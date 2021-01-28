The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 27 Jan 2021.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 25.8330 £ 22.6147 Estimated MTD return -0.40 % -0.68 % Estimated YTD return -0.40 % -0.68 % Estimated ITD return 158.33 % 126.15 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 20.90 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -19.10 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,800.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -20.41 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A