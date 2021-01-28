 

DGAP-News Evotec Starts Clinical Development of Chikungunya Antibody together with NIAID and Leading Academic Research Organisation

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
28.01.2021, 07:30  |  52   |   |   

DGAP-News: Evotec SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Evotec Starts Clinical Development of Chikungunya Antibody together with NIAID and Leading Academic Research Organisation

28.01.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
  • FIRST DOSE OF EVT894, A MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY AGAINST CHIKUNGUNYA VIRUS ADMINISTERED TO A HEALTHY PARTICIPANT IN A PHASE I STUDY
  • DEVELOPMENT OF EVT894 BY EVOTEC TOGETHER WITH ITS PARTNERS NIAID AND DUKE CLINICAL RESEARCH INSTITUTE
  • ADDRESSING UNMET MEDICAL NEEDS IN GLOBAL HEALTH


Hamburg, Germany, 28 January 2021:
Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) today announced that EVT894, a monoclonal antibody to treat and potentially prevent chikungunya virus infections, has entered clinical development.

The Phase I, randomised, double-blind, single centre, single dose escalation study to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics, and immunogenicity of EVT894 vs placebo in healthy volunteers (five dose-cohorts of 8 subjects) is sponsored and funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases ("NIAID"), part of the National Institutes of Health with funds from a Phase I Clinical Trial Units for Therapeutics programme award (Contract No. HHSN272201500006I) and is being conducted at Duke Clinical Research Institute ("DCRI"), at Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, North Carolina, USA.

Chikungunya virus is a mosquito-borne alphavirus that poses a significant threat to public health in tropical and subtropical regions. Chikungunya disease is characterised by debilitating musculoskeletal pain that can persist for months to years. Although mortality is not high, the public health burden is significant: 1.3 billion people live in areas endemic for chikungunya and it is prevalent in approximately 60 countries across the world, typically occurring in seasonal outbreaks. In recent years, chikungunya virus reached new areas including non-tropical regions. There are currently no effective therapies or approved vaccines to treat or prevent chikungunya infection or disease.

Diskussion: Der typische Investor - Fallbeispiel Evotec
Wertpapier


