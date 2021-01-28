DGAP-News CANCOM: ISG honors CANCOM in the categories Digital Workplace of the Future and Cyber Security
28.01.2021
|
DGAP-News: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Study/Study results
- Product and service offerings for hybrid cloud, public cloud and manufacturing also lead the market comparison
- Study highlights quality of consulting for digital workplace offerings
- CANCOM receives top rankings in a total of 15 categories at ISG Provider Lens
Munich, Germany, 28 January 2021 - CANCOM once again secured top rankings at this year's ISG Provider Lens awards ceremony on 27 January 2021. In a total of 15 categories, CANCOM achieved the coveted "Leader" quadrant with its product and service offerings in the competitive environment.
In the ISG report, CANCOM scored particularly well on the trend topic of the Digital Workplace of the Future. As a result of its market analysis, the market research institute highlighted the consulting portfolio: more than 350 CANCOM consultants, who can draw on a strong network of all leading providers for their work, offer a broad and well-structured portfolio. The consulting services cover all essential aspects from strategy to implementation. With its strong results in portfolio attractiveness and competitive strength, CANCOM achieved a position in the leader's quadrant. CANCOM also achieved the Leader position in Managed Workplace Services and Managed Mobility Services.
"We were again able to convince with our portfolio last year," said Rudolf Hotter, CEO of CANCOM. "In the area of Digital Workplace and Security, we are in the top league in terms of customer perception. We are pleased that we are already so well positioned in these trend topics."
ISG rates CANCOM's product and service offering as leading in the market environment in the following categories:
Digital Workplace of the Future - Services & Solutions 2020 (Germany Report)
- Digital Workplace Consulting Services
- Managed Workplace Services
- Managed Mobility Services
Cyber Security - Solutions & Services 2020 (Germany Report)
- Technical Security Services
- Managed Security Services
Digital Workplace of the Future - Services & Solutions 2019 (Germany Report)
