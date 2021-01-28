 

Tero Saarno appointed as Taaleri's Head of Bioindustry business area

TAALERI PLC       PRESS RELEASE 28 JANUARY 2021 AT 10:00 (EET)

Tero Saarno appointed as Taaleri's Head of Bioindustry business area

Tero Saarno has been appointed as Taaleri Group's Head of Bioindustry business area. He will join Taaleri from St1 Oy, where he was last responsible for the execution of the Otaniemi geothermal project. Saarno has extensive experience in the energy industry and brings to Taaleri deep expertise, especially in the areas of renewable energy and circular economy. Saarno will start in his position at Taaleri on February 1, 2021, and he reports to Group CEO Robin Lindahl.

“Tero has strong expertise in the energy industry and solid experience in various technologies, markets and projects. Under Tero's leadership, we intend to develop new private equity funds for the bioindustry and offer our customers opportunities in the co-investments where Taaleri and investors invest together on the same terms,” says Robin Lindahl, CEO of Taaleri Group.

Taaleri Plc

For more information, please contact:

CEO Robin Lindahl, Taaleri Plc, tel. + 358 50 595 9616, robin.lindahl@taaleri.com 

Taaleri in brief

Taaleri is a Finnish financial services company, whose parent company, Taaleri Plc, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki main market. The Taaleri Group comprises three business areas: Wealth Management, Insurance, and Energy. In addition, the Group makes investments from its own balance sheet. At the end of June 2020, Taaleri had assets under management totalling EUR 7.1 billion and 5,700 wealth management customers. Taaleri Plc has some 5,200 shareholders. Taaleri’s operations are supervised by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority.

More information about our company and services: 
www.taaleri.com/en
www.taalerivarainhoito.com/en
www.taalerienergia.com
www.taalerikapitaali.com/en
www.garantia.fi/en

www.fellowfinance.fi/en


 


