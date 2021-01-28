 

Dominica Prioritises Strengthening Healthcare Infrastructure with Citizenship-by-Investment Funds

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commonwealth of Dominica is building twelve new health centres as part of a broader mission to strengthen its healthcare infrastructure and provide citizens with higher quality services. Construction on the Bagatelle Health Centre is the latest to be nearing completion after the government invested $2 million into the project utilising funds from its Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme.

Aside from commissioning several new health centres, Dominica is also in the process of constructing a state-of-the-art hospital, scheduled to be completed in April 2021, also funded by the CBI Programme. The Programme previously sponsored the repair of several hospitals and health facilities following a hurricane in 2017 and supported the overseas medical treatment of 16 children.

Prime Minister Dr the Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit highlighted this commitment to grow the island's healthcare offering: "This can also be translated into better care for our citizens and residents. There will be no complaints about the quality of services or the quality of equipment. I am happy about this investment here, and we will have a series of openings for such facilities in Dominica in just a few weeks."

With the COVID-19 pandemic reiterating the importance of having a robust health care system in place, Dominica remains one of the least impacted by the virus. A recent report from 4,000 scientists ranked the island as one of the few in the "green zone", meaning Dominica is tackling the virus well and has recorded no local transmissions for over 14 days.

Established in 1993, Dominica's CBI Programme has been fundamental to the future of the island's healthcare services. The Programme enables foreign investors and their families to become citizens of the nation once investing in either a government fund or buying into selected real estate options. Once all due diligence checks are passed, successful applicants gain visa-free access to over 140 destinations, the right to live and work in the country and the ability to pass down citizenship down for generations to come.

Investments generated under the Programme are injected into important sectors in Dominica, from healthcare and education to tourism and infrastructure development. The Programme also supports the construction of over 5,000 climate-resilient homes for citizens impacted by Hurricane Maria. Dominica is a progressive and safe country for investors who choose to reside there with a burgeoning healthcare system that is anticipated to be one of the strongest in the Caribbean.

