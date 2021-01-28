Subsea 7 awarded contract offshore Norway

Subsea 7’s scope includes engineering, fabrication and installation of a 100km CO 2 pipeline that will run from Øygarden to the CO 2 storage complex, as well as installation of umbilicals, tie-in and pre-commissioning activities.

Luxembourg – 28 January 2021 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) today announced the award of a sizeable (1) contract by Equinor for the Northern Lights project.

Project management and engineering will commence immediately at Subsea 7’s offices in Stavanger, Norway. Fabrication of the pipelines will take place at Subsea 7’s spoolbase at Vigra, Norway and offshore operations will be executed in 2022 and 2023.

The Northern Lights project is part of the Norwegian full-scale carbon capture and storage (CCS) project “Langskip” (Longship). The Northern Lights project comprises transportation, receipt and permanent storage of CO 2 in a reservoir in the northern North Sea. The CO 2 receiving terminal will be located in the municipality of Øygarden in Western Norway.

John Evans, Chief Executive Officer Subsea 7 said: “We are proud to be a trusted partner for this project. CCS is an important part of Subsea 7’s strategy to be a proactive participant in the energy transition and our continued drive for a more sustainable future.”

Monica Bjørkmann, Vice President for Subsea 7 Norway said: “The Northern Lights project marks the start of a new value chain for lowering carbon emissions from Norway as well as Europe. We look forward to supporting Equinor and its partners in successfully delivering this pioneering project.”



(1) Subsea 7 defines a sizeable contract as being between USD 50 million and USD 150 million.

