $ 0.26 $ 0.98 $ 0.70 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.31 $ 0.25 $ 0.97 $ 0.69 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.03 $ 0.03 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 19,721,653 20,377,478 19,885,699 19,098,464 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 19,827,708 20,666,729 20,005,432 19,392,429





FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS WITH INTEREST AND AVERAGE RATES (dollars in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Average Average

Average Average Balance Interest Rate (5) Balance Interest Rate (5) Interest earning assets Investment securities (1) (2) $ 103,736 $ 569 2.18 % $ 92,875 $ 688 2.94 % Loans (3) 2,017,496 22,391 4.42 % 1,738,847 21,849 4.99 % Interest bearing deposits with banks, Federal funds sold and other 69,015 40 0.23 % 81,247 346 1.69 % Restricted investment in bank stocks 7,199 84 4.64 % 7,078 122 6.84 % Other investments 6,493 15 0.92 % 6,374 48 2.99 % Total interest earning assets (2) 2,203,939 23,099 4.17 % 1,926,421 23,053 4.75 % Allowance for loan losses (23,323 ) (17,547 ) Non-interest earning assets 135,433 128,253 Total assets $ 2,316,049 $ 2,037,127 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 178,190 $ 78 0.17 % $ 159,936 $ 171 0.42 % Money market deposits 576,608 624 0.43 % 397,248 1,488 1.49 % Savings deposits 149,946 207 0.55 % 126,768 338 1.06 % Time deposits 531,495 1,448 1.08 % 690,194 3,819 2.20 % Total interest bearing deposits 1,436,239 2,357 0.65 % 1,374,146 5,816 1.68 % Borrowings 168,396 565 1.33 % 114,965 630 2.17 % Subordinated debentures 29,491 441 5.98 % 21,946 398 7.25 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,634,126 3,363 0.82 % 1,511,057 6,844 1.80 % Non-interest bearing deposits 429,604 283,112 Other liabilities 16,220 17,758 Stockholders' equity 236,099 225,200 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,316,049 $ 2,037,127 Net interest income/interest rate spread (2) 19,736 3.35 % 16,209 2.95 % Net interest margin (2) (4) 3.56 % 3.34 % Tax equivalent adjustment (2) (12 ) (18 ) Net interest income $ 19,724 $ 16,191 (1) Average balance of investment securities available for sale is based on amortized cost. (2) Interest and average rates are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. (3) Average balances of loans include loans on nonaccrual status. (4) Net interest income divided by average total interest earning assets. (5) Annualized.





FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS WITH INTEREST AND AVERAGE RATES (dollars in thousands, unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Average Average

Average Average Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Interest earning assets Investment securities (1) (2) $ 103,859 $ 2,564 2.47 % $ 94,185 $ 2,596 2.76 % Loans (3) 1,914,266 85,784 4.48 % 1,578,174 79,469 5.04 % Interest bearing deposits with banks, Federal funds sold and other 83,840 425 0.51 % 73,544 1,575 2.14 % Restricted investment in bank stocks 6,785 375 5.53 % 6,848 421 6.15 % Other investments 6,462 111 1.72 % 6,303 185 2.94 % Total interest earning assets (2) 2,115,212 89,259 4.22 % 1,759,054 84,246 4.79 % Allowance for loan losses (20,768 ) (16,458 ) Non-interest earning assets 132,466 115,695 Total assets $ 2,226,910 $ 1,858,291 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 165,346 $ 455 0.28 % $ 148,234 $ 877 0.59 % Money market deposits 524,520 3,982 0.76 % 355,046 5,619 1.58 % Savings deposits 139,091 1,047 0.75 % 91,293 763 0.84 % Time deposits 600,447 10,089 1.68 % 658,741 14,491 2.20 % Total interest bearing deposits 1,429,404 15,573 1.09 % 1,253,314 21,750 1.74 % Borrowings 131,031 2,260 1.72 % 113,740 2,461 2.16 % Subordinated debentures 28,367 1,815 6.40 % 21,906 1,593 7.27 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,588,802 19,648 1.24 % 1,388,960 25,804 1.86 % Non-interest bearing deposits 391,686 244,820 Other liabilities 16,257 17,173 Stockholders' equity 230,165 207,338 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,226,910 $ 1,858,291 Net interest income/interest rate spread (2) 69,611 2.98 % 58,442 2.93 % Net interest margin (2) (4) 3.29 % 3.32 % Tax equivalent adjustment (2) (58 ) (76 ) Net interest income $ 69,553 $ 58,366 (1) Average balances of investment securities available for sale are based on amortized cost. (2) Interest and average rates are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. (3) Average balances of loans include loans on nonaccrual status. (4) Net interest income divided by average total interest earning assets.





FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in thousands, except for share and employee data, unaudited) As of or For the Quarter Ended 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 EARNINGS Net interest income $ 19,724 $ 17,630 $ 16,328 $ 15,871 $ 16,191 Provision for loan losses 1,633 1,997 2,977 2,932 340 Non-interest income 1,312 1,946 1,880 1,214 1,493 Non-interest expense 11,052 9,653 9,767 9,915 9,309 Income tax expense 2,156 2,023 1,347 1,005 2,789 Net income 6,195 5,903 4,117 3,233 5,246 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets (1) 1.06 % 1.03 % 0.74 % 0.63 % 1.02 % Adjusted return on average assets (1) (2) 1.06 % 1.03 % 0.74 % 0.63 % 1.16 % Return on average equity (1) 10.44 % 10.20 % 7.33 % 5.69 % 9.24 % Adjusted return on average equity (1) (2) 10.44 % 10.20 % 7.33 % 5.69 % 10.53 % Return on average tangible equity (1) (2) 11.30 % 11.08 % 7.97 % 6.19 % 10.06 % Adjusted return on average tangible equity (1) (2) 11.30 % 11.08 % 7.97 % 6.19 % 11.46 % Net interest margin (1) (3) 3.56 % 3.23 % 3.07 % 3.30 % 3.34 % Total cost of deposits (1) 0.50 % 0.70 % 0.98 % 1.29 % 1.39 % Efficiency ratio (2) 52.54 % 49.31 % 53.64 % 58.03 % 52.64 % Pre-provision net revenue (2) $ 9,984 $ 9,923 $ 8,441 $ 7,170 $ 8,375 SHARE DATA Common shares outstanding 19,707,474 19,694,892 19,629,892 20,141,204 20,458,665 Basic earnings per share $ 0.31 $ 0.30 $ 0.21 $ 0.16 $ 0.26 Diluted earnings per share 0.31 0.30 0.21 0.16 0.25 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (2) 0.31 0.30 0.21 0.16 0.29 Tangible book value per share (2) 11.17 10.88 10.61 10.33 10.17 Book value per share 12.08 11.79 11.54 11.23 11.07 MARKET DATA Market value per share $ 9.38 $ 6.20 $ 6.52 $ 6.94 $ 11.05 Market value / Tangible book value 83.98 % 57.01 % 61.46 % 67.20 % 108.66 % Market capitalization $ 184,856 $ 122,108 $ 127,987 $ 139,780 $ 226,068 CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY Tangible stockholders' equity / tangible assets (2) 9.45 % 9.35 % 9.12 % 10.03 % 10.44 % Stockholders' equity / assets 10.15 % 10.06 % 9.84 % 10.81 % 11.25 % Loans / deposits 107.56 % 109.22 % 101.65 % 101.90 % 105.04 % ASSET QUALITY Net charge-offs $ 465 $ 633 $ 1,013 $ 699 $ 325 Nonperforming loans 10,234 12,694 14,082 13,815 22,748 Nonperforming assets 10,809 13,397 15,224 14,976 24,111 Net charge offs / average loans (1) 0.09 % 0.13 % 0.21 % 0.16 % 0.07 % Nonperforming loans / total loans 0.50 % 0.63 % 0.72 % 0.79 % 1.32 % Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.46 % 0.58 % 0.66 % 0.72 % 1.20 % Allowance for loan losses / total loans 1.17 % 1.14 % 1.10 % 1.11 % 1.00 % Allowance for loan losses / total loans (excluding PPP loans) 1.25 % 1.25 % 1.20 % 1.11 % 1.00 % Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans 234.26 % 179.66 % 152.26 % 140.99 % 75.81 % OTHER DATA Total assets $ 2,346,270 $ 2,309,897 $ 2,300,594 $ 2,092,444 $ 2,011,587 Total loans 2,047,572 2,004,650 1,955,007 1,758,364 1,723,574 Total deposits 1,903,617 1,835,427 1,923,266 1,725,547 1,640,867 Total stockholders' equity 238,108 232,300 226,450 226,259 226,393 Number of full-time equivalent employees (4) 204 204 209 208 216 (1) Annualized. (2) Non-U.S. GAAP financial measure that we believe provides management and investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance and condition. See accompanying table, "Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures", for calculation and reconciliation. (3) Tax equivalent using a federal income tax rate of 21%. (4) Includes 4 full-time equivalent seasonal interns as of June 30, 2020.





FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (dollars in thousands, unaudited) As of the Quarter Ended 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 LOAN COMPOSITION Commercial and industrial $ 388,886 $ 430,722 $ 428,494 $ 247,654 $ 239,090 Commercial real estate: Owner-occupied 407,089 402,147 392,096 387,217 395,995 Investor 778,958 721,029 689,891 678,568 673,300 Construction and development 149,284 146,057 131,791 124,496 105,709 Multi-family 144,527 133,778 132,942 131,566 119,005 Total commercial real estate 1,479,858 1,403,011 1,346,720 1,321,847 1,294,009 Residential real estate: Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans 120,018 117,530 117,796 118,020 123,917 Home equity–second lien loans and revolving lines of credit 33,575 27,600 29,371 33,764 32,555 Total residential real estate 153,593 145,130 147,167 151,784 156,472 Consumer and other 30,368 32,531 40,230 38,902 35,810 Total loans prior to deferred loan fees and costs 2,052,705 2,011,394 1,962,611 1,760,187 1,725,381 Net deferred loan fees and costs (5,133 ) (6,744 ) (7,604 ) (1,823 ) (1,807 ) Total loans $ 2,047,572 $ 2,004,650 $ 1,955,007 $ 1,758,364 $ 1,723,574 LOAN MIX Commercial and industrial 19.0 % 21.5 % 21.9 % 14.1 % 13.9 % Commercial real estate: Owner-occupied 19.9 % 20.1 % 20.1 % 22.0 % 23.0 % Investor 38.0 % 36.0 % 35.3 % 38.6 % 39.1 % Construction and development 7.3 % 7.3 % 6.7 % 7.1 % 6.1 % Multi-family 7.0 % 6.6 % 6.8 % 7.5 % 6.9 % Total commercial real estate 72.2 % 70.0 % 68.9 % 75.2 % 75.1 % Residential real estate: Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans 5.9 % 5.8 % 6.0 % 6.7 % 7.2 % Home equity–second lien loans and revolving lines of credit 1.6 % 1.4 % 1.5 % 1.9 % 1.9 % Total residential real estate 7.5 % 7.2 % 7.5 % 8.6 % 9.1 % Consumer and other 1.6 % 1.6 % 2.1 % 2.2 % 2.0 % Net deferred loan fees and costs (0.3 %) (0.3 %) (0.4 %) (0.1 %) (0.1 %) Total loans 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %





FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (dollars in thousands, unaudited) As of the Quarter Ended 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 DEPOSIT COMPOSITION Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 424,119 $ 445,514 $ 459,123 $ 291,949 $ 275,778 Interest bearing demand deposits 201,881 156,059 165,081 161,726 170,951 Money market and savings deposits 753,640 695,224 703,365 611,098 521,263 Time deposits 523,977 538,630 595,697 660,774 672,875 Total Deposits $ 1,903,617 $ 1,835,427 $ 1,923,266 $ 1,725,547 $ 1,640,867 DEPOSIT MIX Non-interest bearing demand deposits 22.3 % 24.3 % 23.9 % 16.9 % 16.8 % Interest bearing demand deposits 10.6 % 8.5 % 8.6 % 9.4 % 10.4 % Money market and savings deposits 39.6 % 37.9 % 36.5 % 35.4 % 31.8 % Time deposits 27.5 % 29.3 % 31.0 % 38.3 % 41.0 % Total Deposits 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %





FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except for share data, unaudited) As of or For the Quarter Ended 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 Return on Average Tangible Equity Net income (numerator) $ 6,195 $ 5,903 $ 4,117 $ 3,233 $ 5,246 Average stockholders' equity $ 236,099 $ 230,122 $ 225,905 $ 228,471 $ 225,200 Less: Average Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 18,062 18,156 18,236 18,309 18,377 Average Tangible stockholders' equity (denominator) $ 218,037 $ 211,966 $ 207,669 $ 210,162 $ 206,823 Return on Average Tangible equity 11.30 % 11.08 % 7.97 % 6.19 % 10.06 % Tangible Book Value Per Share Stockholders' equity $ 238,108 $ 232,300 $ 226,450 $ 226,259 $ 226,393 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 17,998 18,108 18,192 18,245 18,336 Tangible stockholders' equity (numerator) $ 220,110 $ 214,192 $ 208,258 $ 208,014 $ 208,057 Common shares outstanding (denominator) 19,707,474 19,694,892 19,629,892 20,141,204 20,458,665 Tangible book value per share $ 11.17 $ 10.88 $ 10.61 $ 10.33 $ 10.17 Tangible Equity / Assets Stockholders' equity $ 238,108 $ 232,300 $ 226,450 $ 226,259 $ 226,393 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 17,998 18,108 18,192 18,245 18,336 Tangible equity (numerator) $ 220,110 $ 214,192 $ 208,258 $ 208,014 $ 208,057 Total assets $ 2,346,270 $ 2,309,897 $ 2,300,594 $ 2,092,444 $ 2,011,587 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 17,998 18,108 18,192 18,245 18,336 Adjusted total assets (denominator) $ 2,328,272 $ 2,291,789 $ 2,282,402 $ 2,074,199 $ 1,993,251 Tangible equity / assets 9.45 % 9.35 % 9.12 % 10.03 % 10.44 % Efficiency Ratio (1) Non-interest expense $ 11,052 $ 9,653 $ 9,767 $ 9,915 $ 9,309 Adjusted non-interest expense (numerator) $ 11,052 $ 9,653 $ 9,767 $ 9,915 $ 9,309 Net interest income $ 19,724 $ 17,630 $ 16,328 $ 15,871 $ 16,191 Non-interest income 1,312 1,946 1,880 1,214 1,493 Total revenue 21,036 19,576 18,208 17,085 17,684 Adjusted total revenue (denominator) $ 21,036 $ 19,576 $ 18,208 $ 17,085 $ 17,684 Efficiency ratio 52.54 % 49.31 % 53.64 % 58.03 % 52.64 % Pre-Provision Net Revenue (1) Net interest income $ 19,724 $ 17,630 $ 16,328 $ 15,871 $ 16,191 Non-interest income 1,312 1,946 1,880 1,214 1,493 Less: Non-interest expense 11,052 9,653 9,767 9,915 9,309 Pre-provision net revenue $ 9,984 $ 9,923 $ 8,441 $ 7,170 $ 8,375 (1) During the quarter ended 6/30/2020 the efficiency ratio and pre-provision net revenue calculations were changed from the way these amounts were calculated in previous period reports. The prior quarter numbers above have been adjusted accordingly. Gains on recovery of acquired loans are no longer removed from the revenue numbers as management has determined that these amounts have become part of our core operations and should not be removed in our adjusted totals.





FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (dollars in thousands, except for share data, unaudited) For the Quarter Ended 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 Adjusted diluted earnings per share, Adjusted return on average assets, and Adjusted return on average equity (1) Net income $ 6,195 $ 5,903 $ 4,117 $ 3,233 $ 5,246 Add: Deferred Tax Asset revaluation - - - - 730 Adjusted net income $ 6,195 $ 5,903 $ 4,117 $ 3,233 $ 5,976 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 19,827,708 19,603,919 19,744,575 20,565,867 20,666,729 Average assets $ 2,316,049 $ 2,289,303 $ 2,251,396 $ 2,049,229 $ 2,037,127 Average equity $ 236,099 $ 230,122 $ 225,905 $ 228,471 $ 225,200 Average Tangible Equity $ 218,037 $ 211,966 $ 207,669 $ 210,162 $ 206,823 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.31 $ 0.30 $ 0.21 $ 0.16 $ 0.29 Adjusted return on average assets (2) 1.06 % 1.03 % 0.74 % 0.63 % 1.16 % Adjusted return on average equity (2) 10.44 % 10.20 % 7.33 % 5.69 % 10.53 % Adjusted return on average tangible equity (2) 11.30 % 11.08 % 7.97 % 6.19 % 11.46 % (1) During the quarter ended 6/30/2020 the adjusted net income calculation was changed from the way it was calculated in previous period reports. The prior quarter amounts above have been adjusted accordingly. Gains on recovery of acquired loans are no longer removed from adjusted net income as management has determined that these amounts have become part of our core operations and should not be removed in our adjusted totals. (2) Annualized.



