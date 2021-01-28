Stolt-Nielsen Limited Reports Unaudited Results For the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020

LONDON, January 28, 2021 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) today reported unaudited results for the fourth quarter ended November 30, 2020. The Company reported a fourth-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders of $13.4 million, with revenue of $480.6 million, compared with a net profit attributable to shareholders of $29.2 million, with revenue of $474.0 million, in the third quarter of 2020. The net profit attributable to shareholders for the full year was $26.3 million, with revenue of $1,955.1 million, compared with a net profit attributable to shareholders of $21.0 million, with revenue of $2,032.1 million, in 2019.

Highlights for the fourth quarter, compared with the third quarter of 2020, were: