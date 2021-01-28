DGAP-News: 2G Energy AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Incoming Orders 2G Energy AG: Changes of 2G Energy AG Supervisory Board 28.01.2021 / 08:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Prof. Dr. Christof Wetter and Dr. Jürgen Vutz now succeeding Heinrich Bertling and Wiebe Hofstra

- Order intake stable at high level in Q4 2020 (EUR 36.8 million; previous year: EUR 36.1 million), including high order backlog EUR 111.2 million for 2021 (Prior year: EUR 116.8 million).

- 2G Energy AG awarded ESG Prime Rating



Heek, January 28, 2021 - 2G Energy AG (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9), one of the internationally leading manufacturers of gas driven combined heat and power (CHP) systems, has made Supervisory Board changes effective as of January 1, 2021. Heinrich Bertling and Wiebe Hofstra stepped down from their posts at the end of last year on the best of terms. "At this point I would like to express my very special gratitude to Mr. Bertling and Mr. Hofstra for their always committed and constructive cooperation," as Dr. Lukas Lenz, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of 2G Energy AG stated.

"At the same time, we welcome Prof. Dr. Christof Wetter (61), a renowned expert in the field of environmental technology as well as biomass utilization and recycling. With Dr. Jürgen Vutz (64), we are also gaining an experienced corporate executive on the Supervisory Board, who was most recently active as Chairman of the Board of Windmöller & Hölscher KG for around 20 years."

Prof. Dr. Wetter and Dr. Vutz were appointed to the Supervisory Board by the Local Court. The Supervisory Board elected Dr. Vutz as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

Order intake in the fourth quarter slightly above the prior year level

Thanks to a stable order intake in the fourth quarter coming in at EUR 36.8 million (previous year: 36.1 million), 2G is starting the 2021 financial year with well-filled order books (111.2 million euros). Particularly in the month of December, 2G was able to acquire orders significantly above the previous year's level (EUR 14.8 million, previous year: EUR 10.3 million). In this context, an upturn in incoming orders in the USA had a positive impact (EUR 5.5 million). At EUR 148.3 million, total new order intake was up by some 5 % on the previous year (EUR 140.9 million).