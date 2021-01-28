DGAP-News: AgileAssets, Inc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous AgileAssets Names D.J. Swan, P.E., Director of International Operations 28.01.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2021 / AgileAssets, a leading global provider of transportation asset lifecycle management software solutions, has appointed D.J. Swan, P.E., as Director of International Operations. Based in Dubai, Mr. Swan will specialise in bringing AgileAssets resources together to solve problems for transportation authorities worldwide. A key focus area will be ensuring the successful implementation of AgileAssets solution deployments and long-term positive outcomes for customers.

D.J. Swan, P.E., Director of International Operations at AgileAssets

"We're pleased to welcome D.J. as an integral part of the AgileAssets mission to provide government and private agencies with solutions to deliver safer, more economical transportation infrastructure," said Pascal Laumet, Ph.D., AgileAssets Vice President of International Sales and Operations. "Our global customers and partners will benefit from D.J.'s deep understanding of the needs of transportation authorities and his ability to convey effective strategies for saving time and money using data-driven asset management practices."

Mr. Swan brings extensive transportation industry experience to his new role, with rich expertise in roadway materials, design, and construction as well as infrastructure asset management. Originally from Canada, he has devoted the past 20 years to research, analysis, and strategic leadership in the field of pavement and transportation asset management. He has worked in Canada, the U.S., and, most recently, in the United Arab Emirates.

With expertise in internationally diverse transportation systems--ranging from ancient streets in Europe to gleaming new stretches of roadway in the Middle East--Mr. Swan will continue to apply his engineering background as he helps AgileAssets clients and their business partners solve strategic challenges. One focus area will be helping national, regional, and local governments to adopt a preservation-focused approach to keeping their transportation assets in good repair.