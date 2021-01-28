 

BioInvent Phase I/IIa data suggest BI-1206 restores activity of rituximab in relapsed non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
28.01.2021, 08:03  |  59   |   |   

- Responses in 6 out of 9 patients evaluated provide exciting evidence that BI-1206 has the potential to restore activity of rituximab in non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients who have relapsed after treatment with rituximab 

- Long-lasting complete responses observed in two patients beyond 12 months 

- Key opinion leader (KOL) call to discuss results today, January 28, at 5.30 p.m. CET (11:30 a.m. ET) 

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (OMXS: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today announces positive interim results from the Phase I/IIa trial of the novel anti-FcγRIIB antibody BI-1206 in combination with rituximab (anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody) in patients with indolent relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

"The responses observed in six out of nine patients are very encouraging and clearly suggest that BI-1206 may restore the response to rituximab in patients who have few treatment alternatives. The complete responses we have seen in two patients are particularly impressive and indicate that BI-1206 has the potential to significantly improve the lives of NHL patients who have progressed after several lines of treatment. Based on these results, we will now move to identify the recommended phase ll dose for the Phase IIa part of the trial and look forward to further evaluating the exciting potential of BI-1206 to bring much needed innovation to lymphoma patients," said Martin Welschof, Ph.D, CEO of BioInvent.

Of the 9 patients who completed the induction cycle, 6 patients have shown either complete or partial responses several of which are still ongoing. Two patients (30 mg and 70 mg dose) achieved a complete response, which continues to be sustained 12 and 24 months later. Another patient who had a blastoid form of MCL achieved a partial response, and a complete depletion of peripheral tumor cells. Readout from two patients is still pending.

A total of 15 patients have been recruited to date in the Phase I dose escalation part of the study, all of whom were late stage and have failed conventional treatments, including several lines of rituximab-containing therapies.

To address dose limiting toxicities seen at higher doses earlier in the trial, a new safety protocol was implemented, enabling higher doses to be administered. No dose-limiting toxicities have been observed in the five patients who have been treated under the current protocol, despite receiving higher doses of BI-1206.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BioInvent Phase I/IIa data suggest BI-1206 restores activity of rituximab in relapsed non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients - Responses in 6 out of 9 patients evaluated provide exciting evidence that BI-1206 has the potential to restore activity of rituximab in non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients who have relapsed after treatment with rituximab  - Long-lasting complete …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Transformation from QASH token to Liquid token (LQT) and Liquid Chain: Liquid by Quoine's Ambition to Develop Next-Gen Financial Services
Infosys Recognized as the Fastest Growing Top 10 IT Services Brand of 2020
Oshidori International and Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment Join in Bid for the Nagasaki Integrated ...
Healthcare Cloud Picture Archiving & Communications System Market Size Worth $1.06 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.
Servo Motors and Drives Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 19 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Security the Biggest Challenge in Domain Management as 2020 Recorded Rise in Domain-Related Cyber ...
Electric Motor Sales Market Size Worth $232.5 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Increasing Need for Device Management Security Pushes IoT Security Services to US$16.8 Billion by ...
Energy Management System Market Size To Advance At 17.1% CAGR By 2025, Owing To Increasing Number ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
Online Betting Companies Positioned to Continue Momentum into 2021
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Senior Management Executive Alphan Gogus Appointed as Regional GM for Huobi Russia , Turkey and ...
Hisense Creates Bold New Campaign With Partner Club Paris Saint-Germain
Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact Commits European Cloud and Data Centre Industry To Ambitious ...
Castellum publishes supplement to the offer document regarding the voluntary share exchange and ...
Bulls on the Street Watching Billion Dollar Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Shift into High Gear
Titel
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods