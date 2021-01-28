Johnson Controls Customers Prioritize New Integrated Technologies for Healthy Buildings; Solutions Must Deliver for Healthy People, Healthy Places and a Healthy Planet

- Building decision makers are prioritizing the three mission critical focus areas of a Healthy Building: People, Places and Planet - according to independent studies of 800+ decision makers

- Johnson Controls OpenBlue Healthy Buildings integrated technology solutions breaks the traditional conflict of cost versus sustainability and delivers critical outcomes for healthy, smart places and experiences

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today announced results of independent surveys of 800+ building decision makers showing a clear shift to increased investment in healthy building trends and technologies.

"At the center of a vision for a healthy world must be healthy buildings, and that means delivering on the most critical elements to serve People, Places and Planet," said George Oliver, CEO of Johnson Controls. "Our OpenBlue technologies reinvent the building landscape, creating dynamic smart facilities that help businesses meet their sustainability commitments, while delivering healthy places, enriched experiences and cost savings. Johnson Controls leads the industry in translating new building technology capabilities into game-changing solutions that deliver on our focus of People, Places and Planet."

As the only leader in the category with 135 years of experience, Johnson Controls is ideally positioned with technologies and solutions that accelerate the reinvention of healthy buildings. The surveys confirmed the need is greater than ever, with 90 percent of responding firms having dedicated resources to healthy buildings initiatives.

"There is a huge demand in the markets today for building solutions that can prioritize on the health and wellness of occupants, drive cost savings and contribute to the regions sustainable development goals" said Rolando Furlong, vice president & general manager at Johnson Controls Middle East and Africa.

"We believe that with our comprehensive portfolio of solutions we can meet these expectations, drive operational value and contribute to the regions vision for sustainability." said Rolando

The 2020 pandemic showed that few customers were able to reduce building operating costs despite lower occupancy, highlighting the need for technologies to deliver flexibility.

"Energy use should be dramatically lower when occupancy is low, but surprisingly less than one in ten building operators were able to reduce energy use more than 20 percent," said Michael Ellis, executive vice president and chief customer & digital officer at Johnson Controls. "At a time when companies are aggressively pursuing energy and cost savings, customers need and want solutions that help them do better, while increasing the health profile of those buildings. Johnson Controls OpenBlue technologies deliver a unique, game-changing capability to solve for healthy places, while simultaneously serving sustainability goals."