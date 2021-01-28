BioInvent Phase I/IIa data suggest BI-1206 restores activity of rituximab in relapsed non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients

- Responses in 6 out of 9 patients evaluated provide exciting evidence that BI-1206 has the potential to restore activity of rituximab in non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients who have relapsed after treatment with rituximab

- Key opinion leader (KOL) call to discuss results today, January 28, at 5.30 p.m. CET (11:30 a.m. ET)

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (OMXS: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today announces positive interim results from the Phase I/IIa trial of the novel anti-FcγRIIB antibody BI-1206 in combination with rituximab (anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody) in patients with indolent relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

"The responses observed in six out of nine patients are very encouraging and clearly suggest that BI-1206 may restore the response to rituximab in patients who have few treatment alternatives. The complete responses we have seen in two patients are particularly impressive and indicate that BI-1206 has the potential to significantly improve the lives of NHL patients who have progressed after several lines of treatment. Based on these results, we will now move to identify the recommended phase ll dose for the Phase IIa part of the trial and look forward to further evaluating the exciting potential of BI-1206 to bring much needed innovation to lymphoma patients," said Martin Welschof, Ph.D, CEO of BioInvent.

Of the 9 patients who completed the induction cycle, 6 patients have shown either complete or partial responses several of which are still ongoing. Two patients (30 mg and 70 mg dose) achieved a complete response, which continues to be sustained 12 and 24 months later. Another patient who had a blastoid form of MCL achieved a partial response, and a complete depletion of peripheral tumor cells. Readout from two patients is still pending.

A total of 15 patients have been recruited to date in the Phase I dose escalation part of the study, all of whom were late stage and have failed conventional treatments, including several lines of rituximab-containing therapies.

To address dose limiting toxicities seen at higher doses earlier in the trial, a new safety protocol was implemented, enabling higher doses to be administered. No dose-limiting toxicities have been observed in the five patients who have been treated under the current protocol, despite receiving higher doses of BI-1206.