 

DGAP-News MeVis Medical Solutions AG: MeVis publishes figures for fiscal year 2019/2020 and forecast for 2020/2021

DGAP-News: MeVis Medical Solutions AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
MeVis Medical Solutions AG: MeVis publishes figures for fiscal year 2019/2020 and forecast for 2020/2021

  • Reneues down by € 1.0 million to € 17.1 million
  • EBIT of € 5.8 million, 34% margin
  • Earnings after taxes down by € 2.4 million to € 5.7 million
  • Forecast for fiscal year 2020/2021
    • Significant decline in revenues to € 15.5 million to € 16.0 million
    • EBIT decline to € 4.5 million to € 5.0 million

 

Bremen, January 28, 2021 - MeVis Medical Solutions AG [ISIN: DE000A0LBFE4], a leading medical imaging software company, today announces its results for the fiscal year 2019/2020, with reporting period October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020.

Revenues in the past fiscal year 2019/2020 amounted to € 17.1 million (compared to € 18.1 million in fiscal year 2018/2019). Of the sales, 31% (previous year: 29%) were attributable to sales from license revenues of € 5.3 million (previous year: € 5.3 million), 36% (previous year: 38%) to sales from maintenance contracts (software service contracts) of € 6.2 million (previous year: € 6.9 million) and 33% to (previous year: 33%) to other sales of € 5.6 million (previous year: € 5.9 million). The decline in revenue compared with the previous year is mainly attributable to the expected decline in maintenance revenue with the customer Hologic and to lower revenue from development services with the customer Varian Medical Systems.

The results continue to be satisfactory. EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) of € 5.8 million was generated in 2019/2020, compared with € 8.2 million in 2018/2019. The EBIT margin declined accordingly to 34% compared with the prior-year figure of 45%.

As a result of the fiscal unity, only minor income taxes of € 0.1 million were incurred in the past fiscal year, identical to the previous year.

This results in earnings after taxes of € 5.7 million (33% margin) for the financial year 2019/2020, compared to € 8.1 million (45% margin) in 2018/2019. The profit of € 5,704 k will be transferred to Varex Imaging Deutschland AG on the basis of the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement.

