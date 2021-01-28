 

Interior design, the building and surrounding nature merge in the new Honka Lux collection – Honkarakenne's holistic approach for builders of holiday homes

PRESS RELEASE                                                                                                                         
Honkarakenne Ltd, 28 January 2021                                                  

Interior design, the building and surrounding nature merge in the new Honka Lux collection – Honkarakenne’s holistic approach for builders of holiday homes

The new Honka Lux log villas derive their name from light. Floor-to-ceiling windows let in daylight from dawn to dusk, and modern Scandinavian architecture merges with the surrounding landscape. Unlike house design in general, the Honka Lux collection has been created holistically, from the inside out: the starting point is three advanced interior-design styles. You can select a pre-designed interior design or be inspired to pick and choose the materials and furniture you prefer.

“Honkarakenne represents a new way of thinking,” says designer Timo Äkräs. He has designed the Honka villa collection, which includes interior design. “Architects normally draw the exterior without considering the interior, which is handled by an interior designer later. I took the reverse approach.” Down to the last detail, the interior design choices stem from a close connection to nature.

Three excellent interior design schemes

“The collection’s underlying concept is based on sourcing colours and materials found in nature. White gypsum board doesn’t really come into that equation,” he says. With the clear Modern Wood interior design concept, solid wood and dark oak tones merge the outside with the interior. The light Boho style is based on natural materials and plays with bohemian details. Atmosphere can be built on the timeless and modifiable foundation with, say, special lighting and relaxed rattan furniture. In the Industrial interior design collection, naturally toned log walls are paired with effects such as a slightly shimmering concrete floor. Äkräs chose warm and natural surfaces, such as worn leather, for the interior design.

