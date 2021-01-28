 

DGAP-News CureVac Announces Pricing of $450 million Follow-on Public Offering of Common Shares

TÜBINGEN, Germany/ BOSTON, USA - January 28, 2021 - CureVac N.V. (Nasdaq: CVAC) ("CureVac" or the "Company"), a global biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid ("mRNA"), announced today the pricing of its follow-on public offering of 5,000,000 common shares at a public offering price of $90.00 per common share, for total gross proceeds of approximately $450 million. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 common shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the common shares are being offered by CureVac. The offering is expected to close on February 1, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

BofA Securities, Jefferies and Evercore ISI are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. UBS Investment Bank, Guggenheim Securities, Berenberg and Kempen & Co are acting as passive book running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on January 27, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, by telephone at (800) 299-1322 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; and Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, New York 10055, or by telephone at (888) 474 0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com.

