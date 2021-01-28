 

Optomed has established a Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
28.01.2021, 08:13  |  47   |   |   

HELSINKI, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Optomed has established an international scientific advisory board. The board consists of globally recognized and scientifically merited medical doctors specializing in ophthalmology and neuro-ophthalmology, with advanced experience on artificial intelligence applied to detection of ophthalmic conditions.

The scientific advisory board consists of the following members:

Robert Chang, MD, Associate Professor of Ophthalmology, Stanford University Medical Center, USA

Nina Hautala, MD, PhD, Professor of Ophthalmology, Oulu University Hospital, Finland

Dan Milea, MD, PhD, Professor of Ophthalmology, Head, Visual Neuroscience Group, Singapore Eye Research Institute, Singapore National Eye Centre and Duke-NUS Medical School, Singapore

Tunde Peto, MD, PhD, Professor of Clinical Ophthalmology, Queen's University Belfast, UK

Daniel Ting, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Ophthalmology, Head, AI and Digital Innovation, Singapore Eye Research Institute, Singapore National Eye Centre and Duke-NUS Medical School, Singapore

The main goal of the advisory board is to guide and assist Optomed with research on retinal imaging, focusing on the use of handheld fundus cameras and artificial intelligence in eye disease screening. Other goals of the advisory board cooperation include supporting Optomed's product development, education of company's stakeholders and raising awareness on handheld cameras and artificial intelligence solutions. This cooperation supports Optomed's strategy to take eye screenings to primary care, closer to the customer, to improve the access of care.

Optomed Plc

Additional information

Petri Huhtinen, Clinical Director, petri.huhtinen@optomed.com, +358 40 526 5789

Optomed in Brief 

Optomed is a Finnish medical technology company and one of the leading providers of handheld fundus cameras. Optomed combines handheld screening devices fundus cameras with software and artificial intelligence with the aim to transform the diagnostic process of blinding eye-diseases such as rapidly increasing diabetic retinopathy. In its business Optomed focuses on eye-screening devices and software solutions related R&D in Finland and sales through different channels in over 60 countries. The company has an extensive portfolio of 56 international patents protecting the technology. In 2019, Optomed's revenue reached EUR 15 million and Optomed employed 108 professionals the end of 2019.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/optomed-oyj/r/optomed-has-established-a-scientific-advisory-board,c3275058



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Optomed has established a Scientific Advisory Board HELSINKI, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Optomed has established an international scientific advisory board. The board consists of globally recognized and scientifically merited medical doctors specializing in ophthalmology and neuro-ophthalmology, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Transformation from QASH token to Liquid token (LQT) and Liquid Chain: Liquid by Quoine's Ambition to Develop Next-Gen Financial Services
Infosys Recognized as the Fastest Growing Top 10 IT Services Brand of 2020
Oshidori International and Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment Join in Bid for the Nagasaki Integrated ...
Healthcare Cloud Picture Archiving & Communications System Market Size Worth $1.06 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.
Servo Motors and Drives Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 19 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Security the Biggest Challenge in Domain Management as 2020 Recorded Rise in Domain-Related Cyber ...
Electric Motor Sales Market Size Worth $232.5 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Increasing Need for Device Management Security Pushes IoT Security Services to US$16.8 Billion by ...
Energy Management System Market Size To Advance At 17.1% CAGR By 2025, Owing To Increasing Number ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
Online Betting Companies Positioned to Continue Momentum into 2021
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Senior Management Executive Alphan Gogus Appointed as Regional GM for Huobi Russia , Turkey and ...
Hisense Creates Bold New Campaign With Partner Club Paris Saint-Germain
Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact Commits European Cloud and Data Centre Industry To Ambitious ...
Bulls on the Street Watching Billion Dollar Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Shift into High Gear
Castellum publishes supplement to the offer document regarding the voluntary share exchange and ...
Titel
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods