Optomed has established a Scientific Advisory Board

HELSINKI, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Optomed has established an international scientific advisory board. The board consists of globally recognized and scientifically merited medical doctors specializing in ophthalmology and neuro-ophthalmology, with advanced experience on artificial intelligence applied to detection of ophthalmic conditions.

Robert Chang, MD, Associate Professor of Ophthalmology, Stanford University Medical Center, USA

Nina Hautala, MD, PhD, Professor of Ophthalmology, Oulu University Hospital, Finland

Dan Milea, MD, PhD, Professor of Ophthalmology, Head, Visual Neuroscience Group, Singapore Eye Research Institute, Singapore National Eye Centre and Duke-NUS Medical School, Singapore

Tunde Peto, MD, PhD, Professor of Clinical Ophthalmology, Queen's University Belfast, UK

Daniel Ting, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Ophthalmology, Head, AI and Digital Innovation, Singapore Eye Research Institute, Singapore National Eye Centre and Duke-NUS Medical School, Singapore

The main goal of the advisory board is to guide and assist Optomed with research on retinal imaging, focusing on the use of handheld fundus cameras and artificial intelligence in eye disease screening. Other goals of the advisory board cooperation include supporting Optomed's product development, education of company's stakeholders and raising awareness on handheld cameras and artificial intelligence solutions. This cooperation supports Optomed's strategy to take eye screenings to primary care, closer to the customer, to improve the access of care.

Petri Huhtinen, Clinical Director, petri.huhtinen@optomed.com, +358 40 526 5789

Optomed in Brief

Optomed is a Finnish medical technology company and one of the leading providers of handheld fundus cameras. Optomed combines handheld screening devices fundus cameras with software and artificial intelligence with the aim to transform the diagnostic process of blinding eye-diseases such as rapidly increasing diabetic retinopathy. In its business Optomed focuses on eye-screening devices and software solutions related R&D in Finland and sales through different channels in over 60 countries. The company has an extensive portfolio of 56 international patents protecting the technology. In 2019, Optomed's revenue reached EUR 15 million and Optomed employed 108 professionals the end of 2019.

