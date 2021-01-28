DGAP-News Vara Q4 2020 Consensus Estimates for Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB LN)
DGAP-News: Vara Research GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Please click the following link to get the detailed consensus estimates for Royal Dutch Shell plc:
http://vara-services.com/shell/
Please note: In addition to the proactive estimate collection ahead of the fourth quarter 2020 results announcement of Royal Dutch Shell plc, Vara Research also updates the Shell consensus estimate on an ongoing basis. This dynamic update is based on forecasts by sell-side analysts published since the third quarter 2020 results announcement.
