 

GAC Group achieves breakthrough in graphene-based fast-charging battery technology, vehicle model Aion V equipped with the new battery to start production in September

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
28.01.2021, 08:40  |  37   |   |   

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- All over the world, new energy vehicles have become a key solution for low-carbon travel, but battery technology has always restricted the development and widespread use of electric vehicles. In recent years, graphene, a new material with excellent electrical conductivity, has been the key to breakthroughs in battery technology.

Recently, GAC Group announced a major achievement in battery technology. The graphene-based super-fast-charging battery has made breakthrough progress and has now entered the phase of actual vehicle testing. Aion V, the first vehicle to be equipped with the battery, is undergoing winter testing and is initially scheduled for mass production in September this year.

Graphene initially cost up to a few hundred dollars per gram, and was thus called "black gold". At the "2020 GAC Tech Day" held in July, GAC Group demonstrated its 3DG (three-dimensional graphene) production technology with independent intellectual property rights, solving the issue of high costs of graphene. The simple, stable, and efficient production method reduces costs to only one-tenth of the conventional method.

After achieving low-cost and large-scale production of graphene, GAC Group has also made major breakthroughs in the downstream application of its use. Among them, the electric vehicle industry is most interested in the graphene-based super-fast-charging battery. This graphene-based battery has a 6C fast charge capability, combined with a 600A high-power charger, can be recharged to 80% capacity in 8 minutes. The battery has also passed the most stringent safety test - Battery Shooting Test, possessing quality and reliability of the highest standard.

This graphene-based battery technology is an industry leader. It will significantly shorten charging time, as well as greatly extend battery life, solving the current "pain points" of pure electric vehicles. The good news is that this battery technology has come out of the laboratory into real-world production. Aion V, the first vehicle model equipped with this graphene-based battery, has entered the mass production testing phase.

GAC Group's strategic planning and proactive approach in the field of advanced technology will provide strong support for the global expansion and development of its own brand GAC MOTOR. It is not difficult to predict that with multiple innovative technologies under its belt, GAC MOTOR will be empowered to continue creating a high-quality, high-tech, and pleasant driving experience for consumers.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GAC Group achieves breakthrough in graphene-based fast-charging battery technology, vehicle model Aion V equipped with the new battery to start production in September GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - All over the world, new energy vehicles have become a key solution for low-carbon travel, but battery technology has always restricted the development and widespread use of electric vehicles. In recent …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Transformation from QASH token to Liquid token (LQT) and Liquid Chain: Liquid by Quoine's Ambition to Develop Next-Gen Financial Services
Infosys Recognized as the Fastest Growing Top 10 IT Services Brand of 2020
Oshidori International and Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment Join in Bid for the Nagasaki Integrated ...
Healthcare Cloud Picture Archiving & Communications System Market Size Worth $1.06 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.
Servo Motors and Drives Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 19 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Electric Motor Sales Market Size Worth $232.5 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Increasing Need for Device Management Security Pushes IoT Security Services to US$16.8 Billion by ...
Energy Management System Market Size To Advance At 17.1% CAGR By 2025, Owing To Increasing Number ...
End Stage Renal Disease Market Size Worth $193.8 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Online Betting Companies Positioned to Continue Momentum into 2021
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Senior Management Executive Alphan Gogus Appointed as Regional GM for Huobi Russia , Turkey and ...
Hisense Creates Bold New Campaign With Partner Club Paris Saint-Germain
Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact Commits European Cloud and Data Centre Industry To Ambitious ...
Bulls on the Street Watching Billion Dollar Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Shift into High Gear
Castellum publishes supplement to the offer document regarding the voluntary share exchange and ...
Titel
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods