 

UPM’s growth plans in biofuels progress to the next stage

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 07:15  |   |   |   

(UPM, Helsinki, 28 January 2021 at 08:15 EET) – UPM moves forward with biofuels growth plans and starts the basic engineering phase of a next generation biorefinery. The potential biorefinery would have an annual capacity of 500,000 tonnes of high-quality renewable fuels including sustainable jet fuel. The products would significantly reduce carbon footprint in the road transport and aviation, as well as replace fossil raw materials with renewable alternatives in chemicals and bioplastics.

“The planned biorefinery would scale up UPM’s successful biofuels business to a new level. At the same time, it would further improve long term competitiveness and sustainability performance of UPM Biofuels by introducing several sustainable feedstocks and achieving uniquely high CO2 emission reduction compared to biofuels currently in the market,” says Jyrki Ovaska, Chief Technology Officer of UPM.

UPM’s solid wood biomass-based residues and side streams would play a substantial role in the feedstock pool. In addition, it would consist of sustainable liquid waste and residue raw materials. “UPM has an excellent position and expertise acquired over the decades in biomass sourcing both in Finland and Central Europe thanks to our large-scale operations in the pulp, paper, timber and plywood businesses. We are also developing and testing innovative carbon farming concepts.”

UPM will now proceed with a detailed commercial and basic engineering study to define the business case, select the most innovative technology option and estimate the investment need. The technology concept includes the use of green hydrogen in the production process. During the study UPM will also review the operating environment primarily in two locations: Kotka, Finland and Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

The estimated duration of this basic engineering phase is minimum 12 months. If all preparations are concluded successfully, UPM would initiate the company’s standard procedure of analyzing and preparing an investment decision.

“The UPM Lappeenranta Biorefinery, with annual capacity of 130,000 tonnes, has been a showcase of creating a successful new business beyond fossils. Years of investment in R&D and innovation have paid off. This gives us confidence to plan scaling up this exciting business”, says Ovaska.

For further information please contact:
Jyrki Ovaska, Chief Technology Officer, UPM, tel. +358 204 150 564

UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com

UPM Biofuels produces renewable and sustainable products for the transport and petrochemical industries. We offer our customers ways to replace fossil raw materials and reduce their carbon footprint. UPM's innovative, bio-based products are frontrunners in quality, usability and sustainability. www.upmbiofuels.com

Follow UPM Biofuels on LinkedIn| Facebook | YouTube|

UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. We employ around 19,000 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 10.5 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore – Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

Follow UPM on Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |


