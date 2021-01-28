 

BGHL (GBP) NAV(s)

                                      BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 27 Jan 2021.

Estimated NAV

  Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Estimated NAV €    25.8330 £    22.6147
Estimated MTD return     -0.40 %     -0.68 %
Estimated YTD return     -0.40 %     -0.68 %
Estimated ITD return    158.33 %    126.15 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close €    20.90 N/A
Premium/discount to estimated NAV    -19.10 % N/A
     
Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close N/A GBX 1,800.00
Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A    -20.41 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Number of shares N/A N/A
Average Price N/A N/A
Range of Price N/A N/A

           

                                           

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

BGHL (GBP) NAV(s)                                       BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED Ordinary Shares The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company. Close of business 27 Jan 2021. …

