Cargotec closed the syndication of the merger financing arrangement

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 28 JANUARY 2021 AT 9:00 AM

Cargotec has closed the syndication regarding an EUR 300 million Term Loan Facility.

The syndication was launched on the 30th November 2020 and the commitments received from the banks in the syndication led to significant oversubscription.

Nordea Bank Abp managed the syndication process as Mandated Lead Arranger, Bookrunner and Exclusive Underwriter of the Facility.

BNP Paribas, Danske Bank, OP Corporate Bank plc and SEB joined the facility as Mandated Lead Arrangers. Citi, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, DBS Bank Ltd., London Branch, Deutsche Bank AG, Handelsbanken, Helaba, ING Belgium S.A./N.V., Santander, Standard Chartered and Swedbank AB (publ) were acting as Lead Arrangers.

For further information, please contact:
Mikko Puolakka, Executive Vice President and CFO, tel. +358 20 777 4105
Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 20 777 4084

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2019 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs around 12,000 people. www.cargotec.com


