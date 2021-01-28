 

QuEST Global launches TCMS test lab in Hyderabad

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
28.01.2021, 08:00  |  40   |   |   

- The lab will facilitate Safety Integration Level testing for Train Control and Management System

HYDERABAD, India, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuEST Global, a global product engineering and lifecycle services company, announced today that it has launched a Train Control and Management System (TCMS) lab at its Hyderabad facility. The 5800-sq.ft. lab will facilitate the verification and validation of safety-critical TCMS software for multiple functionalities. This next-generation lab will host test racks for various product families of Bombardier Transportation. The lab was inaugurated virtually by Stéphane Navarra, Head of Engineering Technology Office (ETO) Systems, Bombardier Transportation, and Ajit Prabhu, Chairman & CEO, QuEST Global. The lab is part of the strategic partnership signed by both companies in 2019 to strengthen their cooperation and further develop engineering capabilities for the rail industry.

QuEST's TCMS lab has the capacity to house more than 100 racks and simulations for performing TCMS software testing and hardware-software integration checks. It is qualified to support validation checks submitted as evidence for assessing rail products; and will enable Bombardier Transportation to deliver safer transportation solutions to their customers globally. With the launch of this lab, QuEST also plans to hire over 200 engineers in Hyderabad with expertise across all phases of the software development lifecycle, test automation, and ethernet & internet protocol technology.

Commenting on the new lab, John Saabas, Head of Engineering Technology Office (ETO), Bombardier Transportation, said, "We are pleased about the launch of TCMS lab at QuEST premises in Hyderabad. Bombardier Transportation has always endeavored to deliver excellence and help our customers enable faster and smarter commute through continuous innovation. QuEST is a strategic partner in providing world-class engineering solutions to the rail industry, and I am sure this lab will further enhance our valued collaboration in this area."

Lauding the capabilities of QuEST, Stéphane Navarra said, "The TCMS lab provides the QuEST team with the infrastructure to manage their deliverables end to end. Bombardier will be developing and housing test racks at this lab for our projects in India and globally."

Elaborating further on the significance and value the lab will provide, Ajit Prabhu, said, "As a trusted thinking partner to Bombardier Transportation, we are excited to launch the world-class TCMS testing lab in our Hyderabad Centre. We are confident that this will enable us to help Bombardier Transportation serve and create value for its customers. This lab is part of our long-standing strategic engagement with Bombardier Transportation and is a testament to our expertise in providing transformational services and solutions to our customers. We look forward to helping Bombardier Transportation to enhance their competitiveness in the rail domain."

About QuEST Global

For more than 20 years, QuEST Global has aimed to be a trusted global product engineering and lifecycle services partner to many of the world's most recognized companies in the Aero Engines, Hi-Tech, Aerospace & Defense, Transportation (Auto and Rail), Power and Industrial, Oil & Gas and Medical Devices industries. With a presence in 13 countries, 56 global delivery centers and 11,250+ personnel, QuEST Global believes that it is at the forefront of the convergence of the mechanical, electronics, software and digital engineering innovations to engineer solutions for a safer, cleaner world. QuEST Global's deep domain knowledge and digital expertise aim to help its clients accelerate product development and innovation cycles, create alternate revenue streams, enhance consumer experience and make manufacturing processes and operations more efficient.

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

QuEST Global launches TCMS test lab in Hyderabad - The lab will facilitate Safety Integration Level testing for Train Control and Management System HYDERABAD, India, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - QuEST Global, a global product engineering and lifecycle services company, announced today that it …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Transformation from QASH token to Liquid token (LQT) and Liquid Chain: Liquid by Quoine's Ambition to Develop Next-Gen Financial Services
Infosys Recognized as the Fastest Growing Top 10 IT Services Brand of 2020
Oshidori International and Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment Join in Bid for the Nagasaki Integrated ...
Healthcare Cloud Picture Archiving & Communications System Market Size Worth $1.06 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.
Servo Motors and Drives Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 19 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Security the Biggest Challenge in Domain Management as 2020 Recorded Rise in Domain-Related Cyber ...
Electric Motor Sales Market Size Worth $232.5 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Increasing Need for Device Management Security Pushes IoT Security Services to US$16.8 Billion by ...
Energy Management System Market Size To Advance At 17.1% CAGR By 2025, Owing To Increasing Number ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
Online Betting Companies Positioned to Continue Momentum into 2021
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Senior Management Executive Alphan Gogus Appointed as Regional GM for Huobi Russia , Turkey and ...
Hisense Creates Bold New Campaign With Partner Club Paris Saint-Germain
Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact Commits European Cloud and Data Centre Industry To Ambitious ...
Castellum publishes supplement to the offer document regarding the voluntary share exchange and ...
Bulls on the Street Watching Billion Dollar Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Shift into High Gear
Titel
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods