 

DGAP-News IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG: IKB appointments to the Management Board

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
28.01.2021, 07:59  |  45   |   |   

DGAP-News: IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG / Key word(s): Personnel
IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG: IKB appointments to the Management Board

28.01.2021 / 07:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IKB appointments to the Management Board

The Supervisory Board of IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG (IKB) has appointed Dr. Ralph Müller and Dr. Patrick Trutwein to the Board of Managing Directors of IKB with effect from 1 February 2021 to help drive the further development of the bank.

Dr. Ralph Müller was appointed as CDO/COO and will be responsible for strategy, digitalization and operations. Dr. Müller started his career at McKinsey and thereafter became co-founder and CEO of mortgage lending platform PlanetHome AG. In 2006, he moved to Deutsche Bank where he headed the mortgage lending business. He was subsequently appointed to the management board of Postbank AG where he initially took over responsibility for IT and operations and in 2015 assumed responsibility for its subsidiary DSL Bank and the corporate customer business.

Dr. Patrick Trutwein was appointed as Chief Risk Officer (CRO) and will be responsible for risk management and internal audit. He joined the IKB management team in 2016 and previously has been responsible for corporate development, sales management, operations and transformation management at the bank. Prior to that he worked at Deutsche Bank and McKinsey with a focus on risk management topics.

Both will join the current members of the Board of Managing Directors Dr. Michael Wiedmann (CEO and CFO) and Claus Momburg (who will take over responsibility for corporate customers).

The Supervisory Board of IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG
 

Contact:
Armin Baltzer, phone: +49 211 8221-6236, E-Mail: presse@ikb.de

IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG provides loans, risk management, capital market services and consulting services for small and medium-sized enterprises in Germany and Europe.




 

28.01.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG
Wilhelm-Bötzkes-Straße 1
40474 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 8221-4511
Fax: +49 (0)211 8221-2511
E-mail: investor.relations@ikb.de
Internet: www.ikb.de
ISIN: DE0008063306
WKN: 806330
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1163910

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1163910  28.01.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1163910&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetIKB Deutsche Industriebank Akt Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG: IKB appointments to the Management Board DGAP-News: IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG / Key word(s): Personnel IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG: IKB appointments to the Management Board 28.01.2021 / 07:59 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. IKB appointments …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: CureVac Announces Pricing of $450 million Follow-on Public Offering of Common Shares
DGAP-News: PAION AG: ACACIA PHARMA LAUNCHES BYFAVO(TM) (REMIMAZOLAM) IN THE U.S. FOR PROCEDURAL SEDATION IN ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft: Vorläufiger Free Cash Flow im Segment Automobile im ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SÜSS MicroTec übertrifft nach vorläufigen Zahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 die ...
DGAP-News: Mogo Finance EUR 2022 bondholders approve amendments to terms and conditions - Bondholders' meeting ...
Hanako ist Top Brand 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG successfully places mandatory convertible bond in the full amount of EUR 5.5 million
DGAP-Adhoc: Leoni AG: Operating performance improvement continues in Q4 2020 resulting in free cash flow and ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Leoni AG: Operative Ergebnisverbesserung setzt sich im vierten Quartal 2020 fort und führt zu Free ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Just - Evotec Biologics erweitert Vertrag mit dem US-amerikanischen Verteidigungsministerium zur ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest: CFO and board member buys MGI shares
HORN & COSIFAN und PK Office gründen mit Harald Quandt Industriebeteiligungen als ...
Eat Beyond Inc. erwirbt mit Abobe Foods ein neues Portfoliounternehmen
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:59 Uhr
DGAP-News: IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG: IKB erweitert Vorstand (deutsch)
07:59 Uhr
DGAP-News: IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG: IKB erweitert Vorstand
15.01.21
DGAP-News: IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG erhält Investment Grade Rating von Moody's und Fitch (deutsch)
15.01.21
DGAP-News: IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG receives investment grade rating from Moody's and Fitch
15.01.21
DGAP-News: IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG erhält Investment Grade Rating von Moody's und Fitch

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.12.20
103
IKB Bank