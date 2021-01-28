 

DGAP-DD SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.01.2021 / 08:50
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Michael Hans
Last name(s): Eberhardt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Managing Director (CEO)

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE

b) LEI
529900VKQHIQKPDF7811 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007203705

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
55.80 EUR 3906.00 EUR
55.80 EUR 3906.00 EUR
55.80 EUR 4464.00 EUR
55.80 EUR 4464.00 EUR
55.80 EUR 4464.00 EUR
55.80 EUR 4464.00 EUR
55.80 EUR 30132.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
55.8000 EUR 55800.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-01-27; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


