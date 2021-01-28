 

DGAP-News Vara Q4 2020 Consensus Estimates for Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB LN)

DGAP-News: Vara Research GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Vara Q4 2020 Consensus Estimates for Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB LN)

28.01.2021 / 08:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Please click the following link to get the detailed consensus estimates for Royal Dutch Shell plc:

http://vara-services.com/shell/

Please note: In addition to the proactive estimate collection ahead of the fourth quarter 2020 results announcement of Royal Dutch Shell plc, Vara Research also updates the Shell consensus estimate on an ongoing basis. This dynamic update is based on forecasts by sell-side analysts published since the third quarter 2020 results announcement.

28.01.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1163869  28.01.2021 

