 

McAfee Transforms Security Operations With Launch of Industry First Proactive XDR for Endpoint, Cloud and Network

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.01.2021, 06:01  |  33   |   |   

McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE) today announced the general availability of MVISION Extended Detection and Response (XDR) with inclusion of Cloud, and network telemetry, unifying and optimizing threat detection and response beyond endpoints to allow for faster, more proactive investigation cycles, easier, automated response and continued modernization of today’s security operations centers (SOC).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210127006070/en/

McAfee MVISION XDR (Graphic: Business Wire)

McAfee MVISION XDR (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Enterprise Strategy Group1 research, more than 80 percent of organizations are planning increased investment in threat detection and response solutions, affirming the heightened need to safeguard against today’s crowded threat landscape. Specifically, more than two-thirds of organizations surveyed expect to make an XDR investment in the next 6-12 months and nearly half (48 percent) would be willing to replace individual controls with integrated XDR solutions.

“Organizations can no longer afford ineffective disparate threat and response tools and context,” said Jon Oltsik, senior principal analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group. “With XDR, we are seeing an opportunity to take the SOC as we know it to the next level – moving from operating in a time and resource intense reactive manner with existing, disparate tools to using a comprehensive and integrated XDR solution that can not only proactively predict mal-activity, but also help drive faster remediation decisions with automation.”

“Security teams are struggling to replace reactive, manual and time-consuming investigation processes to combat more sophisticated and more frequent attacks – all while trying to decrease the cost and complexity of overall management,” said Shishir Singh, chief product officer, McAfee. “MVISION XDR provides proactive and actionable context across key vectors to simplify, accelerate and automate threat validation and response across the enterprise thereby making the most of SOC resources and mitigating potential disruption to the business.”

Gartner, Inc., leading research and advisory firm2 states, “XDR offerings are a natural evolution of endpoint detection and response (EDR) platforms, which have become a primary incident response tool for security teams. The primary value propositions of an XDR product are to improve security operations productivity and enhance detection and response capabilities by including more security components into a unified whole that offers multiple streams of telemetry, presenting options for multiple forms of detection and concurrently enabling multiple methods of response.”

With MVISION XDR now available, McAfee is directly improving the SOC experience. By granting analysts greater control and a more comprehensive view of threat context beyond the endpoint, they can save time and act more deliberately with a better understanding of threats – before they occur or incur damage. MVISION XDR provides:

  • Proactive and Actionable Intelligence: The included MVISION Insights helps to proactively prioritize threats, implement countermeasures and prescribe the right actions to be taken.
  • AI-Guided Investigations: Simplify investigations across sophisticated threat campaigns with AI-guided investigations, MITRE ATT&CK mapping and real-time hunting.
  • Cloud threat integration: Provides context for web activity and a more comprehensive overview of an attack, including improving visibility of any additional vectors of access or command of control.
  • Network telemetry prioritization: Offers a better understanding of network threats by automatically correlating with curated threats for improved prioritization and determination of counter measures to take.
  • SOC Infrastructure Optimization: Maximize return on SOC investment by integrating with existing SOC Infrastructure like ticketing systems and Secure Orchestration Automation Response (SOAR) tools for more efficient automation and faster mitigation.

McAfee MVISION XDR is available now. For more information, visit McAfee MVISION XDR.

Resources:

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE) is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates consumer and business solutions that make our world a safer place. www.mcafee.com

McAfee Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

McAfee Transforms Security Operations With Launch of Industry First Proactive XDR for Endpoint, Cloud and Network McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE) today announced the general availability of MVISION Extended Detection and Response (XDR) with inclusion of Cloud, and network telemetry, unifying and optimizing threat detection and response beyond endpoints to allow for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Apple Reports First Quarter Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Closing of Its CDN $2,122,500 (equiv US$1,650,000) Private ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
AT&T Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
Moderna Confirms Discussions with U.S. Government for Additional 100 Million Doses of the Moderna ...
Coty Announces Consolidation of Fragrance Manufacturing Operations with Intended Closure of Site in ...
ServiceNow Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Inogen Announces CEO Transition
Genkyotex Provides Q4 Business Update and Reports Cash Position
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Cresco Labs Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
The GEO Group Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
McAfee: Profound Shift in Everyday Technology Highlights New Landscape of Personal Security
19.01.21
McAfee Takes Another Step Toward Global Support for Organizations in Need of Leading Managed Threat Detection and Response
12.01.21
McAfee and ASUS Extend Exclusive PC Security Service
06.01.21
McAfee to Participate in Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference