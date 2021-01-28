McAfee Transforms Security Operations With Launch of Industry First Proactive XDR for Endpoint, Cloud and Network

McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE) today announced the general availability of MVISION Extended Detection and Response (XDR) with inclusion of Cloud, and network telemetry, unifying and optimizing threat detection and response beyond endpoints to allow for faster, more proactive investigation cycles, easier, automated response and continued modernization of today’s security operations centers (SOC).

According to Enterprise Strategy Group1 research, more than 80 percent of organizations are planning increased investment in threat detection and response solutions, affirming the heightened need to safeguard against today’s crowded threat landscape. Specifically, more than two-thirds of organizations surveyed expect to make an XDR investment in the next 6-12 months and nearly half (48 percent) would be willing to replace individual controls with integrated XDR solutions.

“Organizations can no longer afford ineffective disparate threat and response tools and context,” said Jon Oltsik, senior principal analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group. “With XDR, we are seeing an opportunity to take the SOC as we know it to the next level – moving from operating in a time and resource intense reactive manner with existing, disparate tools to using a comprehensive and integrated XDR solution that can not only proactively predict mal-activity, but also help drive faster remediation decisions with automation.”

“Security teams are struggling to replace reactive, manual and time-consuming investigation processes to combat more sophisticated and more frequent attacks – all while trying to decrease the cost and complexity of overall management,” said Shishir Singh, chief product officer, McAfee. “MVISION XDR provides proactive and actionable context across key vectors to simplify, accelerate and automate threat validation and response across the enterprise thereby making the most of SOC resources and mitigating potential disruption to the business.”

Gartner, Inc., leading research and advisory firm2 states, “XDR offerings are a natural evolution of endpoint detection and response (EDR) platforms, which have become a primary incident response tool for security teams. The primary value propositions of an XDR product are to improve security operations productivity and enhance detection and response capabilities by including more security components into a unified whole that offers multiple streams of telemetry, presenting options for multiple forms of detection and concurrently enabling multiple methods of response.”

With MVISION XDR now available, McAfee is directly improving the SOC experience. By granting analysts greater control and a more comprehensive view of threat context beyond the endpoint, they can save time and act more deliberately with a better understanding of threats – before they occur or incur damage. MVISION XDR provides:

Proactive and Actionable Intelligence: The included MVISION Insights helps to proactively prioritize threats, implement countermeasures and prescribe the right actions to be taken.

The included MVISION Insights helps to proactively prioritize threats, implement countermeasures and prescribe the right actions to be taken. AI-Guided Investigations: Simplify investigations across sophisticated threat campaigns with AI-guided investigations, MITRE ATT&CK mapping and real-time hunting.

Simplify investigations across sophisticated threat campaigns with AI-guided investigations, MITRE ATT&CK mapping and real-time hunting. Cloud threat integration: Provides context for web activity and a more comprehensive overview of an attack, including improving visibility of any additional vectors of access or command of control.

Provides context for web activity and a more comprehensive overview of an attack, including improving visibility of any additional vectors of access or command of control. Network telemetry prioritization: Offers a better understanding of network threats by automatically correlating with curated threats for improved prioritization and determination of counter measures to take.

Offers a better understanding of network threats by automatically correlating with curated threats for improved prioritization and determination of counter measures to take. SOC Infrastructure Optimization: Maximize return on SOC investment by integrating with existing SOC Infrastructure like ticketing systems and Secure Orchestration Automation Response (SOAR) tools for more efficient automation and faster mitigation.

McAfee MVISION XDR is available now. For more information, visit McAfee MVISION XDR.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE) is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates consumer and business solutions that make our world a safer place. www.mcafee.com

